10 Things in Tech: New Google products

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are water and sweat resistant.

1. We just got a look at Google's upcoming gadgets. During the company's I/O developer conference, Google announced a slew of new and updated products, including its next big smartphone and a rival to Apple's AirPods Pro. Here's what's in store:

The Google Pixel 6a, intended to be a more affordable version of the company's premium Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, is priced at $449, and will be available for preorder July 21.

At $199, the Pixel Buds Pro are Google's most premium wireless earbuds offering, and a cheaper option than Apple's $249 AirPods Pro.

Among other things, Google also announced an easier way for people to remove their personal information from search results. Here's how it works.

Get the specs on the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro.

In other news:

2. Coinbase warned users could lose their crypto holdings if the company goes bankrupt. The disclosure was included in the company's first-quarter earnings report, but its CEO said there's no current risk of bankruptcy. Early Thursday, Bitcoin fell below $27,000 and Tether broke its peg and dropped as low as $0.94.

3. Plunging stock prices are putting the pressure on Big Tech's compensation strategies. In recent years, workers at companies like Snap, Uber, and Amazon have been wooed by generous chunks of equity. But now, as the sector slumps, companies are having to reevaluate their approach.

4. Ads on streaming services are really loud. A new bill could fix that. The CALM Act, passed in 2010, is meant to rein in excessively loud commercials — but it doesn't apply to streamers. We explain why ads can be so loud, and what could change that.

5. Microsoft is considering sweeping pay raises. According to people familiar with the matter, the action would be part of Microsoft's efforts to tackle growing dissatisfaction with compensation and to stop employees from leaving to competitors, such as Amazon. Here's the latest.

6. A former Facebook moderator has accused Meta of human trafficking. A man who worked as a moderator in Kenya is suing the platform's parent company, Meta, accusing it of human trafficking, forced labor, and union busting. What we know so far.

7. We got a look at Netflix's content "wishlist." Hollywood agency documents show the streamer is asking series creators for an enthralling reality competition, its own version of "New Girl," or a replacement for "Grace and Frankie" — but absolutely no "sad coms." See what else Netflix wants to air in 2022.

8. Elon Musk reveals what other electric car startups are doing wrong. New EV startups are messing up by taking too big a swing early on, he told the Financial Times. Here's his advice for newcomers to the EV scene.

Odds and ends:

The Ford F-150 Lightning.

The Ford F-150 Lightning.Tim Levin/Insider

9. We test drove Ford's F-150 Lightning. Insider's transportation reporter took the new electric truck for a spin, and found that while it has loads of features you can't get anywhere else, the Lightning's biggest superpower is how normal it feels. Read his full review.

10. Tired of Wordle? We've got 15 other games to play. We set out on a mission to find Wordle alternatives that make you guess to find a daily answer — and some of our favorites include Heardle, Redactle, Cloudle, and Quordle. See our other recommendations.

