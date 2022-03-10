U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

COMING UP:

February CPI preview: Consumer prices likely set fresh 40-year high

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

10 Things in Tech: Googlers' comp frustration

Jordan Parker Erb
·3 min read

Howdy. A leaked survey shows Google workers are growing dissatisfied with compensation, and Volkswagen has revealed the electric version of its iconic bus.

Let's get to it.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during Google I/O 2016 at Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 19, 2016 in Mountain View, California. The annual Google I/O conference is runs through May 20.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during Google I/O 2016 at Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 19, 2016 in Mountain View, California. The annual Google I/O conference is runs through May 20.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

1. A leaked survey shows Googlers are increasingly dissatisfied with compensation. Insider got a look at the company's internal sentiment survey, called "Googlegeist," and found employees are growing dissatisfied with their total compensation:

  • 53% of workers responded favorably that their total compensation is competitive compared to that of similar jobs at other companies, down from 63% last year. Meanwhile, 27% responded unfavorably, up from 18% last year.

  • 60% responded favorably that their total compensation is "fair and equitable," down from 66% last year. 19% responded unfavorably, up from 14% last year.

  • Other responses reflected positive changes at the company. More Googlers said their well-being had improved, and that they can detach work from non-work time.

What else we learned from the survey.

Plus: Search our comprehensive salary database here.

In other news:

Joe Biden
Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

2. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on cryptocurrencies. The executive order outlines six priorities, including protecting consumers, reducing crime risks, and exploring the creation of a digital US dollar. What we know about Biden's crypto plans.

3. A virtual assistant who makes $6,000 a month shares how she got her start. The 32-year-old took a 90-day virtual assistant course online — and now travels to places like Myanmar and Northern Europe while doing copywriting for her clients. She explains how she built her career.

4. A crew of former Uber execs created an impromptu supply chain network for Ukraine's volunteer fighters. Uber alum Andrey Liscovich and a team of volunteers have built an operation running trucks of essential supplies like boots, phones, and portable chargers for volunteer fighters to collect. He gave us an inside look at how he did it.

5. Two partners of a "Shopify Mafia" offshoot share what they're looking to invest in next. Since a group of former Shopify employees launched Backbone Angels last year, the angel investment collective has invested $2.3 million in women-led startups. Two members told Insider they're interested in mentorship, growth, and commerce startups. Here's what else they told us.

6. Tinder users can now run a background check on their matches. Through a partnership with startup Garbo, the dating app will give users two free background checks — and will boot users with violent criminal pasts. Here's what to know about the new service.

7. Better's layoffs this week led to mass confusion over who lost their jobs. Thousands of employees were reportedly laid off on Tuesday, but many haven't heard their fate directly from the company — instead, they learned from pay stubs, or when their laptop suddenly shut down. Inside Better's bungled layoffs.

8. Amazon announced a stock split and $10 billion of buybacks. The company's shares soared in late trading after announcing its board had approved a 20-for-one stock split. Here's what that means.

Odds and ends:

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz.Volkswagen

9. Volkswagen just revealed the electric version of its iconic bus. In a revival of its microbus — a staple of 1960s counterculture — Volkswagen gave us a glimpse inside the electric ID. Buzz. The van will come in commercial and passenger versions and hit US streets in 2024. Check out the new ID. Buzz here.

10. LimeWire is making a comeback — as an NFT marketplace. A decade after the popular peer-to-peer file-sharing website shut down, it's relaunching as a site that will allow people to buy and trade music-related digital assets. More on the rebirth of LimeWire.

What we're watching today:

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Michael Cogley in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

