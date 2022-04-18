U.S. markets open in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.75
    -18.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,271.00
    -87.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,816.25
    -77.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.70
    -8.80 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.87
    -0.08 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.00
    +18.10 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    26.12
    +0.42 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0806
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.24
    +2.42 (+11.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3023
    -0.0035 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6100
    +0.1710 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,012.86
    -1,396.04 (-3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    910.77
    -58.66 (-6.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

10 Things in Tech: High tensions at Mailchimp

Jordan Parker Erb
·4 min read

Hey everyone, don't forget it's Tax Day in the US. Tensions are running high at Mailchimp, and we're giving you a glimpse into Volkswagen's funky new electric van.

Let's get started.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app – click here for iOS and here for Android.

Ben Chestnut
Ben Chestnut

Mailchimp Co-founder & CEO Ben Chestnut speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 at Moscone Convention Center on October 03, 2019 in San Francisco, California.Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch

1. At Intuit-owned Mailchimp, tensions are running high. A leaked email shows Intuit gave most Mailchimp workers a 10% raise this month. But current and former employees said morale is still low at the email-marketing company, and that people, feeling belittled, keep quitting.

  • The pay increase came after a wave of departures as the once proudly quirky and independent company endured a rocky transition after the $12 billion Intuit deal closed late last year.

  • Employees said strong demand for tech workers and discontent with senior management has resulted in the string of key departures, especially in technical roles.

  • "Basically, every staff engineer I can think of has left," one former employee said.

Inside the discontent at Mailchimp.

In other news:

A user opens the Spotify app on an Android phone.
A user opens the Spotify app on an Android phone.

Spotify.Mr.Whiskey/Shutterstock

2. Spotify is launching a new app: Spotify Live. The new app lets users listen to live podcasts as they're being recorded, and chat with the hosts and other listeners. Here's how it works and how to listen.

3. DoorDash is changing the way it compensates employees in stock. To keep employees happy after a rough few months for the company's stock, CEO Tony Xu laid out a new two-year vesting schedule for equity grants, a big change from the company's previous policy. Why DoorDash is implementing quicker vesting.

4. Elon Musk said he doesn't own a home and crashes at friends' places. In a video interview with TED's Chris Anderson, the world's richest man also said he doesn't own yachts or take vacations —but has a plane to save time. Here's what else he said.

5. Some VCs aren't investing in Y Combinator's latest startups. Investors told Insider the accelerator's new investment terms had bumped up valuations to extremes, and now, some are reluctant to pay such high prices for seed startups. Inside the year "VCs just say no to YC."

6. Reddit's former CEO says if Elon Musk takes over Twitter he's "in for a world of pain." In a viral Twitter thread, Yishan Wong explained why he thinks Musk "shouldn't waste his time" on the platform. Read his take on Musk's offer to buy Twitter.

7. Microsoft wants to bring ads to Xbox games. The company is working on a new program that would let brands place advertisements — which could show up as digitally rendered billboards in a car-racing game, for instance — in free-to-play games. A look at Microsoft's plans for ads.

8. Apple workers in New York City are taking steps to form a union. Workers at Apple's flagship store in Grand Central Terminal have begun collecting signatures to form a union, The Washington Post first reported. Get the latest here.

Odds and ends:

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz.
The Volkswagen ID.Buzz.

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz.Tim Levin/Insider

9. We got a close-up look at the Volkswagen ID.Buzz. The modern version of the company's iconic hippy bus, the ID.Buzz has a bunch of funky features like phone-charging nooks, a removable center console, and special wheels to boost range. See inside VW's nostalgic electric minivan.

10. This reporter explored Chipotle in the metaverse. One of Insider's retail reporters visited the fast-food chain's virtual location, and was transported to 1993, when the first Chipotle restaurant was opened. Here's what the experience was like.

What we're watching today:

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.)

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Want to Get Rich Off of Taxes? Buy This Growth Stock Right Now

    This SaaS stock could help you benefit from emerging tax-related needs and multiple long-term trends.

  • ‘The GOP needs to look like America’: ex-congressman Will Hurd’s manifesto for the right

    In new book, Republican and former undercover CIA officer rejects political extremes American Reboot has triggered a wave of media speculation that Hurd is considering a run for president in 2024. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock It was a plot twist worthy of Homeland. Will Hurd got home one night and told his fiancee that he was in fact an undercover officer in the CIA. And there was more. They would have to move to Pakistan. They never married. “You know, it probably had a chilling effect on our r

  • On This Day: 18 April 1996

    Bruce Willis and Terry Gilliam were in London for the premiere of their time travel sci-fi movie, "12 Monkeys," and Willis treated fans to a live musical performance. (April 18)

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    "Are you allowed to say this?" one user tweeted. "No," Dorsey replied.

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, and Shopify Stock Splits: Which High-Flying Stocks Are Next to Split?

    Four high-profile companies splitting their shares could be the impetus that encourages these stocks to follow suit.

  • Selling Your Stocks in May and Going Away Could Be the Best Strategy This Year

    Amid a Greek chorus of bad market news, investors should use seasonality to their advantage and be spectators to the drama this summer. Here’s how to play it.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • The 26-Year-Old Dropout Lapping the Hedge-Fund Field

    Fund manager, startup founder and blogger Eva Shang is cracking the private debt market. The $400 million she raised in six months says Wall Street is taking notice.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • Can IRA Transactions Trigger the Wash-Sale Rule?

    Right—except if you violate the wash-sale rule, which states that if you bought and sold the same investment for a loss within a 30-day period, then the loss cannot be used to offset gains. This issue becomes more complicated if you repurchased the securities in your IRA. In 2008, the Internal Revenue Service addressed this long-unanswered question.

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Consider Buying Despite Their Hated Name Changes

    The new names for this trio may not be fan favorites, but investors should still love these businesses.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Here's Why You Probably Shouldn't Buy Twitter Right Now

    Elon Musk's plan to acquire his favorite media outlet, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), has a lot of investors scratching their heads. The aging social media business is underperforming nearly all of its peers, but plenty of investors think Musk can begin an exciting new chapter for the troubled company. Shares of Twitter had been languishing for months, but the stock quickly rose after Musk disclosed a 9% stake in the company, making him its largest shareholder.

  • Netflix, Tesla earnings: What to know in markets this week

    This week, earnings season is set to ramp up, offering investors a fresh set of data on the strength of corporate profits in the face of elevated inflationary pressure.

  • Elon Musk Has an Original Strategy to Take Control of Twitter

    The billionaire has launched a hostile $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but is met with resistance from the board.

  • Make $5,700 in Passive Income Investing in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks

    Accumulating enough money to invest that will enable you to generate a significant level of passive income isn't typically an easy task. If you have $100,000, you can make more than $5,700 in passive income investing in these monster dividend stocks. A great start would be to take one-third of your initial $100,000 and buy shares of midstream energy company Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Bitcoin Slips Below Support Level to $38.5K as US Tax Return Deadline Approaches

    Tax-related selling seems to have aggravated macro-driven weakness in the bitcoin market.