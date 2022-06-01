10 Things in Tech: Leaked Nike survey

Boy howdy, it's already another month. I'm Jordan Parker Erb, and today I'm taking you inside a leaked survey that shows Nike's tech employees are none too pleased with leadership.

Let's get started.

Nike store logo in NYC

A Nike store logo at a New York City location.John Smith/VIEWpress via Getty Images

1. A leaked survey shows widespread dissatisfaction among Nike's tech workers. Employees who responded to the annual survey sounded the alarm on burnout, "inept" leadership, and a "never-ending reorg" — conditions some say are contributing to attrition at the company.

The results come as Nike works to establish itself as a tech leader, with ambitious plans for everything from direct-to-consumer sales to the metaverse, and as it tries to hire and retain tech talent.

In 48 of 51 categories surveyed, tech workers rated their job satisfaction below employees in other parts of the company.

Employees wrote that leadership "does not inspire confidence" and that leaders are "burning out their best resources." One worker said if Nike fails to listen to what tech workers want, "this whole company is going to fail."

Here's everything else we learned from the survey.

In other news:

Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen at sunset in Washington on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

2. The Supreme Court blocked Texas' social media censorship law. The decision means the state will be unable to immediately enforce the new law, which would allow users to sue social-media companies over account bans. What we know so far.

3. Want to understand Silicon Valley's anxiety? Spend some time on Blind. Senior tech correspondent Adam Rogers poked around on the site — which is part job board, part social network for techies — and discovered just how much everyone in tech is freaking the hell out.

4. Netflix's password crackdown is already a hot mess. While the company has been trialing the new policy in Costa Rica, Chile, and Peru, users told Rest of World they hadn't seen any enforcement, and the policy was confusing. See what subscribers are experiencing so far.

5. Multiple VCs have blasted out warnings to founders on economic doom. Turbulent times are on the horizon, and venture capitalists are cautioning their portfolio companies to cut costs and conserve cash. Here's their advice on how to "avoid the death spiral."

6. Elon Musk tells executive Tesla staff to return to the office or find a new job. As per Bloomberg, Musk sent an email to workers saying they must be in the office for a "minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla." Although Musk did not confirm the email's authenticity, he made his thoughts clear in a blunt Twitter post.

7. Employees share how to land a job at YouTube. Getting hired at the video giant is no easy feat, with employees expected to be creative, while also having technical skills. Current and former employees, as well as its VP of people operations, gave us insight on how to stand out as an applicant.

8. Fully driverless cars have hit the streets of Miami and Austin. For the first time, drivers in the two cities are sharing the streets with a fleet of cars with no humans behind the wheel for safety. Inside the sudden influx of autonomous vehicles.

Odds and ends:

Apple iPhone 11 vs 2022 iPhone SE

Apple / editing by Insider

9. There's an update coming for your iPhone's lock screen. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes iOS 16 and the iPhone 14 will offer wallpapers with "widget-like capabilities," and an always-on lock screen. He breaks down what that means.

10. We explain how to move your crypto to a hardware wallet for more security. To gain more control over her money, one of Insider's reporters moved her cryptocurrency and an NFT from Coinbase Wallet to a USB-like hardware device. She shares how — and why — to do it.

