U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,006.25
    -13.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,071.00
    -49.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,325.25
    -57.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.30
    -7.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.54
    -0.95 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.90
    -7.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.11 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0429
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.34
    -2.43 (-7.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2251
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3890
    +0.2040 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,980.38
    -134.91 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    671.81
    -9.29 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.28
    +0.13 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

10 Things in Tech: Leaked startup data

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordan Parker Erb
·4 min read
10 Things in Tech: Leaked startup data
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • META-USD
  • BTC-USD

Welcome back, readers. Privately held startups are watching their valuations plunge, and a $59 million Miami mansion is now accepting payment in Bitcoin.

Now, let's get started.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app – click here for iOS and here for Android.

Ryan Breslow is CEO and founder of Bolt
Ryan Breslow is CEO and founder of Bolt

Bolt

1. Shares of privately held startups have plunged. Leaked secondary-market data seen by Insider shows that the share values of many later-stage pre-IPO companies — including those of Bolt, Cameo, Thrasio, and Udacity — are significantly down, with some dropping as much as 50%.

  • $329.5 billion in funding poured into startups last year, with some nabbing valuations that even their founders said were too high — leaving a wide swath of carnage as VC money tightens, inflation rises, and the economy contracts.

  • According to one expert, many companies that raised rounds in 2021 are now experiencing a 40 to 60% discount. Software-as-a-service startups have been among the hardest hit, with many valuations chopped in half.

  • Tech's industry-wide tailspin comes as Wall Street enters into a summer from hell: a period of extreme volatility and uncertainty that will serve as a pivotal shift for markets.

Leaked data shows how some startups are faring.

In other news:

Apple 2022 iPhone SE.
Apple 2022 iPhone SE.

Apple

2. Apple could do away with iPhones' lightning ports. According to Bloomberg, the company is testing iPhones that would instead use USB-C ports, a move that comes amid the European Union's call for a universal port. What the change could mean for iPhone users.

3. How Uber One fell apart. The subscription service was CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's big plan to get the ride-hailing company to profitability. But insiders say infighting and weak leadership dashed his dreams before they even began, and are beginning to wonder: Can he innovate his way to success?

4. What happened inside Apple after Steve Jobs died? In his new book, Wall Street Journal reporter Tripp Mickle follows the paths of the two men who shaped the company's post-Jobs period: Tim Cook and Jony Ive. Read a review of "After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul."

5. Elon Musk's Twitter deal is looking shakier than ever. Musk's takeover relies on a $12.5 billion loan secured against his Tesla shares. But plummeting tech stocks have imperiled this crucial part of the deal — and if Tesla shares continue to drop, he might not have enough money to buy Twitter. Here are all the ways the leveraged buyout could crumble.

6. The Buffalo mass shooting gunman live-streamed the attack on Twitch. The platform confirmed the live-stream, adding that it was removed within two minutes of the start of the violence. What we know so far.

7. Meet the Meta AI mafia. These 12 artificial intelligence researchers and engineers quit Meta to join or start new ventures, spanning machine learning technology, blockchain infrastructure, and career mentorship. See where the employees-turned-entrepreneurs are now.

8. Netflix employees can quit if they don't want to work on content they disagree with. In a move that was praised by Elon Musk, new company guidelines say Netflix "may not be the best place" for employees who are unwilling to work on content they don't support. It comes amid reports that Netflix is also considering live-streaming shows. Here's the latest.

Odds and ends:

37 Indian Creek Island Road
37 Indian Creek Island Road

Todd Michael Glaser/Dina Goldentayer

9. A $59 million mansion near Miami is now accepting payment in Bitcoin. The mansion, located on "Billionaire Bunker," could be the most expensive real estate purchase ever made in cryptocurrency, according to Forbes. Get a look at the "tropical modern playhouse."

10. Mark Zuckerberg gave a sneak peek of Meta's upcoming VR headset — kinda. In a video posted to Facebook, Zuckerberg is seen playing with the company's "Project Cambria," but the actual headset is pixelated out. Here's what we could gather from the video.

What we're watching today:

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Hallam Bullock (tweet @hallam_bullock) in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Denzel Washington Convinced Baz Luhrmann to Cast Austin Butler in ‘Elvis’

    The director had high praise for Butler's performance: "What he's managed to do is not do an impersonation, but to live Elvis."

  • Where you recognise Lorna from The Lincoln Lawyer

    Netflix law thriller The Lincoln Lawyer is our latest binge-watch. Here's where you recognise Lorna, played by Becki Newton, from.

  • The Interchange: Things go from bad to worse at Better.com

    This week started with the discovery of an S-4 filed by Aurora Acquisition Corp., the company that planned to merge with Better.com via a SPAC (special purpose acquisition vehicle). Aurora’s filing says that Better’s financial performance “deteriorated” as a result of numerous factors, including fluctuating and increasing interest rates, the continued impact of the reorganization of its sales and operations teams in the third quarter of 2021, continued investments in its business (including investments to expand its product offerings) and the effects of “negative media coverage” following, and severance costs associated with, a series of mass layoffs that began on December 1, 2021. Well before Better.com garnered negative media coverage due to the manner in which CEO and co-founder Vishal Garg callously laid off 900 employees, the controversial executive made headlines for being the target of multiple lawsuits by PIMCO, Goldman Sachs and other investors involving entities he controlled.

  • The Next Big Risk for Tech Stocks Is Already Brewing

    The new round of belt tightening threatens to cascade into a bigger problem—a slowdown in enterprise technology spending. Along with a rapidly fading global economy, it could drive another leg down in the industry’s earnings outlook. Robinhood (ticker: HOOD) started it off in late April by announcing it was laying off 9% of its workforce to improve operational efficiency.

  • My Best Friend Unexpectedly Died. Here's What I Learned About Unrelenting Grief.

    "It’s been just over a year and I’m still devastated."

  • Advocates, lawmaker call for Biden to sign an executive order to study reparations

    Earlier this month, over a dozen civil rights and religious groups sent a letter to the White House calling on President Joe Biden to act on reparations by signing an executive order to study reparations by Juneteenth. This comes after a decadeslong push to establish a 13-person reparation commission in Congress. The promise was never fulfilled, however a reminder of the centuries-old promise remained in Congress for decades.

  • Arkansas fan catches raccoon in stands at Baum Walker Stadium

    Arkansas fan catches raccoon in stands at Baum Walker Stadium

  • Chris Paul: ‘I’m not retiring’

    Gerald Bourguet: Chris Paul on this possibly being his best shot at a title: "They said that last year. They probably said it back in '08. Every time you lose, they're gonna say it's your best chance…but we'll be back next year. I ain't retiring ...

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • When your neighbor asks: 'Has the stock market bottomed yet?'

    The bulls are beginning to stalk the stock market carnage. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 16, 2022.

  • Warren Buffett's Cost Basis on These 4 Stocks Is Shockingly Low

    Over the past six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has demonstrated that he knows a thing or two about investing. Since taking Berkshire's reins in 1965, he's created more than $680 billion in shareholder value and generated an average annual return -- I repeat, average annual return -- of 20.1% for his company's stock. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's ongoing success, such as portfolio concentration and his love of dividend stocks, arguably the biggest key to the Oracle of Omaha's outperformance is his willingness to hold investments for long periods.

  • 3 Beaten Down S&P 500 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    If you're a "buy on the dip" kind of investor, the current pullback is a doozie of an opportunity. Although the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) finished last week on a high note, the index still sits 13% below March's high and remains down 16% for the year. While investor sentiment is understandable, some sell-offs have been overdone.

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • 3 Big Reasons to Buy Upstart on the Dip

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is an explosive financial technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks. After reaching an all-time high of $401 per share in 2021, Upstart stock has progressively fallen, at one point by as much as 93% since. Investors took particular issue with the company's recent Q1 2022 earnings report, sending the stock down more than 50% on the day results were released.

  • George Soros Backs Bet on Rivian as Ford Delivers Bad News

    Rivian got scared but the electric vehicle maker made up for it well. The young manufacturer of electric SUVs and pickups has just cleared some of the many doubts hanging over its short-term future. The Irvine, Calif.-based company confirmed its production target of 25,000 vehicles in 2022, despite supply chain disruptions, chip shortages and soaring raw material prices.

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Can This 1 Thing Hurt Vaxart?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) has been involved in the coronavirus vaccine race since the beginning. All of this means there is one big problem for Vaxart right now. Vaxart's biggest problem is the time it's taking the company to bring its candidate through development to commercialization.

  • Crypto investor Barry Silbert offers sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes this week

    Billionaire crypto investor, Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, on Saturday offered sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes recently. It’s been a tough six months to be a crypto investor.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy During the Tech Sell-Off

    Investors have herded to value stocks and safer assets of late in response to rising interest rates, historically high inflation levels, and fears connected to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The market may continue to face downward pressure for the foreseeable future; however, that doesn't mean we should postpone buying stocks for the time being. Let's examine three promising growth stocks today that could generate fortunes for investors down the road.