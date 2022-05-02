10 Things in Tech: Leaked Twitter audio

And just like that, it's May. Today we're taking you inside Twitter's all-hands meeting, and sharing the best tech gifts for mom (yes, Mother's Day is less than a week away).

Let's get started.

Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal

Getty Images

1. Leaked audio reveals what it was like inside Twitter's all-hands meeting. During the "impromptu" meeting held Friday, employees hammered execs with questions about Elon Musk's impending acquisition, expressing anger and frustration:

Workers, many of whom are expecting layoffs and an executive-suite overhaul, demanded more specifics about the deal and how they are expected to recruit with the company's future in flux.

When pressed about the potential of staff losing their jobs, CEO Parag Agrawal did not deny there would be layoffs and admitted that things under Musk are likely to be different.

Agrawal also admitted to having some regrets — without specifying what they were — and spoke of not being able to make changes he had hoped to: "I wish we had done better with lots of things," he said.

What we learned from the leaked audio.

In other news:

Airbnb for work

Airbnb for workAirbnb

2. Airbnb staff can now "live and work from anywhere." In a memo, CEO Brian Chesky said employees will be able to work flexibly from wherever they want — and their pay won't be affected. See how much Airbnb pays talent across a range of roles.

3. How much do Snap employees earn? Insider combed through a year's worth of data to determine how much engineers, developers, researchers, and dozens of other positions are paid. Take a look at what we found — and while you're here, check out our full tech salary database.

4. Netflix is in crisis. Just after reporting a loss in subscribers for the first time in a decade, the streaming service laid off 25 marketing staffers and is scaling back its annual content budget. Now, some insiders are worried Netflix's golden era is over.

5. Amazon is handing out a record amount of stock awards. As it battles a competitive labor market and complaints of low pay, the e-commerce giant is giving employees $6 billion of stock-based compensation in the second quarter alone. What we know about Amazon's highest-ever quarterly stock awards.

6. Two women are suing Google over Fitbit burns. According to the lawsuit, the two women claim Fitbit models that weren't included in a 1.7-million-unit recall had overheated and caused burns. What you need to know.

7. ICE will be paying a surveillance software company $7.2 million annually to develop tech to track migrants. Trust Stamp's contract — which was renewed in April — has it providing ICE with 10,000 smartphones that include the company's app with facial recognition and GPS tracking, per new federal documents. Read more here.

8. This is everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in May. Classic films like "Crazy, Stupid, Love" and "Forrest Gump" will join the streamer this month, while fan favorites like "Downton Abbey" are leaving Netflix forever. See if your favorite shows are sticking around.

Pattern of Smart home gifts, including Ring Video Doorbell, Chromecast with Google TV, Hatch Restore, hum by Colgate and Sensibo Pure Smart Air Purifier

Google; Eufy; Hatch; Colgate; Ring; Sensibo; Insider

9. Mother's Day is less than a week away. Shop our picks for the tech-savvy mom. From smart watches to voice-activated assistants, we've put together a list of 26 Prime-eligible gifts to help with last-minute shopping, and 25 smart home gifts to make mom's life easier.

10. The electric BMW iX's luxurious interior will make you forget all about its weird looks. Coming in at about $96,000, the SUV's comfortable, beautifully designed interior — with a massaging driver's seat and glass dial to control the infotainment system — outweigh its polarizing exterior. Check out the iX here.

What we're watching today:

Dell Technologies World starts today in Las Vegas.

Union vote count is set to begin at Amazon's Staten Island warehouse.

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

