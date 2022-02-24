10 Things in Tech: LinkedIn's podcast push

Fancy seeing you here. LinkedIn just launched its own podcast network, and a new Whole Foods is implementing "Just Walk Out" technology.

Shall we?

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app – click here for iOS and here for Android.

Woman looking at LinkedIn on her phone

Having a business model aligned with user interests separates LinkedIn from other social medias as a positive application.Natee Meepian / Shutterstock.com

1. LinkedIn launched its own podcast network. The LinkedIn Podcast Network, which went live yesterday, has 12 shows covering topics like Big Tech, company diversity, and mental health in the workplace.

The network's launch comes as the company works to boost user engagement and expand as a creator platform — though it doesn't have any immediate ambitions of becoming a major podcast hub like Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

"Big Technology," "The Start-Up of You," and "Brown Table Talk'' are among the new shows, and have hosts ranging from long-time tech reporters to CEOs. See the full list of shows here.

The podcasts will be stored on the podcast-hosting platform Megaphone and playable on LinkedIn, as well as on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

LinkedIn's head of content gave us an inside look at its podcast push.

In other news:

Whole Foods Just Walk Out Glover Park

Courtesy of Whole Foods Market

2. Whole Foods opened its first store with "Just Walk Out" technology. The Whole Foods in Washington, D.C. is the first to implement Amazon's cashierless tech, allowing shoppers to skip the register altogether. Here's how it'll work.

3. After its IPO, Bumble employees got nothing while its CEO became a billionaire. Whitney Wolfe Herd's "Faustian bargain" with a Russian mogul helped her rake in big money after the company went public in 2021 — but for dozens of early Bumble employees who weren't given any equity, the dating app's stock market debut left them feeling short-changed.

Story continues

4. Donald Trump's social-media app is having a rocky start. The launch of Truth Social, which debuted Sunday, was beset by technical errors that made it difficult for some users to create accounts, and appears to have censored an account that poked fun at the app's CEO.

5. Australia forced Facebook and Google to pay for news. Now other countries are copying its playbook. Last year, Australia succeeded in forcing tech giants to pay the media for news. As more countries follow suit, Insider spoke to local sources about the impact of its news media bargaining code. Here's what they told us.

6. Some of your favorite television shows could be coming to an end in 2022. "Ozark," "This Is Us," and "Peaky Blinders" are among the shows that won't be returning for another season after this year. See the full list here.

7. Three moms working in tech break down their daily routines and productivity tips. Having climbed the corporate ladder at Obsidian Security, Dell, and Meta while working from home and raising children, these working moms offer tips like planning the week ahead and waking up early to have some alone time. This is their other advice.

8. Google is loosening some of its COVID-19 restrictions. As it prepares to welcome workers back to the office, Google announced it would be reviving some of its iconic perks like fitness centers and massages, and nixing vaccinations as a requirement for employment. What we know so far.

Odds and ends:

The 2022 Polestar 2.

The 2022 Polestar 2.Tim Levin/Insider

9. We broke down the pros and cons of the Polestar 2. Our transportation reporter test drove the $45,900 rival to the Tesla Model 3, and found three reasons to buy the sleek new electric vehicle — and two ways it falls short. Here's what to consider before buying.

10. Inside Honda's $5 million private jet. Private airline Volato is a charter company that uses the best-selling HondaJet as its workhorse aircraft, charging $4,000 per hour on the four-seat plane. We got a look inside during a demo flight — check out Honda's private jet here.

What we're watching today:

You're invited: Join us on Thursday, March 10, at 1 p.m. ET for a live discussion on how ghost kitchens are transforming the way restaurants do business. Sign up here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Michael Cogley in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider