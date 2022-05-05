U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,269.00
    -26.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,808.00
    -161.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,430.25
    -101.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,934.80
    -12.40 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.50
    +1.69 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.50
    +31.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.04
    +0.64 (+2.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0571
    -0.0055 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.94
    -3.31 (-11.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2406
    -0.0229 (-1.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8340
    +0.6600 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,531.79
    +524.78 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.68
    +39.35 (+4.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.34
    +117.89 (+1.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

10 Things in Tech: Meta freezes hiring

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordan Parker Erb
·4 min read
10 Things in Tech: Meta freezes hiring
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • META-USD

Hello, again. A leaked memo shows a hiring freeze at Meta will affect "almost every team" at the company, and we're sharing our picks for the best movies coming to Netflix in May.

Let's get started.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app – click here for iOS and here for Android.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.
Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

1. Meta's hiring freeze will last through the year. According to an internal note to employees, Facebook's parent company is reducing hiring targets and has paused hiring for the rest of the year, a rare move as the company seeks to rein in spending and shift its priorities.

  • Insider previously reported that, in April, Meta had paused hiring of certain levels of engineers — but this hiring pause will "affect hiring goals for almost every team across the company," CFO David Wehner said in the memo.

  • In his memo, Wehner cited the invasion of Ukraine, data-privacy changes and an "industry-wide downturn" as reasons for the hiring freeze.

  • Internally, some employees have been sounding the alarm that Facebook's business is plateauing — and that it could be the next Yahoo.

Read our exclusive report on Meta's hiring freeze.

In other news:

Amanda Seyfried and Elizabeth Holmes
Amanda Seyfried and Elizabeth Holmes

Amanda Seyfried plays Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's "The Dropout."Beth Dubber/Hulu; Drew Kelly/Sundance Institute

2. Is your company just quirky, or is it borderline "cultish"? Silicon Valley's cult-like companies — think WeWork or Theranos — have become a cultural obsession, inspiring books and TV shows in recent months. An expert explains the fine line between loyal teams and problematic workplaces, sharing seven signs your company might be "too cultish for comfort."

3. B2B finance startup MainStreet has laid off a third of its staff. In an email to employees, CEO Doug Ludlow said difficult market conditions and a push toward profitability were behind the action. The layoffs saw the company cut around 50 staff. Get the full rundown here.

4. Netflix shareholders are suing the company. Following the streamer's loss in subscribers — its first in the past decade — shareholders are alleging it misled the market about its ability to attract new customers, Reuters reported. Read the full report.

5. Mental-health startup Cerebral is under investigation. The Drug Enforcement Administration is looking into the $4.8 billion SoftBank-backed telehealth company, which has come under scrutiny for prescribing highly regulated drugs online without in-person visits. Get the full scoop here.

6. Cameo is laying off 25% of its employees. According to The Information, the app that lets people pay celebrities to send them video greetings has laid off more than 80 of its employees. Here's the latest.

7. We explain how to land a Big Tech coding job without a college degree. Jobs in tech are booming – and by utilizing coding bootcamps, learning in-demand coding languages, and joining a developer community, you can land many without a degree. Read our pointers on how to get started.

8. Millions of people will soon be receiving checks from Intuit. The company will pay $141 million to settle allegations that its TurboTax software deceived low-income users into paying for services they should have received for free. Here's how much recipients will get back.

Odds and ends:

Tom Hanks Forrest Gump
Tom Hanks Forrest Gump

&quotForrest Gump&quot was directed by Robert Zemeckis.Paramount Pictures

9. These are the best movies coming to Netflix in May. At the start of each month, Insider rounds up the best movies coming to the streamer in the following weeks. This time, among the must-watch flicks are "Dirty Harry" and "Forrest Gump." See our full list here.

10. LinkedIn's CEO shares how the company updated its culture and values. CEO Ryan Roslansky said a company's culture and values need to be evaluated regularly, and that LinkedIn just went through the process of updating theirs. He explains the step-by-step process they took to update them.

What we're watching today:

Event invite: Join us on May 9 at 1 p.m. ET for a panel discussion on how to break into tech without experience — and finally land that six-figure salary. Register here.

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Hallam Bullock (tweet @hallam_bullock) in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Sequoia, Binance and a16z back Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter bid

    A group of nearly two dozen investors including Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, crypto exchange Binance and asset management firm Fidelity has invested over $7.1 billion to back the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk's $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison delivered the largest check, at $1 billion, a filing published on Thursday revealed. Sequoia has chipped in $800 million, VyCapital $700 million, Binance financed $500 million, and Andreessen Horowitz has invested $400 million, the amended 13D filing said.

  • Bonds Are Starting to Look Attractive. Investors Should Be Careful in Chasing Yield.

    Investment-grade corporates are yielding in the 4.5% neighborhood and even around 5% with longer maturities. Muni yields have also proved attractive.

  • ‘The long bull market run in bonds has come to an end,’ says Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd

    The clock has run out on the Treasury bull market as the Federal Reserve lifts rates, Guggenheim Partners Global Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd says.

  • Alan raises another $193 million for its medical one-stop shop startup

    French startup Alan has raised a new €183 million funding round ($193 million at today’s exchange rate). The company sells its own health insurance products and has expanded to other medical products and services. In other words, Alan wants to build a healthcare super app and a one-stop shop for all your questions and needs when it comes to your health.

  • Here's Why Amazon's Crash Will Make You Money

    The narrative around Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slowing sales growth in its retail business, in which online stores reported a 1% decline in revenue last quarter. It has fast-growing revenue coming from advertising, third-party seller services, Prime subscriptions, and cloud services. A quick glance at what these businesses are worth helps illustrate why Amazon is a solid investment at these low share prices.

  • 33 Luxury Mother’s Day Gifts That Will Make You Her Favorite Child

    If there’s anyone that deserves to be celebrated come May 8, it’s your mom. After all, she did give you life... and someone to vent to during your angsty teenage years (and beyond). While moms are notorious for saying things like, “Don't spend your money on me,” “Make something homemade,” and “Being with you is more than enough,” we know better than to show up to brunch this Mother’s Day empty-handed. We’re going a step further with a splurge-worthy luxury gift that will cement our status as her

  • Morning Joe host says Roe memo more likely to have been leaked by conservative than liberal

    Joe Scarborough said the most ‘Machiavellian’ possibility was that a conservative leaked the documents to pressure the Supreme Court justices

  • Jill Biden Shares Romantic Kiss in Recycled Red Dress & Navy Pumps at Team USA’s White House Welcoming Ceremony

    Biden welcomed Team USA for a visit to the White House, dressed in a red dress with a white jacket and navy blue suede pumps.

  • Bear Market Buys: 3 Innovative Stocks Down as Much as 93% That Can Double Your Money in 3 Years

    Things have been even worse for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, which is down 23% from its November closing high. With its decline of greater than 20%, the Nasdaq has entered a bear market. Although the velocity of downside moves during bear markets can be scary and tug at investors' heartstrings, history is pretty clear that these declines are the ideal time to put your money to work.

  • Demand for Vacation Homes Is Tumbling: Is It a Good Time to Buy?

    You've been thinking about buying a vacation home for a while, but you're not sure whether now is the right time to buy. This is a big purchase, so you want to make sure it's a sound investment....

  • American Experience: California's 'Little Civil War'

    Just before midnight on March 12, 1928, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles, one of the biggest dams in the country blew apart, releasing a wall of water 20 stories high. Ten thousand people lived downstream. Flood in the Desert tells the story of the St. Francis Dam disaster, which not only destroyed hundreds of lives and millions of dollars’ worth of property it also washed away the reputation of William Mulholland, the father of modern Los Angeles, and jeopardized larger plans to transform th

  • Meta will limit hiring this year due to slowing revenue growth

    It will reportedly slow or pause the intake of mid-to-senior level employees.

  • Canada's Neo Financial closes on $145M Series C, surpasses 1 million customers

    Canadian digital bank Neo Financial has raised $145.2 million (CAN$185 million) after surpassing the 1 million customer mark, the company announced today. Valar Ventures led the investment, which brings Neo’s total funding to $234.7 million (CAN $299 million) since its 2019 inception, and values the company at over $784.8 million. In Canadian dollars, this means that Neo has achieved unicorn status, or a valuation of over $1 billion.

  • 22 Jennifer Lopez Movies For Essential Viewing

    There's a Jennifer Lopez movie for every occasion. In the mood for a charming love story? You'll love "Maid in Manhattan," "The Back-Up Plan," and "The Wedding Planner."

  • 'Dirty Dancing' Festival returns to Lake Lure to celebrate film's 35th anniversary

    'Dirty Dancing' Festival returns to Lake Lure to celebrate film's 35th anniversary

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 6 things to know before you jump into retirement

    OUTSIDE THE BOX I’m six months into my retirement from the corporate world. How are things going? Any regrets? Any big surprises? No regrets, for sure. I knew that leaving the workplace at age 61 would be a trade off of freedom gained versus money forgone.

  • How the EU ban on Russian oil could benefit Russia

    The European Union will halt all imports of crude and refined oil from Russia by the end of 2022, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on May 4. Europe as a whole currently gets one-quarter of its oil from Russia, with a wide range between countries—Germany gets just 12% of its oil from Russia, while for Slovakia it’s 96%. Oil is one of the main sources of funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine—to the tune of $285 million per day.

  • Tim Cook turns to a Ford insider for help in developing an Apple car amid chronic setbacks

    The iPhone manufacturer hopes to launch a self-driving vehicle in 2025 — but it won't be easy.

  • This 'rater' gets paid $10 an hour to teach Google's algorithm — and he's not alone

    Google Search may feel like magic, but the engine’s efficacy relies on hourly employees who work for a subcontractor.