10 Things in Tech: Microsoft employees roast CEO Satya Nadella, men use AI for dating profiles, and top investors for fledgling startups

It's the final Friday, friends. I'm Diamond Naga Siu.

Today is the last edition of 10 Things in Tech.

Thank you very much for being part of the newsletter. I'm so grateful for every time you've opened, read, clicked, emailed, or shared the newsletter. Although we weren't together for too long, I hope it was a fun, techie time.

Moving forward, I'll be a senior reporter on our flagship newsletter, Insider Today. So you'll still see me every morning in your inbox.

Insider Today takes you inside the biggest stories in business, including tech. So you can keep up with all of our tech coverage there.

let's dive into today's tech.

Elon Musk peeking out from an Apple Logo

Chip HIRES/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images; Rebecca Zisser/Insider

1. It's the middle of the year. And we've been through a lot together. Layoffs, generative artificial intelligence, company collapses, and more. Here are some of my favorite stories featured in the newsletter for the half year we had together:

Tesla ≠ Apple. Elon Musk ≠ Steve Jobs. Cars ≠ iPhones. Industry experts love pointing out the similarities between these two tech leaders. My former teammate Asia Martin took a step back and highlighted how they're competing in entirely different markets with incomparable conditions.

In other news:

A paper graph is folded in waves as it pushes against the skyline of San Francisco, the hub of Silicon Valley. The graph has a stark red arrow pointing downward. The background is a textured gradient purple and orange.

Arantza Pena Popo/Insider

2. Silicon Valley is bracing for an 'extinction event' this year. Investors are less keen to spend money. Fewer companies are going public. And there are more startups than ever before — many with less than one year of financial padding. Dive into the perfect storm here.

3. Mastercard's master plan to hire tech talent. Passion project days. $200,000 salaries. Office amenities. EVP Oran Cummins told Insider what it's like to work at the payments company. Tap here to check out the company's revamped work culture.

4. Angry Microsoft employees roast their CEO. Satya Nadella shared a thank-you note with employees this week for the company's "landmark" year. His gratitude was met with ire from some discontented employees. See what the exasperated employees said.

5. Men are using AI to level up their dating profiles. Generative AI tools like ChatGPT are helping men write better bios and personalized messages, a new study found. This has also led them to feel more confident about dating. Swipe right for the full story.

6. Top 75 investors for fledgling startups. These investors are the most prolific when it comes to backing brand new companies. Insider sifted through thousands of active investors and identified the ones that founders should focus on most. Get the full list here.

7. Inventors who died from their own inventions/creations/discoveries. The OceanGate Expeditions CEO (of the Titan submarine implosion) is on this list. Others include William Bullock (of the rotary printing press) and Robert Cocking (of the hot air balloon). Check out seven others.

8. An AI prompt engineer shares three requirements for the job. Teodora Danilovic said you don't need a computer engineering degree for this high-paying role. Instead, logic and linguistic skills are essential. She revealed how to become a prompt engineer.

Odds and ends:

A library in a Manhattan penthouse with city views

The Midtown Manhattan penthouse has been sitting on the market for nearly a decade.Michael Parks

9. The 'dated' and 'overpriced' $35 million Gucci penthouse. The 9,450-square foot New York City penthouse has been on and off the market for eight years. It boasts a skylit library, wood-burning fireplace, two interior elevators, and more. Welcome in for the full tour.

10. People can finally test drive EVs. Due to past supply constraints, most people couldn't test drive EVs before buying one. That's beginning to change as dealership inventories are looking much more robust. Drive over for the full story here. Bonus: Used cars aren't going to get cheaper.

