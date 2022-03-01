U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,335.00
    -33.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,590.00
    -250.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,117.25
    -110.75 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.30
    -11.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.22
    +5.50 (+5.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.90
    +22.20 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.66
    +0.29 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1167
    -0.0055 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.18
    +4.59 (+16.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3393
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8320
    -0.1580 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,460.89
    +6,039.30 (+15.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.35
    +132.61 (+15.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,377.26
    -80.99 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

10 Things in Tech: Musk-tracker's new target

Jordan Parker Erb
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • META-USD

Happy March, readers. The teen who runs a Twitter account tracking Elon Musk's jet has set his sights on new targets, and we share what to do with your old electronics.

🎧 Introducing… The Refresh from Insider! Keep up with the latest tech news throughout the day with our NEW dynamic audio news briefing that constantly updates throughout the day. Give it a listen here — as soon as you're done reading today's newsletter.

Alright, enough from us. Let's dive in.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app – click here for iOS and here for Android.

Comlux Boeing Business Jet 737 Max
Comlux Boeing Business Jet 737 Max

A Boeing Business Jet 737 Max with an interior completion by Comlux.Comlux

1. The teen famous for tracking Elon Musk's jet has a new target: Russian oligarchs. The teen's new Twitter account, called Russian Oligarch Jets, tracks the whereabouts of some of Russia's wealthiest businessmen, posting when and where their aircraft takes off and lands.

  • The automated feed posted its first tweet on Sunday, after the US sanctioned members of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle. Despite the sanctions, the country's billionaires are still crisscrossing the globe on private jets and yachts.

  • Russian Oligarch Jets has already tracked one Russian billionaire's helicopter trip to the Caribbean.

  • The account was made by Jack Sweeney, a college student who made headlines in January for his Twitter account that tracks Elon Musk's travels.

Here's what we know about the new account.

clerk at amazon prime warehouse
clerk at amazon prime warehouse

A worker at an Amazon warehouse.Mark Lennihan/AP

2. Amazon is suspending some Ukraine-based sellers to shield them from late penalties. The sellers were told their accounts were being automatically deactivated, which Amazon said was to "protect" them from unforeseen events and prevent customers from having delayed shipments, according to an email obtained by Insider. Read more in our exclusive report.

More from Big Tech in Ukraine:

In other news:

TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021.
TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021.

TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021.Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/Reuters

3. TikTok will now let users post videos as long as 10 minutes. While videos were previously capped at three minutes, the update will help TikTok compete with other platforms, like YouTube, which allows users to upload videos of any length. Here's what the change means for creators.

4. Elon Musk puts growth ahead of customer service — and it may come back to bite him. Customers of Musk's many endeavors, including Tesla and SpaceX, told Insider they're frustrated with the customer service they've received. Experts said the companies' response to such complaints could tarnish their reputation with consumers.

5. A Chinese app that counts Kim Kardashian and Eileen Gu as users is launching overseas. Hailed as the "the Instagram of China," Xiaohongshu is taking its first steps towards expanding and targeting international users — marking the growing ambitions of Chinese tech firms to take on US giants. What we know about its expansion.

6. Toyota shuts down Japanese factories after a possible cyber attack on one of its suppliers. Toyota will suspend production at 14 domestic vehicle plants, leading to 13,000 units worth of lost output. Everything we know so far.

7. A 23-year-old explains how he went from an Amazon delivery helper to running his own web design agency. A web designer left jobs in security and at Amazon to pursue his dream of working in tech — and now makes up to $57,000 a month running his agency, Ammo Studio. As part of our series "How the Pandemic Changed My Career," he shares how he did it.

8. A former employee is suing Fast, an e-commerce startup backed by Stripe, over claims of "sex discrimination" and "gaslighting." The former employee is seeking damages for what she says are the lost wages, emotional distress, and undermining of confidence from her time at Fast. Here, the employee explains why she's suing.

Odds and ends:

9. Nissan partnered with a camper van maker to create a tiny home on wheels. The Seaside by Dethleffs is based inside a Nissan Primastar van and can sleep four people. Take a look inside the tiny camper.

10. Tossing old tech? You could be throwing away money, too. Throwing old devices away isn't just bad for the environment — it's also giving up a chance to earn a few extra bucks or trade-in credits at a store. Here's what to do instead.

What we're watching today:

🎧 P.S. — now's the time to listen to The Refresh from Insider.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Michael Cogley in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • This 'Genius' $13 Phone Stand Makes Watching Movies So Much Easier During Flights

    Shoppers say it’s a must-have for preventing in-flight neck strain.

  • YouTube geoblocks Russia Today, Sputnik channels in Europe

    Google has just announced that YouTube will geoblock the Kremlin-affiliated media outlets Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik in Europe, following pressure from regional lawmakers to choke off Russian war propaganda. In a tweet announcing the geoblocks, the company's Europe policy team writes: "Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we're blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately."

  • Shop Smarter: 15 Everyday Essentials You Can Buy for Less Via Amazon Prime Today

    We found great savings on cleaning supplies, memory foam pillows and kids’ products.

  • Uber to remove executives from Yandex joint venture

    Uber last year divested its stake in the foodtech and delivery joint venture, which it established with the tech giant in 2018 to combine their ride-sharing businesses in Russia and neighboring countries. The ride-hailing company sold all of its holdings in the delivery and autonomous units of Yandex last year, and sold down its stake in the Yandex.Taxi mobility business to about 29%, roughly valued at about $800 million, while agreeing to a call option for Yandex to acquire the remaining shares.

  • OnlyFans Says It Has Restored Russian Creators’ Accounts

    Creators had reported over the weekend that they weren't able to access funds from the platform

  • Daniel Jeremiah reveals sleeper name to know for Bengals at No. 31

    An NFL draft prospect Bengals fans should get to know.

  • Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is now following Russian billionaires

    Account created after US announced sanctions on people close to Russian president amid Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • Ukrainian Government Targets Russian Crypto Wallets With Bounties

    Concerns over Russia’s use of crypto assets to evade sanctions have led to some unprecedented moves by governments in recent days.

  • This travel-ready clothes steamer is just $19 at Amazon — but only 'til midnight

    Toss this in your suitcase for wrinkle-free clothes on the go.

  • Ukraine conflict: Shares fall as Russia warned it faces collapse

    Europe's stock markets fall as France's finance minister says the West is waging economic and financial war.

  • Ukraine’s Fracking Whiz Maneuvers to Keep the Gas Flowing

    (Bloomberg) -- Born in Belarus, raised in Kazakhstan and schooled in the ways of fracking in the shale fields of America, Oleg Tolmachev arrived in Kyiv 13 months before the bombs started falling.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Sate

  • SAG star Saniyya Sidney says Supreme Court nominee opens doors

    "King Richard" star Saniyya Sidney said on the SAG Award red carpet that the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Supreme Court opens doors for Black women like her. (Feb. 27)

  • ‘Jeopardy!’ champion and breast cancer survivor makes powerful change to her appearance

    Christine Whelchel changed up her appearance on Jeopardy!, Monday. She first made headlines for her impressive win in a rare tiebreaker last week. During that episode, she also discussed how the game show was a part of her battle against breast cancer. “One of the first things I did a couple of weeks after being diagnosed was take the "Jeopardy!" test, and I ended up getting my audition the night before my surgery in May,” Whelchel said. Now cancer free, Whelchel wants to use her platform to spread awareness. “After the winnings, I decided that I didn't need to hide behind a wig anymore, and I wanted to normalize what cancer recovery looks like,” she said. “Well, you look fabulous,” host Ken Jennings replied. “Congratulations on your recovery.” Viewers celebrated Christine’s bravery on Twitter, with one person tweeting, “Christine on Jeopardy - you set an example for every woman recovering from cancer - and you ROCK the short hair! You're thriving in surviving!” Not only did she continue to win over viewers with her inspiring story, she also won over the other contestants on her way to a fourth victory. She added $14,001, bringing her 4-day total of $73,602.

  • Bob Saget, Betty White, Sidney Poitier and More Honored in SAG Awards' Emotional In Memoriam Segment

    Willie Garson, Michael K. Williams and Norm Macdonald were also among the stars featured during the In Memoriam segment aired Sunday amid the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

  • Russian forces appear to shift to siege warfare in Ukraine- U.S. official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia, frustrated by early battlefield setbacks in Ukraine, could be shifting its strategy to siege warfare just as President Vladimir Putin raises the risk of a catastrophic miscalculation by putting nuclear forces on heightened alert, a senior U.S. defense official said on Sunday. Putin gave the order to his nuclear forces as Washington assesses that Russian troops have made limited progress in their four-day-old invasion due to stiff Ukrainian resistance and planning failures that have left some units without fuel or other supplies, U.S. officials said. As missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities, hundreds of thousands of civilians, mainly women and children, were fleeing the Russian assault into neighboring countries.

  • All of the Best Moments from the 2022 SAG Awards

    The night started off with laughs from Only Murders in the Building costars Selena Gomez and Martin Short. The comedian got the crowd giggling as he announced, "Well here we are Selena, the Shag Awards, honoring this year's best performance in adult film." Did we mention that Gomez ditched her heels before jogging to the podium to present the award?

  • Katy Perry Walks Off Set After Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Auditions for ‘American Idol’

    Katy Perry walked off set after Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter, Grace, auditioned for American Idol.Last night, the popular singing...

  • Kate Hudson Hits the Beach in Bikini Top and White Balenciaga Slides in Miami

    Hudson wore a black bikini with white Balenciaga slides while hitting the beach in Miami.

  • At 56, Elizabeth Hurley Rocks a White Tee, Underwear, and an Ankle Brace in New IG Post Revealing Injury

    Elizabeth Hurley shared in an IG post that she tore ankle ligaments in November that haven’t fully healed, so she checked into a wellness resort for a “detox.”