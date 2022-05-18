U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

10 Things in Tech: The next Silicon Valley

Jordan Parker Erb
·4 min read

Happy Wednesday, folks. Today we're wondering whether Miami can really make it as the next Silicon Valley, and giving you a look at the Ford F-150 Lightning's best feature.

Shall we?

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app – click here for iOS and here for Android.

Miami, Florida
Miami, Florida

Sylvain Sonnet/Getty Images

1. Can Miami really hack it as the next Silicon Valley? The city memed itself into America's newest tech utopia. But as the industry's future wavers, many are beginning to wonder if Miami could actually thrive as a globally competitive tech hub.

  • Plenty of towns — from Atlanta's "Silicon Peach" to Salt Lake City's "Silicon Slopes" — have attempted to replicate California's success. If it plays its cards right, Miami could be one of the firsts to actually make it happen.

  • The city has benefited from a crypto-loving mayor and the rise of remote work, which sent workers searching for home bases with a cheaper cost of living, better quality of life, and lower taxes. For many, Miami became a "have-it-all hub."

  • But now, Magic City is facing a reckoning: Make real change, or end up a cautionary tale about what happens when you place all your bets on a bubble.

How Miami can secure its future as a major tech hub.

In other news:

The Netflix logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.
The Netflix logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.

The Netflix logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

2. Netflix cuts more roles on top of laying off 150 people yesterday. The company has cut an additional 70 workers from its animation studio and 60-70 contractors from social media and publishing, adding to the slew of lay offs confirmed on Tuesday. Get the full rundown here.

3. Internal email shows Microsoft is raising stock ranges for senior employees by 20%. Microsoft had previously confirmed new pay rises for early and mid-career staff, but now higher-ranking workers will also see a boost to their annual stock award ranges. Here's what Insider saw in the email.

4. Apple is delaying its return-to-office plan. The company is postponing its requirement that employees come in three days a week, Bloomberg reported. Instead, workers will have to come in only two days a week. Here's the latest on Apple's policy.

5. Introducing 35 rising stars of the electric-vehicle industry. Insider selected young professionals from companies like Rivian, Lucid, and Sila Nanotechnologies who are most likely to advance in their industry and move it forward — check out our 35 under 35 list.

6. Coinbase is slowing hiring. The cryptocurrency exchange is walking back plans to triple its headcount, according to a blog post by the company's COO. What we know so far.

7. Amazon has tried to avoid federal investigations of some of its drone crashes. Documents obtained by Insider show Amazon's Prime Air program tried to put off investigations into its crashes by claiming the company has the authority to investigate its own crashes. How Amazon has begrudged federal oversight.

8. Want an electric car? Be prepared for a long wait. Thanks to booming demand and a range of supply-chain issues, car companies Ford, Volkswagen, and Mercedes are sold out of EVs for months to come. Why you might have a hard time getting your hands on an EV.

Odds and ends:

Electric F-150 Lightning powers a worksite
Electric F-150 Lightning powers a worksite

Electric F-150 Lightning powers a worksiteFord Motor Co.

9. The electric Ford F-150 Lightning's best feature? Its front trunk. After test-driving the Lightning, Insider's transportation reporter's main takeaway was its spacious and easily accessible front trunk — or "frunk." See inside the truck's frunk.

10. Apple released new accessibility features. TechCrunch reported the new features include a universal live captioning tool, improved visual and auditory detection modes, and iOS access to WatchOS apps. Get the details.

What we're watching today:

  • Cisco, Tencent, and others are reporting earnings. Keep up with earnings here.

  • Today is the 10th anniversary of Facebook debuting as a publicly listed company.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery is unveiling the 2022-23 program lineups for brands including HBO Max.

  • TC Sessions: Mobility takes place today through May 20.

  • The developer-oriented GlueCon conference starts today.

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Hallam Bullock (tweet @hallam_bullock) in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

