U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,487.25
    -17.75 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,597.00
    -112.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,558.00
    -96.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.60
    -6.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.63
    +3.36 (+3.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.00
    +7.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    +0.24 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0046 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.71
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3183
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.6900
    -0.1260 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,977.98
    -866.93 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.05
    -9.51 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,481.63
    +4.91 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

10 Things in Tech: Okta engineer hack

Jordan Parker Erb
·4 min read

Welcome back, readers. Today we're covering the Okta hack, and showing you a new way to spice up Zoom meetings.

Ready? Let's get started.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app – click here for iOS and here for Android.

Male hacker coding.
Male hacker coding.

Getty Images

1. Okta confirmed a hack. The authentication service, which is used by thousands of companies, confirmed that a hacker had access to one of its engineers' laptops for five days in January, but says its service "has not been breached and remains fully operational."

  • The confirmation comes after hacking group Lapsus$ posted screenshots claiming to be of Okta's internal systems to its Telegram account.

  • In a blog post, Okta's chief security officer said an attacker would have had limited access during the five-day period, and that the potential impact to Okta customers is confined to the access that support engineers have (which he lists here).

  • An Okta hack would have a massive impact on businesses worldwide, as the company touts Peloton, T-Mobile, and the FCC — as well as Insider — among its customers. The incident has put thousands of businesses on high alert, The Verge reports.

In other news:

Buzzfeed CEO Jonah Peretti
Buzzfeed CEO Jonah Peretti

Buzzfeed CEO Jonah PerettiREUTERS/Albert Gea

2. Buzzfeed had a tumultuous day yesterday. The company announced it's laying off 1.7% of its workforce, and is asking for voluntary buyouts in its news division — prompting questions from furious staffers. Three of its top editors are leaving, and sources told CNBC that investors have pressured the CEO to shut down Buzzfeed's entire newsroom.

3. We read the book that VCs are raving about. In "The Power Law," author Sebastian Mallaby offers a deeply researched history of venture capital, covering the figures and forces shaping the industry. Read our 11 takeaways from "The Power Law."

4. Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory delivered its first vehicles yesterday. After a nearly nine-month delay, the Berlin-Brandenburg factory delivered 30 Model Y cars on its first day of production. More on that here.

5. The cofounder of Owner.com used this pitch deck to raise $15 million. Alex Guild, the 21-year-old founder who started the software firm for independent restaurants, wooed investors with this 20-page deck. (PS — check out other slides from companies like Uber and Airbnb in our full pitch deck library.)

6. Amazon has been dropped as a sponsor of the Seattle Pride Parade. Seattle Pride said it was cutting ties with the marketplace giant due to its "financial donations to politicians who actively propose and support anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation," among other things. More on that here.

7. Google's quantum "Sandbox" group is spinning out as an independent company. Now known as Sandbox AQ, the venture-backed SaaS business has secured funding from former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Marc Benioff. Get the full rundown here.

8. Buy now, pay later loans like Affirm and Klarna will soon affect your credit score. Three major US credit bureaus, TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian, are starting to collect data on these purchases. For now, Experian will be the only one to count the loans toward — or against — credit scores. Here's what you need to know.

Odds and ends:

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning winter testing in the snow.
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning winter testing in the snow.

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning during winter testing in Alaska.Ford

9. Want to buy an electric car to escape spiking gas prices? Good luck. The increasing price of gas has pushed many drivers to consider switching to an electric vehicle, but dealerships across the country are low on inventory, and the ones that are available are pretty pricey. What you need to know if you're on the hunt for an EV.

10. Spice up your Zoom meetings with an animal avatar. With Zoom's new Avatars feature, you can sign into your next meeting as a dog, fox, rabbit, or other animal that mimics your facial expressions. See how the filter works (and how to enable it).

What we're watching today:

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Michael Cogley in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • This chart reveals how much cryptocurrency interest has plunged

    Has cryptocurrency interest peaked?

  • India is the first country to approve the Novavax vaccine for teens, as the world readies for another COVID wave

    It's the first country to approve Novavax's COVID vaccine for those aged between 12 and 18.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw From Your Retirement Accounts

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • AMC's ticket experiment for 'The Batman' seems to have worked

    Did AMC's elevated ticket experiment for "The Batman" work?

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Hedge Fund Up 3,000% in Five Years Can’t Buy Enough China Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as worries from the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and surging Covid cases pummel Chinese stocks, a local hedge fund that jumped almost 30 times over the past five years by picking undervalued shares is ready to dive in. Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: Pilots

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • S&P 500 Approaching the Crucial 4500 Level

    The S&P 500 has rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday to reach the crucial 4500 level. If we can get through this on some type of daily close, then it is possible that we continue to go much higher.

  • Tencent’s Profits Surge to $35 Billion Despite ‘Challenging Year’

    Net profits at Tencent climbed by 41% to $35 billion at Tencent, China’s social media, games and streaming giant, in the year to December. Revenues were up by 16% to RMB560 billion ($87.8 billion). Despite the profits surge, the company’s management described 2021 as a “challenging year.” They were not being disingenuous. China’s tech sector […]

  • Oil price jumps as Russia warns on pipeline squeeze

    The price of oil has jumped higher after Russia warned that supplies from one of the world’s biggest oil pipelines would be cut.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate to 44.5% as Inflation Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkArgentina’s central bank raised its benchmark rate Tuesday for the third time this year as inflation continue