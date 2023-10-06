10 Top Funding Rounds Of The Past Week And Other Startups To Watch

Funding has been hard to come by in 2023, but some companies have had great success breaking down the walls and securing the cash they need to grow.

Last week, companies in artificial intelligence (AI), biotech and space raised more than $2 billion combined. Could this be a sign of bigger things to come in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the new year?

Take a closer look at the biggest winners:

Anthropic ($1.25B, AI): This San Francisco AI firm, recognized for its AI assistant Claude, has secured an investment of $1.25 billion from Amazon.com Inc., with an option to invest an additional $2.75 billion. As a part of the deal, Anthropic will leverage Amazon Web Services and its associated technology. The investment follows other significant rounds for Anthropic this year, including investments from Google and Spark Capital. Sierra Space Corp. ($290M, space): Colorado's Sierra Space, working on the first commercial space station, secured a $290 million Series B round, elevating its valuation to $5.3 billion. This follows a substantial Series A round last year with major investors like General Atlantic. Avalyn Pharma Inc. ($175M, biotech): Based in Seattle, Avalyn Pharma specializes in inhalation therapies for severe pulmonary conditions. This week, it raised $175 million in a Series C round, taking its total fundraising to around $273 million. AlphaSense ($150M, AI): The AI-driven market intelligence platform AlphaSense secured a Series E round led by Bond Capital, bringing its total funding to over $770 million. The platform aids in corporate and investment strategy formulation. Harbinger Health Inc. ($140M, biotech): Massachusetts-based Harbinger Health, known for its cancer detection techniques, has announced a $140 million Series B round. It has amassed approximately $190 million since its inception in 2020. Alto Pharmacy ($120M, healthcare): This online pharmacy, based in San Francisco, raised $120 million, positioning its valuation at $800 million. The company, founded in 2015, has attracted investments totaling $680 million. Evozyne ($81M, biotech): Chicago-based Evozyne, known for its AI-powered drug discovery platform, closed an $81 million Series B round. Its total fundraising now stands at over $144 million. Arc Boat Co. ($70M, electric vehicles): Los Angeles electric boat manufacturer Arc Boats secured $70 million in a Series B round, making its total investment $100 million since its foundation in 2021. Kneron ($49M, AI): The AI firm based in San Diego raised $49 million in strategic funding with notable investors like Foxconn Technology Group. Its total funds raised amount to $212 million. Adela ($48M, biotech): Adela, specializing in blood tests for cancer detection, procured $48 million in investments, bringing its total to $108 million since 2020.

