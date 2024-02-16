10 Trader Joe’s Items Frugal People Always Buy

felixmizioznikov / iStock.com

Trader Joe’s has a great selection of affordable, high-quality items that make it a prime place to shop for those on a budget. From frozen meals to milk to wine, many groceries there cost less than what you’d find elsewhere.

If you’re trying to save money on groceries while shopping at Trader Joe’s, here are some things to buy and why.

Frozen Meals

You can stock up on frozen foods, such as appetizers and complete meals, at Trader Joe’s. These items are convenient and often nutritious. They’re also an affordable alternative to takeout.

“Plus, they often come in generous portions, making them ideal for budget-conscious shoppers looking to stretch their dollars,” said Eric Sornoso, shopping expert and CEO of Mealfan.

For example, you can get the Spicy Peanutty Noodle Bowl with Chicken for less than $4 at Trader Joe’s. This nutritious meal for one is chock full of vegetables, protein and flavor.

Frozen Vegetables

Frozen vegetables are a good alternative to fresh ones as they tend to retain their nutritional value without going bad as quickly. This is especially useful for households where produce gets lost in the back of a refrigerator drawer.

At Trader Joe’s, you can pick up bags of frozen peas, broccoli and other vegetables for a couple of bucks. This is not only affordable but also a practical choice for those who want to add vegetables to their dishes but don’t want to worry about them going bad before getting to them.

Vegetarian Dishes

“As a vegetarian, Trader Joe’s has always offered affordable vegetarian products, which can sometimes be a challenge at other retailers,” said Melissa Berry, avid Trader Joe’s shopper and founder of EverydaySpokane.com.

Budget-friendly items Berry suggested include veggie burgers, chickenless strips and meatless sausages.

“Any of these items can be $5 and up at traditional grocery stores, but because Trader Joe’s private labels most of these items, you can score a variety of specialty items, like burgers, for $4 or less depending on the item,” she said.

Milk

Milk is a kitchen staple in many households, but it can be expensive — especially if you’re going for the organic or non-dairy options. Fortunately, you can pick up reasonably priced milk at Trader Joe’s when you shop.

“Trader Joe’s Milk, both dairy and non-dairy variants, are priced competitively lower than other premium brands,” said Amelia Thompson, a consumer analyst with BetBrain. “They still maintain a high standard of quality, making them a must-have for any frugal shopper.”

“[Plant-based milks] are often priced cheaper or competitive with traditional retailers, and the variety you’ll find at Trader Joe’s is excellent,” Berry said.

Snacks

For frugal shoppers who are also health-conscious, look no further than Trader Joe’s for your snacks. They have an assortment of trail mix, nuts, crackers and dried fruit for on-the-go snacking or for when you’re feeling peckish at home.

Not only are these snacks satisfying, but the retailer often adds to their selection, meaning there’s always something new on the shelves to check out.

“Trader Joe’s often introduces unique and flavorful snack offerings that add variety to the frugal shopper’s pantry,” Sornoso said.

You can get a package of salted peanuts for less than $3 at Trader Joe’s. Alternatively, pick up some sour cream and onion corn puffs for even less.

Prepared Meals and Salad Kits

Not every prepared meal has to be frozen — Trader Joe’s has some affordable, delicious salad kits and other prepared meals as well.

“Let’s face it, even frugal people don’t want to cook all the time! Trader Joe’s offers prepared meals and salad kits that are priced well, are convenient, and are a healthier alternative to take out,” Berry said. “These items are usually priced at $5 or less and make a great option for a couple or single person in lieu of ordering food.”

Wine

When it comes to wine, you can still be frugal while enjoying a glass of wine or a cocktail every so often. And why spend $30, $50 or $100 on a bottle of wine when you can get a decent bottle for $20 or less at Trader Joe’s?

The Charles Shaw Merlot costs less than $5. Not only does it cost a fraction of what you’d find elsewhere, but it has a good reputation and is of excellent quality. This particular bottle contains notes of berries and vanilla spice. It pairs well with ahi tuna or prime rib.

Specialty Bread and Cheese

Trader Joe’s has quite a few specialty items, such as artisanal bread, gourmet cheese and international foods. According to Sornoso, many of these items are reasonably priced and of high value for the price. This means you can still indulge without breaking the bank.

If you’re looking for a high-end bread, consider Trader Joe’s Focaccia Bread with Roasted Tomato & Parmesan. It costs $5 and pairs well with pastas and other main dishes.

Pasta and Rice

Pasta and rice are both pantry staples. They last a long time, they’re versatile and they’re filling. And at places like Trader Joe’s, you can get them at a relatively low price.

When it comes to pasta, one great option is the Organic Spaghetti alla Chitarra Pasta. It costs less than $2 and can serve as the base of many budget-friendly meals.

Alternatively, pick up a 2-pound bag of organic basmati rice for under $5. Cook it up with some vegetables, minced chicken and spices of your choice and you’ve got yourself a filling, nutritious meal — potentially with leftovers.

Canned Goods

Another option for frugal shoppers, Sornoso said, is Trader Joe’s canned goods. This can include anything from organic vegetarian chili to chicken noodle soup.

These canned goods last a long time in the cupboard. They’re also reasonably priced at a couple of dollars each. And if you run a busy household, they’re very convenient for a quick lunch or dinner.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Trader Joe’s Items Frugal People Always Buy