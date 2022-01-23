$10 Trillion Asset Manager BlackRock Files for Blockchain-Focused ETF
BlackRock Inc., the world’s biggest asset management firm, has filed for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that focuses on blockchain technology, according to a Jan. 21 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
