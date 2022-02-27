10 Undergraduate Business Schools To Watch In 2022

Everyone loves the underdog, the up-and-comers and go-getters. These upstarts are young, energetic, and fun. They re-define norms and test the heavyweights. And who doesn’t enjoy watching that?

The incumbents? Familiarity breeds contempt, as the cliché goes. In the spotlight, their failings are long cataloged. A few years ago, the world was toasting Jeff Bezos and Travis Kalanick — until their excesses caught up to them. Now, the world clamors for Elon Musk and Boyan Slat. It’s the natural order: the world is conditioned to view the old guard as stale and satisfied, slow to adapt and desperate to hold on.

Yeah, tell that Google with their self-driving cars and modular phones in the pipeline — or Netflix with their recent investments in gaming and book clubs. In reality, most companies are pursuing innovation rather than holing up in their bunkers. That’s because innovation — anticipating customer expectations and make their services faster, easier and richer — isn’t an end unto itself. Innovation is the path to what organizations crave most: custom satisfaction. These days, satisfying customers isn’t enough. You want to evangelize them.

BUSINESS SCHOOLS STEPPING UP

In business school, students are the customers. Of course, tuition doesn’t pay all the bills. For schools, the long-term play is positive word of mouth and long-term engagement. To achieve those ends, the best schools are anticipating market needs and delivering on promises. That’s what sets this year’s 10 Business Schools to Watch apart. They may extol innovation, but they practice service. They listen, invest, and revamp — always placing the student at the center. This year, many of these schools are the establishment: Wharton, Georgetown, USC, and Washington University. That’s because they share one value in common: an uncompromising commitment to student satisfaction and growth in every imaginable dimension.

Every school has the same mission: Mold their students into ethical business leaders with the skillset to pursue rewarding career paths. Every school applies a different formula to realize this. Indiana University’s Kelley School has built a top notch career center and deep client partnerships to provide students with deep networks and experience before heading to the job market. At the University of Illinois’ Gies College, administration has expanded its online resources to make business more accessible to prospective learners. Along with instilling Jesuit values, Georgetown University’s McDonough School invests heavily in international activities to reinforce a global perspective. Coaching is a priority at Arizona State’s W. P. Carey School, which is why the school assigns coaches and advisors beginning freshman year to provide support at every stage. When it comes to Wharton and USC’s Marshall School, you won’t find communities more committed to leveraging alumni to open doors and provide guidance to their students.

Different formulas — same result: Highly prepared graduates who bring value to their employers and look out for the students following in their footsteps.

It’s easy to see what these 10 Schools to Watch are doing. The real question is how. Here is a look at where these schools excel and the strategies and investments that drive their success.

USC Marshall, Leventhal School of Accounting

Talk about making a strong entrance!

In January, USC Marshall made its debut in the undergraduate business school ranking. And the school didn’t just make an appearance. It ranked #3 overall.

Technically, USC Marshall could always be counted among the elite undergraduate business programs. This year, the school qualified for the ranking after hitting a 10% minimum alumni survey response rate. Notably, USC Marshall notched the 8th-highest composite score for Alumni Experience, a series of 17 alumni satisfaction survey questions covering everything from advising to networking to extracurricular activities.

The ELC (Experiential Learning Center) is one program cited by Marshall alumni. Here, students learn teamwork and public speaking principles by analyzing footage of themselves in various activities. This enables them to see themselves as others do in key areas like conflict management and effective communication. The GLP (Global Leadership Program) is another popular destination according to graduates. Starting as Freshmen, Marshall Business majors explore various cultures through activities, speakers, and overseas travel and internships.

“I learned so much that I could never fit it in such a tiny box,” one anonymous grad told Poets&Quants. “It helped me even from just learning to negotiate – it’s one of the main reasons I was able to negotiate $350k+ job offers only 2 years after graduating. I learned many valuable lessons in the program.”

Trousdale Parkway

At USC, the bar to entry is set high. The school accepts just 9.94% of applicants. That includes an average 1,479 SAT and 3.89 high school GPA. What’s more, nearly 83% of students graduated in the top 10% of their class, with another 30% being National Merit Scholars. Overall, that makes the Marshall School second only to the Wharton School in overall admissions quality. At the same time, the school has made headlines for its diversity. For one, 17% of Marshall students hail from overseas. This fall, Marshall announced that 51.4% of its incoming freshman class were women, the first time the school had achieved gender parity.

“Women are essential to fulfilling the unlimited potential and unprecedented responsibility that businesses face in the future,” wrote Dean Geoffrey Garrett in a news release. “Gender parity in the undergraduate program represents a real milestone on our path to giving women access to the skills, network and opportunities they need to realize their highest aspirations as business leaders.”

When it comes to USC’s business program, you’re bound to hear something about the Trojan Network or the Marshall Family. Basically, alumni look out for students. Not only do they return to campus to coach and mentor, but also keep an eye out for internship and job opportunities for Marshall students. This translates to high satisfaction numbers. In P&Q’s new alumni survey, which covers the Class of 2019, respondents ranked Marshall among the ten-best for the accessibility of alumni (3rd), quality of alumni network and connections (5th), and the ability of Marshall to help students access practicing professionals and alumni (10th). Sure enough, Marshall alumni also rated their alma mater high for helping them improve their socio-economic status (9th) and achieve their dream career (10th).

What else stands out about the Marshall School? In February, P&Q reached out to Ramandeep Randhawa, Vice Dean for Undergraduate Programs. Here are his thoughts on the Marshall difference.

5 QUESTIONS WITH RAMANDEEP RANDHAWA

Ramandeep Randhawa

P&Q: What are your undergraduate business program’s two biggest strengths and how do make students better prepared for business once they graduate?

Randhawa: “I have to give you three strengths: a drive for Innovation, abundance of global opportunities, and our vast Trojan Network.

Driven by faculty thought leaders, our program thrives on innovation. We were one of the first undergraduate business programs to incorporate a travel-based course into our curriculum. During the pandemic, in the absence of travel, we focused the course on developing a global mindset, leveraging access to global businesses in a virtual fashion.

Our innovation has persisted during the pandemic, with creation of contemporary expert classes. Just this semester, we are offering two new courses: “AI: Seed for Change or Existential Threat” and “The Marshall Difference: Human-Centric Problem Solving”. These courses are designed especially with the current needs of businesses and students in mind.

Our Trojan Network has been instrumental in our changes. It helped us refocus our general Business major to add specializations in multiple focused areas, such as finance, business analytics, Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Innovation. In consort with our 45 student clubs, the Trojan Network has been the conduit for career focused co-curricular activities, including Investment Banking treks.

Our three strengths come together in the crispest manner in our global leadership program. This program taps into our Trojan Network of successful leaders from across the world, incorporates a global travel experience, and has significant out-of-the-classroom education, including a “ropes course.”

P&Q: What are some new and upcoming developments in your program that will enhance the business program for future business majors?

Randhawa: “We are developing exciting and unique ventures with exceptional campus partner schools.

We are working with our campus partner, School of Cinematic Arts, to offer a joint degree Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Cinematic Arts. Comprising significant coursework in both schools, this program is designed to be a joint degree, providing formal recognition from both schools for the students, all within a 4-year program. We are also working closely with our partner, Viterbi School of Engineering, on another joint degree leveraging our joint strengths in analytics and data science. Both these programs are being designed to develop business leaders in the fields of entertainment and technology, respectively.

Within Marshall, we are working to add more depth to our core curriculum, adding advanced core options for several of our courses. We recently added such an option for our Introductory Statistics for Business course. This advanced option has been hugely popular, and this Fall we will be launching an advanced finance core course. The goal behind these courses is to ensure that students who want to specialize in fields like analytics and finance have the advanced skills from the get-go.

Two of our recently launched business emphases are STEM-eligible, which will allow newly graduating international students in these programs to have the option of a longer work experience in the United States.”

Statue of Hebuca, Queen of Troy

P&Q: This fall, USC Marshall enrolled 51.4% women. What has Marshall been doing to increase its appeal to female undergraduates? What types of support does Marshall provide women and other diverse populations to these students to ensure their success?

Randhawa: “What works best for us is student focused programming that is in tune with needs of all elements of our student body and to do so in an inclusive manner.

Achieving gender parity was an important milestone for us. We have been observing that our women students perform very well at Marshall on various dimensions, in terms of their 4-year graduation rate and in career placements. Thus, our work was focused on making these successes of our program more visible. This past year, our admissions team leveraged these successes to build intentional messaging to encourage outstanding women students to choose Marshall.

We have an increasingly diverse group of students. We also have a large body of first-generation college students. Overall, we believe Marshall has tremendous support for all our students. Our academic and career advising teams are on the front lines in providing individual attention and also broader focused programming. The programming is inclusive and sensitive to needs of our diverse student body.

From a career standpoint, our students are interested in diverse fields, covering the gamut of finance, consulting, tech. to creative media. We are focused on building pathways to enable success for our students in these fields.

We lean on our faculty, our Trojan Network, and mentors from our current student body to achieve success in these endeavors.”

P&Q: In P&Q’s alumni survey, Marshall produced top five averages for both alumni being accessible and the overall quality of the alumni network. Marshall is known for its Trojan Network – alumni who go out of their way to help business students. How does Marshall facilitate these student-alumni connections to help students open doors and land opportunities?

Randhawa: “The Trojan Network is a pillar of strength for us and creates a pay-it-forward culture for our students.

The Trojan Network is a core part of Marshall. Our alumni are frequent guest speakers to our classes, work with our faculty and staff in conducting workshops, bringing in projects for our students, host our student career treks across the country, and also actively recruit our students.

The educational value our alumni provide is perhaps best exemplified by our Career Advantage Mentor Program that focuses on mentorship and pairs groups of 2-3 students with Marshall alumni (and friends of the university). The mentors assist mentees in developing professional and interpersonal skills in a relationship that lasts an entire academic year. We typically have around 350 students and 125 mentors each year in this program.”

Pardee Entrance

P&Q: How does majoring in business in Los Angeles enrich a student’s overall experience?

Randhawa: “LA is where Entertainment and Technology come together to form the creative capital of the world; our students experience USC as the creative university of the world.

LA is a major hub for a variety of industries: As the home to the Hollywood film industry, it is a leader for Media and Entertainment; it has a strong finance and accounting footprint with the presence of the “Big Four” accounting firms; Silicon Beach is a technology and entrepreneurial magnate; and LA has always h

ad a very strong real estate sector. This diversity of industries provides students an unmatched exposure to a variety of different careers, and allows them opportunities to pursue both the typical careers sought after by business majors but also lesser travelled paths.

The richness of LA provides an environment amenable to unique educational experiences. As one example, leveraging LA’s food truck culture, one of our entrepreneurship professors incorporated running an actual food truck operation into a course project that required students to participate in end-to-end processes from menu building and tastings, creative marketing strategy to financial analysis.”

Next Page: Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Wharton undergraduate students

A business school to watch?

Isn’t that for programs on the upswing? Why include the country’s top undergraduate school here?

Simple: These are schools to watch — and everyone is watching the Wharton School.

For the 5th straight year, the Wharton School earned the #1 spot in P&Q’s undergraduate business school ranking. That’s because Wharton attracts the best students, who achieve the best outcomes and ultimately give their alma mater straight-A’s as alumni. In the end, Wharton is the blueprint for how to run a business school; they are the ones that their peers aspire to be. Wharton may not be perfect, but it is elite in nearly every conceivable measure.

Want to get into the school? Among Penn freshmen, the average SAT is 1,497, with the ACT being 34. And the average GPA comes to 3.88. Here are two more facts: over 90% of this year’s Penn freshmen graduated among the top 10% of their class, including 38% being National Merit Scholars. Not surprisingly, just 6% of applicants get into the school, down 1.5% from the previous year.

Yes, Wharton may be part of one of the most selective schools in the country, but the results speak for themselves. 97% of Wharton students who seek a business-related internship land one, a number nearly identical to the Class of 2020’s placement rate (96.74%). When it comes to pay, the 2020 Class pulled in $94,895 in their first year out of Wharton — $3,800 more on average than any other school.

The top talent produces the best results — not exactly rocket science. However, it is what the Wharton School does between admission and graduation that makes it so special. Just ask alumni…and that’s exactly what Poets&Quants did last fall. In surveying 2019 graduates, P&Q came away with one conclusion: When it comes to student satisfaction, Wharton ranks #1 in seemingly everything.

Well, 7 out of 17 survey dimensions to be exact.

Tangen Hall (Interior)

Which school boasts the most engaged alumni network? That’d be Wharton, averaging a 9.76 on a 10 point scale. Wharton also notched the high scores from alumni for helping them reach their dream careers, climb in socio-economic status, and prepare for the world of work.

Here’s the number that really matters: 9.86. That’s the average score on whether alumni would recommend Wharton to family or friends. When it comes to whether Wharton was worth the cost in time and resources, survey respondents gave it a 9.74 — again, the highest score in the category. The same is true for whether Wharton was a “life-changing experience.”

Otherwise, Wharton’s average ranked among the ten-best in nearly every survey question. For example, Wharton placed 2nd for helping students access practicing professionals and alumni — with a negligible .03 of a point keeping it out of the top spot. By the same token, Wharton ranked 3rd for being worth the tuition, 4th for quality of teaching, and 6th for its ability to teach soft skills.

What’s behind these high marks? What can Wharton students expect in the coming months? Earlier this month, P&Q reached out to Diana C. Robertson, Vice Dean and Director of Wharton’s Undergraduate Division, to answer these questions. Here are her thoughts on new developments and unique advantages of the program .

5 QUESTIONS WITH DIANA C. ROBERTSON

P&Q: What are your undergraduate business program’s two biggest strengths and how do make students better prepared for business once they graduate?

Diana C. Robertson

Robertson: “First, we pride ourselves on our undergraduate business program delivering “Business and More.” Our flexible program combines business with the arts and sciences. Our students take at least 30% of their classes at other schools at Penn and can follow their individual interests. 28% of our students graduate with a dual degree in the College of Arts and Sciences, the School of Engineering and Applied Science, or the School of Nursing. 27% of our students graduate with a minor outside of Wharton; the most popular minors are math, computer science, data science, and French and Francophone studies. The sheer size of Penn with its 12 individual schools offers a dizzying array of opportunities for our Wharton undergraduates. Wharton is also among the largest US business schools, affording our students a choice from more than 18 concentrations across 10 academic departments.

Secondly, we focus on developing responsible leaders for business and society. Our “Leadership Journey” is a sequence of experiential courses all students are required to take across their 4 years at Wharton. As first-years, students explore different business disciplines and examine their own leadership strengths and styles. As sophomores, students develop their formal and informal business communication skills in small classes of 8. Students practice and receive frequent personalized feedback on their ability to communicate with impact. As juniors, students learn how to work effectively as both members and leaders of teams. They learn that successful leadership includes distributing goals and work. Finally, in their senior year, students choose from an array of capstone courses integrating and applying knowledge and skills from prior coursework. Overall, our “Leadership Journey” helps students see different perspectives of responsible leadership and its challenges, while enhancing their ability to manage these challenges. Through each stage of the Journey, students practice applying their academic knowledge to situations where they are likely to encounter in their careers.”

P&Q: What are some new and upcoming developments in your program that will enhance the business program for future business majors?

Robertson: “Tangen Hall, which opened this past fall, is one of the largest hubs of its kind on any college campus. It houses Venture Lab, which is a partnership by the Wharton School, Penn Engineering, and the Stuart Weitzman School of Design to consolidate Penn’s startup ecosystem and to provide experiential learning to all Penn students.

Student programs such as the Goergen Entrepreneurship Center, the Sol C. Snider Center, and Weiss Tech House are integrated into Venture Lab and support hands-on activity such as creating, developing, and scaling numerous ventures. Within the building are nine innovation spaces, including five Maker Studios, the Food Innovation Lab, Digital Media Lab, Digital Design Studio, and Retail Lab. Wharton’s Jay H. Baker Retail Center, Harris Family Alternative Investments Program, and Stevens Center for Innovation in Finance are also located in Tangen.

Also as of fall 2021, Wharton is offering a separate undergraduate concentration in Entrepreneurship and Innovation. Combining theory with practice, this program will provide students with a set of skills, analytical tools, perspectives, and experiences that will prepare them for entrepreneurial careers.

In June of this year together with Apollo Global Management, Inc. (Apollo), Ares Management Corporation (Ares) and Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (Oaktree), Wharton announced a 10-year industry-first initiative, “AltFinance: Investing in Black Futures.” The initiative is designed to diversify the alternative investment industry by attracting, training, and providing career opportunities for college students attending three Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs): Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Spelman College. The initiative has three primary components: a mentored fellowship program, a tailored virtual institute, and a scholarship program. We are currently exploring opportunities for our Wharton undergraduates to engage in this exciting new initiative.”

Tangen Hall Fabrication Studio. © 2021 Jeffrey Totaro, courtesy of KSS Architects.

P&Q: Penn is one of the nation’s most selective undergraduate programs. What are two key qualities that prospective students must possess to land a spot in your program? What are two things that prospective students can do to enhance their odds of landing a spot at Wharton?

Robertson: “There is no formula or model for the ideal Wharton or Penn student; the University of Pennsylvania seeks a diverse student body along a number of dimensions. We are looking for students who are both curious, demonstrating a broad range of interests, and motivated. Students who succeed at Wharton and Penn possess a history of academic excellence and a well-developed interest and involvement in their community and environment.

What I tell applicants is that you are the best person to tell your story. The more you tell us who you are, and what interests and excites you, the more we begin to picture you as a Wharton student. I frequently characterize our Wharton undergraduates as amazing because I meet with them and hear their individual stories. Every applicant has their own story.”

Entrance to Steinberg Hall-Dietrich Hall

P&Q: In P&Q’s alumni survey, Wharton ranked 1st for helping students reach a new socioeconomic status and 1st for enabling them to enter their dream career. What types of support and experiences does Wharton provide to students that help them achieve these ends?

Robertson: “Wharton’s support begins with the Successful Transition and Empowerment Program (STEP), a college readiness program that introduces incoming students from historically underrepresented backgrounds to important Wharton and Penn resources, fosters connection and community, and helps participants build skills to effectively navigate college, both academically and socially.

Through STEP, students are exposed to the power of building relationships from the beginning of their time at Wharton. As they advance in their academic career, they gain mentors and connections in industries that they would not typically consider. Wharton also hosts a series of career-preparation workshops for our First-Generation Low-Income (FGLI) students. Making the dream accessible ensures that not only is it attainable, but that Wharton supports the steps to getting there.

In addition, Penn Career Services is a significant resource for our students’ career development needs including support for their job and internship searches. Career Services assists with career exploration, résumé and cover-letter reviews, and practice interviews; hosts on-campus and remote interviews, career fairs, workshops and programs; and provides an online career management platform (Handshake). More details on services available for students can be found at here.”

P&Q: In the same alumni survey, Wharton also earned the highest score for the quality of its alumni network. How does Wharton facilitate student-alumni connections to help students open doors and enjoy amazing career opportunities and learning experiences?

Robertson: “Wharton alumni alone number over 100,000 worldwide. Wharton and Penn alumni can and do connect with current students through a variety of mentoring and networking opportunities. For example, Wharton students have a chance to observe a “day in the life” of professionals in careers of interest to them through Career Services’ Discovery Days program.

Wharton offers a Wharton Industry Exploration Program (WIEP), a for-credit course. In addition to academic content, students travel to companies and meet alumni in specific industries. Recent programs have included exploration of the tech and media and entertainment industries.

Alumni are also available to offer career advice and guidance to Penn students and fellow alumni with career questions through the MyPenn platform. At Wharton, we invite students to engage one-on-one with our alumni through Career Exploration Chats each semester and we host numerous alumni speaker events throughout the year.”

Next Page: Indiana University’s Kelley School

Kelley Business Majors

Be different. Stand apart. Create a distinct voice, story, and strategy.

That’s the first advice you’ll get in any advertising firm. And Kelley appears to have taken it…back in the 1960s. That’s when the school rolled out its I-Core curriculum. Call it Kelley’s defining experience — the memories that graduates bond over at reunions or on Facebook threads. In a nutshell, Icore, which stands for Integrated Core — is a block of four courses taken during junior year. Here, Kelley expands upon the concepts that business majors absorbed during their prerequisites. Packed with real-time, hands-on projects, iCore requires student teams take deep dives into cross-functional business issues. Not only do students come away understanding how individual functions run, but also experience how adversity and uncertainty can throw off the ability of these functions to work together. iCore also requires intensive daily prep, with grades based solely on mid-terms and finals — and a 100 page case analysis that teams must produce in 10 days!. Not surprisingly, students refer to I-Core as a “rite of passage” — with the ultimate reward being a “I-Core Survivor” t-shirt.

“The integrated core, and its accompanying week long business case form quintessential Kelley DNA and serve as a commonality anytime I encounter a fellow graduate,” writes an anonymous 2019 Kelley grad. ”The I-Core experience is successful because it mirrors real life by placing students together where the stakes are high, authority is unclear, and the answer is ambiguous. Group work is typically limited to a single course in isolation, but I-Core shatters the silos by drawing across disciplines such as finance, operations, marketing, and leadership. Kelley has created a controlled Lord of the Flies moment in their curriculum, with three years of coursework before dropping students on an “island” and asking them to navigate to shore together. I-Core creates beautiful results from the most unlikely pairings. There is no self-selection in I-Core and the faculty leadership team intentionally controls [this] to create diversely-appointed teams. I-Core was important to me because it challenged me to put faith in strangers, compromise for the greater good, and ask for help. It was equal parts business knowledge and equal part social leadership.”

Bloomington Campus

That’s not the only unique wrinkle in Kelley programming. Kelley Compass is a series of three courses focused on professional development. Taken one per year starting as freshman, Kelley Compass tackles issues like personal branding, resume-writing, emotional intelligence, and leadership. This fall, Kelley also unveiled a practicum where students work as brand managers for companies like Procter & Gamble and Maytag. On top of that, business majors can apply to 15 industry-specific workshops that expose them to the language, expectations, and intricacies of fields like commercial real estate, capital markets, technology, and even sports.

“Kelley’s Consulting Workshop prepared me with the hard and soft skills to contribute value to my internship and full-time teams,” writes another 2019 Kelley alum. “It empowered me with the knowledge I needed for recruiting and helped me develop (what I hope to be) lifelong friendships with classmates and alumni.”

Such experiences are one reason why the Kelley School produced the second-highest composite score for Alumni Experience in P&Q’s annual survey of undergraduate business school alumni. It also explains why Kelley leaped from 19th to 11th in P&Q’s 2022 undergraduate business school ranking.

Indeed, student satisfaction is one of Kelley’s great strength according to the Alumni Experience survey, a collection of 17 questions answered by Class of 2019 alumni from 94 top undergraduate business programs. Notably, Kelley produced the 2nd-highest average score when alumni were questioned about how well their alma mater enhanced their soft skills. Kelley tacked on a 4th-best score when graduates were how prepared their school made them for their careers. At the same time, Kelley ranked among the ten-best in areas like career advising, academic advising, and alumni accessibility. Considering Kelley’s reputation for having one of the world’s top career centers, it is hardly surprising that Kelley scored among the best for the school’s ability to place students with practicing professionals and alumni.

Most telling, however, was how Kelley alumni viewed their time at the school. It produced the 3rd- highest mark — 9.79 on a 10-point scale — when it comes to whether they would recommend Kelley to family and friend. It was a score just .07 of a point behind the top score (Wharton).

How does Kelley achieve such results? To answer that, P&Q turned to Patrick Hopkins, chair of the Undergraduate Program and the Glaubinger Chair for Undergraduate Leadership. Here’s what Hopkins had to say about how it is able to prepare students so well for the world of work.

Patrick Hopkins

5 QUESTIONS WITH PATRICK HOPKINS

P&Q: What are your undergraduate business program’s two biggest strengths and how do make students better prepared for business once they graduate?

Hopkins: “Our Undergraduate Program is an entire ecosystem that relies on raw materials (our talented students), a climate of collaboration over competition, the curriculum, and our engaged faculty and committed staff. We keep micro-evolving and macro-evolving to meet the needs and wants of students and their families:

* Creating a residential experience that immerses students in business concepts during their first year.

* Offering a short-term leadership development camp prior to that start of the freshman year

* Offering a three-credit course that introduces students to virtual learning tools and the kind of teamwork the Kelley curriculum will call for prior to the start of the first year.

* Promoting health and wellness in a variety of unique ways through online mentoring platforms, conferences, a physical space that prioritizes decompression in healthy ways, and face-to-face conversations with staff members who have a social work and counseling backgrounds.

* Prioritizing diversity, equity, inclusivity and belonging within the school, with multilateral strategies touching on faculty recruitment, student support and student recruitment.

We also integrate career preparation into the curriculum, and we are unique in our approach of accelerating skills and concepts to meet the internship and job search life cycle. In their first year, students wrap their heads around what it means to create a personal brand, then move into how they present that brand to others and, finally, what it means to contribute meaningfully in a professional environment. Our Kelley COMPASS courses do not only prepare students for that first work experience, but for what they will need to know to search for that third or fourth job. A Kelley education is a lifetime investment.

In addition, our undergraduate alumni network is amazing, but what’s truly interesting is that our graduate program alums are also incredibly supportive of the Kelley undergrads. These are two separate populations in terms of experience, life goals, and academics… But, the Kelley ethos crosses academic borders. So, when we talk about a network of alumni, we’re not only talking about the undergraduate population.”

Hodge Hall at the Kelley School

P&Q: What are some new and upcoming developments in your program that will enhance the business program for future business majors?

Hopkins: “We are working closely with partners across campus to ensure that the Kelley curriculum leverages the strengths of our university as a whole. We have partnered with our colleagues in the Economics department to develop tailored courses for business students and recently rolled those out to all Kelley undergraduates. Student satisfaction and performance in these new courses has been strong and we are exploring additional opportunities to develop similarly collaborative course offerings across the university. Additionally, international education has long been a strength of the Kelley Undergraduate experience. After the slowdown of the past two years, we’re excited to expand our sophomore Global Foundations Core offerings and will send students to 15 different international locations this spring on study tours with faculty. The locations and content offerings evolve each year and each class of sophomores has access to unique internationally focused coursework to satisfy degree requirements.”

P&Q: One of the most innovative aspects of the Kelley curriculum is its I-Core, a series of foundational courses that integrate various business disciplines so students can experience their many interconnections on a day-to-day basis. Tell us how I-Core works and why it is such a profound learning experience?

Hopkins: “The I-Core, or Integrated Core, is a full semester, 13-credit-hour experience that occurs at the mid-point in students’ undergraduate career at Kelley. Students enroll with a cohort in which they study Finance, Marketing, Operations and Leadership. The semester culminates in a rigorous, 10-day team project where students develop a cross-functional solution to a real world business case. Many alumni will tell you this experience is one of the highlights of their academic experience at the Kelley School.

It’s also worth noting that several years ago we realized that our students thrived in this cross-disciplinary environment so much so that we wanted to offer an opportunity for them to have a similar experience earlier in the undergraduate curriculum. All incoming first year students enroll in our How Business Works course that allows them to experience teamwork and problem solving across disciplines from day one.”

Kelley undergraduate students

P&Q: In the alumni survey, Kelley received the second-highest scores for helping students develop soft skills. What types of programming does Kelley offer through your classroom curriculum, extracurricular activities, and career services that enable your students to sharpen these skills?

Hopkins: “Our Failure Summit is a great example of this. For the fourth year, we’re offering a one-day conference for students that delves into what it means to fail, why that’s ok, and how to learn and recover. It puts front-and-center that experience of not being perfect, which can be a unique experience for our Kelley students. They are used to being extremely high achievers in high school. Tanking that first project, not acing that exam—those experiences can severely undermine high-achieving students’ confidence. We normalize those moments. That kind of perspective is important so our students can receive both congratulatory and corrective feedback in the workplace, implement it, and get back to the task at hand.

Our student organizations help us by organizing networking events with corporate partners and alumni, by hosting resume reviews, and by staging events like etiquette dinners. Our director of admissions once ran into two recruiters from a large company at the local ice cream shop and they were telling her, “Your students are so great. They know how to eat and talk at the same time!” It sounds funny, but that is a real skill, to be able to talk over a meal in a meaningful way. So, our programs and organizations build those kinds of experiences in for students.”

P&Q: In that same survey, grads ranked Kelley among the best for helping them prepare for the world of work. Kelley is regarded as having one of the top career centers in the world. How does the school leverage this strength to help business majors?

Hopkins: “At Kelley, we start working on professional development with students right away. We have three semesters of required professional development training through our Compass curriculum (one in each of the freshman, sophomore, and junior years), plus programming run by Kelley Undergraduate Career Services that is targeted to each year of school, such as a First Year Fast Track for freshmen. We have dedicated professional career coaches, as well as a significant peer coaching team, that work with students throughout their entire time at Kelley. Our employer relations team works with over 1,000 companies on their recruiting strategy to ensure that our students are getting many career opportunities and companies are getting the talent they are looking for.”

Next Page: Emory University’s Goizueta School

Emory Goizueta BBA Students

Several business schools made impressive gains in P&Q’s undergraduate business school ranking in 2022. You can count the Goizueta Business School among them. It moved from 16th to 11th. Of course, the improvement was bitter-sweet. After all, they fell just one index point short of topping Georgia Tech’s Scheller College, just five miles away in Midtown.

The secret to Goizueta’s success? Think incremental progress in its composite scores. Last year, Goizueta finished 14th in Admissions, a bundle of data points that includes acceptance rates, average undergraduate GPAs, and average SAT and ACT scores. This year, the school moved to 11th. In the Employment bucket, which includes pay and placement, Goizueta climbed from 24th to 16th. When it comes to Alumni Experience — a combination of survey responses from 2019 alumni — the school’s index score inched up from 31st to 27th.

Call it steady progress…the kind that builds on itself and lasts.

Take acceptance rate, a measure of demand and selectivity. This fall, the school accepted just 14.77% of applicants, a noticeable improvement over its 19.8% rate two years ago. Among them, the percentage of women increased to 45%. When it comes to outcomes, the Class of 2020 delivered improvements in both placement (95%) and starting pay ($75,794). Let’s not forget alumni surveys. Here, Goizueta produced improvements in most categories, performing particularly well in career and academic advising, soft skill development, teaching quality, and networking with employers and practicing professionals.

Goizueta Swag

And then there is the alumni question that really matters: “Do you believe your business degree was worth its cost in tuition?” On a 10 point scale, with 10 being the highest possible score, Goizueta knocked out a 9.17 average among respondents.

In other words, Goizueta is doing a lot of things right.

One of these items, writes an anonymous 2019 grad is integrating hands-on projects into nearly every class. “Capstone had mini-consulting where you had a choice of 8-10 sessions and you pick your two favorites. I chose to work on capstone projects on the Harlem Globetrotters marketing campaign for Millennial parents and a competitive, real-time simulation for Littlefield Labs. Projects involved data analysis competitions, consulting on a past Deloitte case, valuations, strategic management decisions, competitive costing, R&D portfolio decisions, supply chain analyses, business plans for a sustainable company, operations consulting for Sprinkles cupcakes, devising a leadership training program, Negotiations class that conducted negotiations on Tuesdays and debriefed on Thursdays, and wine tasting led by a sommelier.”

That’s just the start. This graduate could’ve also listed Goizueta revamped curriculum, coaching culture, and Atlanta location. And Andrea Hershatter, Senior Associate Dean of Undergraduate Education at the Goizueta Business School, does more than that. Along with exploring these items — and many others — she also shares the new developments and unique differentiators that make Goizueta a business school to watch in 2022.

Andrea Hershatter

5 QUESTIONS WITH ANDREA HERSHATTER

P&Q: What are your undergraduate business program’s two biggest strengths and how do make students better prepared for business once they graduate?

Hershatter: “I believe the two characteristics of Goizueta’s BBA Program that add the most value to our students’ experience are our curricular structure and our focus on experiential coursework.

All of our students start their Emory careers in the liberal arts and are consequently immersed in many different ways of seeing and knowing the world. When they enter the business school, they have thus acquired contextual frameworks that enhance their ability to be intentional in thinking about the kinds of contributions they want to make to business and society, and can plan their course of study accordingly. The BBA curriculum has enough inherent flexibility that 28% of the graduating class complete a full liberal arts major in Emory College, 76% acquire more than one business area depth, and, in a non-pandemic year, 30% take a semester abroad. Goizueta also offers a dual degree in engineering and three integrated BBA/master’s level degrees. Consequently, our graduates are able to gain the expertise they need to excel in their first functional jobs, while simultaneously pursuing a range of academic experiences that serve as the intellectual foundation for their future aspirations.

Starting in their first semester in the Business School, our BBA students are consistently engaged in hands-on work that leverages course content in support of applied projects. For example, every semester, the core business communications course requires students to work on a challenge posed by a company and to present their solutions to executives. A recent iteration involved formulating a strategy to introduce the new Mercedes all-electric crossover SUV to Gen Z. In electives, among many options, students have the chance to create a quantitative model and use it to manage a stock portfolio of real endowment assets; take an on-site assignment at a venture start-up and provide it with consultative services; or develop an integrated marketing campaign for the Coca-Cola Company and one of its strategic partners, with company executives providing feedback. These experiences, and the many others like them, allow our students to internalize and learn to deploy content knowledge that is immediately applicable in organizational settings.”

Goizueta students studying in the courtyard

P&Q: What are some new and upcoming developments in your program that will enhance the business program for future business majors?

Hershatter: “We have just completed an extensive four-year design-thinking based curricular revision process. This new curriculum, which will roll out next year, provides more clearly-articulated pathways while building in even greater ability for students to customize their coursework in pursuit of their intellectual and professional passions. A few hallmarks are an expanded foundation in data analytics, a flex-core that allows targeted focus on functional areas, and touchstone trajectories focused on building personal and professional competencies,:

P&Q: How does majoring in business in Atlanta enrich a student’s overall experience?

Hershatter: “The amazing thing about Emory’s location is that the campus is lush, green and sprawling, but is situated right within the city of Atlanta, ranked third in the country in number of Fortune 500 headquarters. This means that speakers, site visits, and job opportunities are all right in our backyard, as is a vibrant start up culture and a robust and growing film, music and entertainment industry. In addition, our airport is the world’s most travelled, making us a very easy stop-by destination for executives and alumni.

Our students especially value the opportunity to engage in impactful projects with our local community through The Roberto C. Goizueta Business & Society Institute and to work with micro-entrepreneurs who might not otherwise have access to seed capital through the Emory Impact investment group. One small example of the way we are able to leverage our easy access to the business community is through our senior seminars. Every BBA student completes two of these one-credit-hour short courses, which are taught by local industry professionals and augment our academic content with real-world practical insights.”

Goizueta BBA students

P&Q: 21% of your fall class hails from overseas. What makes Emory Goizueta so attractive to international students? What types of support does Goizueta provide to these students to ensure their success?

Hershatter: “Because students enter the business school after enrolling in liberal arts, our international students first choose Emory. I think they do so for the outstanding academic reputation, the warm and welcoming community, and our location in a global city that offers extensive and diversified cultural experiences. We in the business school then work very closely with our pre-BBA students from other countries to assure that they receive the guidance and support needed to pursue their desired academic plans.

We also offer a dedicated series of programs for F-1 students through the Goizueta Career Management Center, working in partnership with Emory’s office of International Student and Scholar Services. In the program, our students from overseas are not only able to broaden their perspectives by collaborating with classmates from all over the world, but also to find community and support within their own identity groups through formal and informal groups. I think that one particularly useful aspect of our curriculum for BBA students who are here on an F-1 visa is this: they can choose a relevant college major along with their business degree. They are also able to graduate with a major in a STEM field that qualifies for OPT extension, which enhances their employment options.”

P&Q: What Emory Goizueta undergraduate business experience do you wish more prospective students knew about? Why is that so important to their development as professionals?

Hershatter: “I think the opportunity to build deep and meaningful relationships is a hallmark of the Goizueta BBA experience. We are small enough that there is a strong sense of interdependence and community and large enough that there is an option for everyone. One of the things I am most proud of is a new policy initiated by the 2021-22 BBA Council. It mandates that every BBA student may join any business school club without application or a selection process. This strong statement of inclusivity stands in sharp contrast to practices elsewhere. Beyond our clubs and organizations, we host a weekly social networking gathering every Thursday afternoon and many formal opportunities throughout the year for students to bond, including an off-site orientation retreat and the annual BBA ski trip.

Our students start their BBA career with a one-on-one coaching session with their BBA advisor and a series of consultations with our Career Management Center. The BBA Team closely tracks and supports our students’ personal and professional development on an individual level. When someone falters, staff is there to provide guidance and alternatives, and when a student reaches a goal or milestone, the whole program celebrates! Our students form alumni relationships through the clubs, a formal mentor program, career panels, and treks to major cities. Finally, they interact with their professors in and out of the classroom. Goizueta faculty members are known for being accessible and they share a strong interest in our BBA students’ successes. These connections with peers, staff, alumni and faculty form the basis of a personal and professional Goizueta network that profoundly impacts our graduates’ lives.”

Next Page: Georgetown University’s McDonough School

Georgetown University, McDonough School of Business

Don’t look now: Wharton has a new rival on its heels. And they’re just three hours down I-95 from them.

In 2018, the McDonough School had ranked 16th in P&Q’s annual undergraduate business school ranking. A year ago, they had climbed all the way to 5th. Now, they’ve taken an even bigger step, reaching 2nd thanks to ranking as the top undergraduate program for alumni experience — and among the four-best for career outcomes and admissions measures.

When it comes to experience, most McDonough alums will start with the program’s global sensibility. After all, the Walsh School of Foreign Service — the nation’s leading international affairs program — is a short walk from McDonough. Not surprisingly, that cosmopolitan spirit carries over to McDonough. The school features one of the country’s deepest portfolios for international coursework, projects, treks, and exchanges. Notably, McDonough offers a three credit Global Business School, a mix of expert speakers, and research that culminates with a client project where student teams head overseas during the spring to present their strategies to executives. Even more, the school reports that more than two-thirds of business majors experience at least one global immersion.

“I studied abroad twice in my time at Georgetown, the first time being in a program specific to the business school held during the summer in Hong Kong,” writes one anonymous 2019 grad. “I grew up in a small town in North Carolina, imagine how my world exploded, first at Georgetown and then in Hong Kong. Not only did I learn about management that summer, I felt true cultural immersion and the expansion of my perspective. It changed me forever and brought me back to East Asia later during my junior year.”

McDonough business majors embrace what’s new and different for a reason. The school’s Jesuit roots prize openness, collaboration, ethics, and action — promoting good across the world. At the same time, it emphasizes the Jesuit precept of Cura Personalis — care for the whole person — that fosters ongoing growth both mentally and spiritually. This twin pursuit of what’s good and global fits well in Washington, DC, home to 180 embassies…not to mention an outpost for every imaginable company due to its proximity to public sector decision-makers. This dynamic creates opportunities for McDonough students.

“I did countless projects for real companies to help solve their business problems during business school, and those real world experiences prepared me for my job today,” notes one 2018 grad.

McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University. Courtesy photo

With experience comes pay. In 2020, McDonough alums pulled in $91,141 in base and bonus in their first year after graduation. That ranked 2nd only to the Wharton School — and represented a $7,700 boost over the previous class’ earnings. That doesn’t count the 97.63% placement rate for the 2020 class, either. The school’s admissions numbers are equally as impressive. This fall, freshmen averaged a 1449 SAT, up 30 points from the year before. At the same time, it became even more selective, with just 11.78% of applicants earning a spot at the school. Among them, 82.5% ranked among the top 10% of their high school classes.

Where McDonough truly thrives is student satisfaction. In a 2021 P&Q survey of the Class of 2019, McDonough ranked near the top of every single measure. In particular, the school earned the highest marks from alumni in four categories: Improving soft skills through extracurricular activities, school providing access to practicing professionals and alumni, career advising, and the accessibility of alumni. At the same time, McDonough produced averages among the three-best from alumni in six categories: academic advising, alumni network quality, faculty quality, improving socio-economic status, achieving dream careers, and providing a life-changing experience.

What can McDonough do for an encore? That’s one of the questions that P&Q posed to Patricia Grant, the senior associate dean for the undergraduate program at McDonough. Along the same lines, we asked her about why McDonough grads earn more than peer schools and how the school connects students with alumni. Here are her insights on why McDonough stands out.

Patricia Grant

5 QUESTIONS WITH PATRICIA GRANT

P&Q: What are your undergraduate business program’s two biggest strengths and how do you make students better prepared for business once they graduate?

Grant: “Here at Georgetown McDonough, we are grounded in Jesuit values and place a special emphasis on our people. We have a greater mission to serve others, create meaningful relationships with our students, and tailor experiences to a student’s individual circumstances and aspirations. Our program is deeply committed to the success and well-being of our students – this extends into the advising students receive from staff, from the alumni they engage with through career programming and mentorship, and from interactions with the broader community at Georgetown. We are truly a people-first program and I believe this is one of our greatest strengths as an institution.

We also provide an educational experience that is focused on global perspectives. Leveraging our location in Washington D.C., Georgetown students have the unique opportunity to engage with global leaders, participate in international consulting projects and internship opportunities, and learn business concepts through a global lens.

Our undergraduates benefit from the combination of our business core and Georgetown’s liberal arts education to ensure they graduate with the skills and context to make a difference in the world. We also emphasize career exploration and professional development opportunities throughout the program to help students find a career path that aligns with their personal interests and goals. This, in addition to our world-class faculty, vast alumni network, enriching global experiences, and purpose-driven education, is what makes us well-positioned to develop the future leaders of the world.”

P&Q: What are some new and upcoming developments in your program that will enhance the business program for future business majors?

Grant: “We strive to continuously revise and update our offerings in response to both student needs and the reality of the world into which they will graduate. We are constantly updating our curriculum and experiential opportunities, seeking new ways to engage with our alumni, and adding advising and career support to enhance our students’ experience in the program.

Georgetown McDonough is focused on developing careers of the future, and the future of business is both interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary. Our students have the unique opportunity to engage in ongoing events, research, and curricular activities focused on new initiatives in sustainability, AI and analytics, and global affairs.

We also recognize that entrepreneurship, when in the hands of principled leaders, is one of the greatest forces for positive change in society. Our students can participate in pitch competitions, apply for the Entrepreneurship Fellows Program, or declare a new entrepreneurship minor with their undergraduate degree.

In the realm of sustainability, our new Sustainable Business Fellows program for undergraduates encourages students to deepen their knowledge about the growing, complex intersections between business and sustainability from a social, economic, and environmental perspective. The graduates of this program are able to anticipate, respond, and lead companies through ESG concerns, and also learn how to incorporate sustainability approaches into broader competitive strategies at their organization.”

P&Q: In P&Q’s alumni survey, McDonough produced the highest averages for alumni being accessible and the school connecting students with practicing professionals and alumni. How does McDonough facilitate these student-alumni connections?

Grant: “We have a number of programs that are centered on maintaining a substantive connection between students and alumni. They include 1:1 mentoring, career treks, a day in the life shadowing opportunities, and integrated guest lectures through our PILLARs program.

Within the curriculum, we encourage students to engage with alumni and their employers through live case studies, case analysis projects through our Global Business Experience, and other course-based projects. Our students are welcomed as lifelong members of our community from day one and remain connected as alumni through lifelong learning, mentoring, and engagement in our classrooms and events. Our phrase, “Once a Hoya, always a Hoya” continues to ring true, which creates a vibrant ecosystem of care, connection, and collaboration.”

P&Q: In the same alumni survey, McDonough earned the highest marks for career advising and the third-best averages for academic advising. What has your career services and faculty been doing differently – or more effectively – to generate this level of alumni enthusiasm?

Grant: “We have a Career Development Center that is solely dedicated to undergraduate students. Through this center, we’ve created and maintained many new programs in recent years, including Host-a-Hoya, a one-day job shadow opportunity with alumni, One McDonough career programming that serves undergraduate students with guidance around virtual and in-person recruiting strategies, as well as signature events like Sophomore Summit, a workshop that helps sophomores mind map and delve deeper into career exploration and major selection.

We also employ an exceptional team of McDonough Peer Career Advisors that support students with their resumes and cover letters, networking tips, mock interviews, and providing general career advice.

McDonough also understands that career outcomes are nuanced. Our students earn impressive career opportunities in terms of the salaries they receive and the companies they work for after graduation, but we also realize that success extends beyond traditional career outcomes. Are students enjoying the culture of their workplace? Does this work align with their personal and professional goals? Do they feel valued? We address these questions through career exploration exercises and academic advising to make sure our students can identify a career path that feels just as successful as it looks on paper.”

P&Q: 2020 graduates earned $91,142 in adjusted salary in their first year after graduation, the second-highest pay in P&Q’s salary survey. What have employers told you about your alumni that make them so special?

Grant: “Our alumni are equipped with well-rounded intellect, global perspectives, and a propensity to lead, giving them a high potential for promotion and retention. McDonough graduates have been taught to approach current issues with a solutions-oriented mindset and they aren’t afraid to tackle the world’s biggest challenges in business. They are bold, innovative, and caring leaders that can cast aside personal limitations for the good of society.

We have also heard that our alumni have a unique commitment to service, which I would attribute to Georgetown’s emphasis on Jesuit values, serving as men and women for others. In whatever spaces they go into, Georgetown alumni serve their communities as volunteers, mentors, advisors, and philanthropists. We believe this is highly valued in the marketplace as evidenced by their salaries and long-term career outcomes.”

Next Page: Texas Christian University’s Neeley School

How do you know a school is doing a great job?

Their students will tell you.

That was the case for the Neeley School of Business. In this year’s P&Q Undergraduate Business School Ranking, the headline will read that Neeley jumped from 38th to 19th. However, the real story is how the program made this leap. Here, the biggest factor can be boiled down to two words: Alumni Experience.

Last year, the Class of 2019 was surveyed about their experience at Neeley. In a series of 17 questions, alumni rated the program in areas like faculty quality, career preparation, and faculty and career advising to create a composite score. Sure enough, Neeley posted a near-perfect 99.29 index, producing average scores that ranked among the ten-best in nearly every category.

Would graduates recommend Neeley to a close friend? Call that the ultimate test of student satisfaction. In this category, the school averaged a 9.8 out of 10 — the 2nd-highest score among the 94 undergraduate business programs surveyed by P&Q. And the program notched the 8th-best score for a degree being worth the cost and time. Certainly, a Neeley business degree attracts the right kind of attention in the job market. Alumni gave the school a 9.12 score on helping them reaching their dream career — the 4th-highest average and higher than elite programs like Notre Dame, Virginia, and Michigan. At the same time, Neeley ranked 7th for helping business graduates climb in socio-economic status.

Most telling, however, is how alumni responded to this question: Evaluate how well the business program prepared you for the world of work. They gave Neeley a 9.57 average, second only to the Wharton School. One survey respondent attributed this to Neeley’s focus on experiential learning.

“As a senior, we were assigned a capstone project that allowed a real corporation to work with us and guide us as our goal was to bring in a new internal project management system so all parts of technology department (documentation, emails, messages, data, etc.) could be housed in a single platform. This enabled us to take action on a current problem in the company and have a proposed solution ready and researched. Definitely helped me understand what the corporate world is like and was nice to see it in action.”

Teamwork is another cornerstone of the Neeley experience that enables students to more easily transition to their careers…or even graduate school. “Neeley is huge on group projects,” adds another Neeley alum surveyed by P&Q. “There is at least one major group project per class you take. Now that I am in law school, people who graduated with other degrees from other schools haven’t worked in groups since high school, so it is a crazy adjustment for them. In any line of work, you have to know how to work with others. The group projects are so key to becoming a true professional.”

Considering Neeley’s hands-on, team-driven philosophy, it is hardly surprising that the program produced the highest score of any school in helping students improve their soft skills. Survey respondents also awarded high marks to career and academic advising, ranking them 3rd and 4th respectively. By the same token, alumni revered the Neeley faculty, who ranked in the top 10 for both quality of teaching and availability.

The alumni survey can tell you where a school excels, but only a school insider can share how they pull it off. This month, P&Q reached out to Daniel Pullin, John V. Roach Dean of the TCU Neeley School of Business. From soft skills to satisfaction, here is what Neeley has been doing to differentiate itself from its peers.

Dean Daniel Pullin

5 QUESTIONS WITH DANIEL PULLIN

P&Q: What are your undergraduate business program’s two biggest strengths and how do you make students better prepared for business once they graduate?

Pullin: “One of our biggest strengths is our intentional approach to investing in alumni and community involvement, which enhances both the in-classroom experience and hands-on market practice. Two key programs demonstrate these strengths well.

Finance

Finance careers focus on adding value through the risk-return relationship, integrating finance with economics and accounting to make wealth-enhancing decisions. Investment specialists evaluate and select securities, manage investment portfolios, and raise capital to finance businesses, governments and individual needs.

The Transaction and Investment Professionals (TIP) Board is an example of how alumni mentorship and real-world application can move the needle in student education. Forty alumni are currently working on Wall Street, and they mentor students interested in competitive finance careers. Since the inception of the TIP Board in 2014, the average number of student internships on Wall Street each summer went from 2 to more than 30.

The Luther King Capital Management Center (LKCM) for Financial Studies offers a variety of opportunity for students to engage with the finance community, including partnering with the TCU Investment Management office, which stewards the university’s endowment, to host the TCU Investment Strategies Conference, which brings in top investment professionals from around the world. Recent conference speakers have included President George W. Bush and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Entrepreneurship and Innovation

We help students enhance their persuasive skills and develop innovative ideas and strategies to bring new products to market. Entrepreneurial thinkers can spot a business opportunity and seize it. We help students start their own company, help someone with their big idea, or innovate within an existing organization. A major in entrepreneurship and innovation gives students the skills to carve out their niches as an innovator. They learn to gather resources, recruit talent, design a business model, develop products or services, communicate a compelling vision, and manage and grow a business.

Our unique transdisciplinary focus is designed to impact students and faculty from every college at TCU. In addition to our academic major, we have an all-inclusive minor in entrepreneurship and innovation, aimed at students of any discipline across campus. The minor facilitates reach and impact across campus to encourage students from all fields to be entrepreneurs. More than 700 students were involved as 54 ventures were funded and 40 paid internships happened last year. 99 mentors worked with our entrepreneurship and innovation students.

Additionally, students and faculty engage with our award-winning Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. Institute programming such as the cross-campus incubator, CREATE. Powered by the Shaddock Seed Fund, CREATE enables students to test, validate and grow ideas through workshops, mentoring, EIRs, IIRs, and seed funding. In just two years, approximately 350 students from every college across TCU’s campus participated in this incubator program and have gone on to raise more than $3.5 million dollars in outside funding.

Through offerings like the Venture Builder and the Entrepreneurial Internship Program, we immerse students in learning experiences outside the university in real business environments, where they interact with key members of the local entrepreneurial ecosystem to shape the future of our community and beyond.”

P&Q: What are some new and upcoming developments in your program that will enhance the business program for future business majors?

Pullin: “We make a brand promise to our stakeholders every day. This commitment is known as The Neeley Promise: to unleash human potential with leadership at the core and innovation in our spirit.

A key payoff of this approach to business education is Growing Agile Leaders for every stage of their career, and every stage of the changing business marketplace.

We are proud of building innovators who can reinvent themselves at each career chapter and world change; that commitment has never been more fully on display than in the last two years as the school navigated the global pandemic amidst a transforming business marketplace. Neeley graduates are able to respond and produce in times of ambiguity, uncertainty and change. Given how much change has occurred in the last three years; the school has worked purposefully to ensure our leaders are ready.

FinTech

The FinTech Certificate is available to any major so any interested student has access to this knowledge and credential. Students take three classes: Blockchain for Fintech, Machine Learning for Fintech, and AI for Fintech.

The Fintech Certificate is offered for a set of technologies disrupting the financial industry and the entire economy. While this certificate develops strong technical skills learned in the context of finance, no prior technology education is assumed and the only requirements for registering for the first fintech class is completion of one business information systems course and admittance into the school. Those obtaining the certificate will either pursue careers assisting with the development of cutting-edge technologies or will assist companies as an analyst or consultant in lending deep insight into decision-making around these technologies. Those students completing the three classes will learn programming (e.g., Python, R) frameworks to build blockchain databases (used for cryptocurrencies, smart contracts, etc.), predictive models (e.g., asset pricing or loan defaults), and AI agents (e.g., robo-advisors to suggest financial portfolio allocation).

ESG

There is increasing evidence that firms that perform well against ESG metrics also produce superior financial returns. We recognize the value that our students can contribute to industry and society and have included new coursework at the undergraduate level in ESG. Our courses focus on providing a sound understanding of the range of standards and frameworks that exist for climate accounting and more broadly, ESG disclosures. The interactive courses include case work on ESG data and ESG disclosures in annual reports. In addition, we have applied projects that are specific to interlinkages between financial reporting and ESG reporting.

Neeley NIL (Name, Image and Likeness)

Another innovation is the recently launched Neeley Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) business incubator program designed to serve student-athletes in response to the changing landscape in college sports. We partnered with TCU Athletics to open a business incubator inside the football stadium to help student athletes and non-athletes manage NIL deals, and created a ‘whole-person’ focused curriculum around entrepreneurial brand creation for student athletes and non-athletes. In this program, Neeley is not only helping student athletes with their business prospects during their four years on the track or field, but, rather, is preparing them to be leaders and innovators for the next 40 years, long after their playing days are over. And the programs and courses are open to non-athletes interested in agent roles, sports law or other relevant careers.

This cross-disciplinary partnership to equip students with business skills to navigate and capitalize on the complex and rapidly-evolving NCAA rule-changes in the new market category of collegiate Name, Image and Likeness management, and prepare those students for lifelong, entrepreneurial brand management success even beyond the university setting.

Neeley NIL is essentially an experiential, brand-building NIL Accelerator course, where students earn credentialing or course credit toward their degree while learning about topics including brand management, business formation, crypto and Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs), mental health in a public arena, and more.

New Facilities Opened January 2020

In January 2020, we officially opened our new state-of-the-art business building, the Spencer and Marlene Hays Business Commons, which highlights the best of what a school of business can and should be in the 21st century. The commons features 225,000 square feet of modernized classrooms; meeting spaces; advanced technology; an auditorium for thought leaders to share their insights; outdoor terraces to take advantage of the Texas weather; and faculty and staff offices that invite and welcome students. And, let me tell you, the beauty of the Hays Business Commons isn’t just skin deep – it directly applies to our goal of preparing these leaders at every turn.”

Early morning at Neeley

P&Q: In P&Q’s alumni survey, 2020 grads gave Neeley the highest scores for helping them improve their soft skills. What types of programming does Neeley offer through your classroom curriculum, extracurricular activities, and career services that enable your students to sharpen these skills?

Pullin: “Let’s look at four types of programming:

Coursework

Through the work of the Neeley Student Success Services team, significant focus is placed on starting the soft skill development early. We require all business majors to take a career and professional development course their first year (Business Skills Development). This course lays the foundation of professional development and highlights the importance of continuous development throughout their time in Neeley, and beyond.

This is what Brooks Thomas, Class of 2018, Associate at Kainos Capital, had to say:

“Neeley exceeded my expectations in every way. Through the program’s strong academic curriculum as well as the intense focus on soft skills development, I secured four internships which culminated in accepting a full-time job in investment banking all before the start of my senior year. I received so much support from professors, faculty and alumni, which is a big reason why I and many others are happy to volunteer as mentors to current students.”

JPMorgan Chase Inclusive Excellence Mentoring Program

There are several mentoring programs for Neeley students, providing one-on-one mentorship with engaged alumni. One key, new example launched during fall 2021 is the JPMorgan Chase Inclusive Excellence Mentoring Program. This program pairs up historically underrepresented students at Neeley with industry leaders as mentors that will help them to among other things develop the soft skills needed to excel their career post-graduation. During the inaugural program 20 students were matched individually with their own personal mentor for the 10-week program. Mentoring content includes transferable skills development, personal brand management, compensation and career advancement, navigating office politics, dining etiquette, proper conversation, cultural sensitivity, and more.

Alumni Advantage Series

As part of our commitment to lifelong learning and success, we host the Alumni Advantage Series to provide access to innovative business knowledge from our faculty experts and thought leaders across industries. We’ve specifically designed our series to accommodate a busy professional schedule. Events are hosted virtually, typically during the lunch hour. Topics are always geared toward providing topical, relevant timely content to ensure our alumni network is armed for the changing workforce. Recent topics have included: Leading Teams After 2020: What Is the Future of Work?; Leading Through Digital Transformation: Is Your Organization Ready?;Connecting Through the Chaos: The Importance of Executive Presence; TCU Neeley: The Now and the Next; and The Innovation Imperative.

Office of Inclusive Excellence

We are committed to fostering an inclusive, scholarly community composed of individuals who, through their diverse and sometimes competing perspectives, contribute to a free and intellectually challenging culture where students, faculty, staff and alumni have equitable opportunities and can forge paths toward personal and professional growth.

TCU launched a campus-wide DEI committee in 2017 where Neeley faculty and staff were represented. In May 2019, the Neeley School established its Inclusive Excellence Committee. During the fall 2020 semester, Ann Tasby was named the director of the Office of Inclusive Excellence. The physical office space is designed for students, faculty, alumni and corporate partners to convene. Located at the heart of the Spencer and Marlene Hays Business Commons, the office is one of approximately only 25 similar spaces across the country assigned to this type of charge.”

P&Q: In the same alumni survey, Neeley earned the 2nd-best scores for respondents being willing to recommend their alma mater to close friends. What enables Neeley to earn such a high satisfaction rate among business graduates?

Pullin: “Let me focus on two areas….

Location and Network

Operating at the intersection of academy and industry in the No. 4 market in the US and one of the fastest-growing markets, TCU Neeley is exceptionally good at partnering with industry to ensure what industry needs is part of our classroom curriculum. Our unique location in the heart of the thriving Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex offers infinite opportunity.

We Seek To Be Life-long Partners in Student and Alumni Success

It’s a lifelong relationship with a long tail of benefits, invested in careers at every stage; our goal is to be there for our graduates one, five, 25 and 50 years out. Horned Frog pride is strong. Not just for 2022 or 2023 – but for a lifetime.

Graduation is only the beginning. Horned Frogs are part of a vast network of leaders stretching across the world. They have access to a variety of ongoing programs that grow their knowledge, skills, connections and marketability at each stage of their career, and provide agility as the business marketplace continues to flex. There are countless ways the alma mater continues to fuel life and work. Grads can stay up on the latest research from our renowned faculty; expand expertise through speaker events and executive education; and leverage the powerful network of successful TCU alumni.”

P&Q: What is the most underrated feature of your undergraduate business program and how does it enhance the experience for your business majors?

Pullin: “I’ll give you two:

Academic – Growing Strength in Digital Transformation

Our growing strength in digital transformation includes business analytics, FinTech and strong supply chain programs. We have gained quite a bit of ground in the last three years.

In 2020, we launched the Neeley Analytics Initiative (NAI) which aligns faculty expertise, student interest and marketplace needs through a uniquely coordinated and strategically targeted initiative across all of TCU. Led by Dr. Minakshi Trivedi, the Neeley Analytics Initiative was instrumental in developing the Master of Science in Business Analytics, which launched in June 2020 with a record number of students, and the Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics. Last October, we hosted a symposium and will be hosting the Neeley Analytics Conference in March, focused on data analytics in the healthcare industry. Additionally, the NAI has developed extracurricular programs. The TCU Data Analytics Club promotes knowledge sharing and career opportunities for our MBA and MSBA students, including training workshops, industry speaker series and networking opportunities.

Student Success Services

From time of enrollment to years after they graduate, our student success services are deeply invested in personal and professional success. Our dedicated advisers are career coaches who drive high touch career professional development services because we want students to add value day one, and not be retrained or unable to participate right away.

It is effectively impossible to earn a TCU Neeley School of Business degree without applied learning in a student’s field of choice. Project-based learning and capstone projects are incorporated throughout each student’s journey. Our students graduate with an above average number of internships. This provides the opportunity to experience up to three different industries, cultures and leadership styles. This also ensures Neeley graduates have a sense of what they are good at, what drives their passion, and what type of organization they want to work for. This in turn de-risks the business decision to hire a Neeley grad because Neeley students have seen and done a lot, and can be plugged in immediately to an organization for immediate success.”

Next Page: University of Illinois Gies College

The value of some business schools can’t be measured by rankings. Their revolutionary course designs or partnerships don’t necessarily correspond to inputs and outputs, let alone student surveys. That’s the curse of the Gies College of Business, long a hotbed of innovation. This year, Gies rose from 17th to 12th in the 2022 P&Q Undergraduate Business School Ranking. That’s an impressive move, but it’s hardly Gies’ most interesting story.

After all, GIes is the program that allows Business minors to take some of their classes online. In September, the school announced that it had earned an IDEAS grant from the U.S. Department of State. IDEAS is short for Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students and the $33,000 in funding will be used to launch a series of Gies Global Hubs. Starting in Chicago — and expected to expand into Ghana, Greece, Ecuador, and China — the hubs will enable Gies sophomores to study a particular theme overseas, such as education or health.

“At Gies, we promise students that an education is just the start,” said Gies’ Director of Study Abroad Nicole Lamers. “We promise to provide an environment, experiences, and the resources that foster meaningful actions to empower students to put their purpose into practice so they can positively impact their community, the nation, and the world.”

In even bigger news, Gies announced in June that it would expand what it describes as the country’s largest experiential learning course — Business 301: Business in Action. Taught to juniors, the required course paired 800 business students with over 130 companies ranging from Fortune 100 powerhouses to nonprofits. In the pilot, Business 301 students worked in six member teams to work directly with clients to develop strategic solutions to the kinds of issues they’ll face after graduation. And students have certainly bought into the premise. According to the school, 95% of pilot students believe the course makes them more attractive to employers.

Gies student team working on a project

One of those students was Diana Graciano, a first generation transfer student. “Some of the skills that I learned in this class helped me get a lot of interview callbacks, helped me gain a lot of experience, and helped me get two internship offers both with great companies.”

The Business 301 course also dovetails well with Gies’ portfolio of courses, which also heavily on experiential learning. “My supply chain practicum was what I learned the most from,” explains one 2019 Gies grad who completed P&Q’s survey. “It was one of the first times I needed to analyze big data to generate insights for a client. While I could partly rely on my technical and analytical experiences from school, it was also incredibly helpful to have the Caterpillar professionals’ mentorship and guidance as our team worked through the project. It was powerful to see firsthand how they recommended approaching the situation. Finally, it was great to gain firsthand experience navigating “messy” obstacles that you don’t encounter often in the classroom, such as data reliability issues or considerations that limited our ability to implement our ideal solution. We had to pare down our final recommendations because the older ERP system that this team used didn’t have the computational power to do what we wanted. In my two years in consulting, I’ve encountered on several occasions these same challenges — analyzing big data to solve an ambiguous problem, creatively addressing data reliability issues, or considering pragmatic limitations to my ideal solutions. As a result, experiential learning at Gies prepared me well for my career.”

The numbers also reflect a school gaining momentum. This fall, average SAT scores rose from 1,374 to 1,408, with ACTs and undergraduate GPAs coming in at 31.6 and 3.94 respectively. The school also remains one of the country’s most diverse, with 14.7% of students hailing from overseas and 41.46% being women. When it comes to overall satisfaction, Gies scored particularly well in 2022 alumni survey responses relating to the school’s ability to help students improve their soft skills and boost their socio-economic status.

What else is happening at the Gies College? This month, P&Q reached out to Kevin Jackson, the school’s associate dean of undergraduate affairs. Here are his insights on what makes the Gies experience so distinctive.

5 QUESTIONS WITH KEVIN JACKSON

Kevin Jackson

P&Q: What are your undergraduate business program’s two biggest strengths and how do they make students better prepared for business once they graduate?

Jackson: “One of our biggest strengths is what we call our “cohort curriculum.” It’s a series of four courses, which includes professional responsibility, a business simulation, and real client project, and senior-level global perspectives of business. Our students go through this series of foundational courses together. Not only does it help create lifelong relationships with their own cohort, but they’re also learning to help the younger cohorts as they become course section leaders in future years. These courses help us deliver on our mission so that every student has a class on ethics and social responsibility and they are able to understand businesses from the inside out through cases and experiential learning opportunities. This commitment to experiential learning provides value for both our students and the corporations we partner with.

Another one of our biggest strengths is our extracurricular and co-curricular activities that enable students to follow their passions and dive deep into the topics that most interest them. The Disruption Lab provides opportunities for students to learn about and experiment with emerging technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence, and more. Through organizations like Illinois Business Consulting, they can work in teams to solve business problems for real clients. We also have a number of specialized academies in investment banking, investment management, finance, risk management and more, which offer advanced academic and career-building opportunities. So no matter what aspect of business a student is interested in, they can find additional opportunities to suit their needs.”

PQ: What are some new and upcoming developments in your program that will enhance the business program for future business majors?

Jackson: “We’re moving away from a “traditional” career services model into more of a professional development model, which includes heavy corporate engagement. The idea is that our students will develop relationships with firms and recruiters long before they’re ready to accept their first job.

We’re also very excited about the launch of our Disruption Lab. It’s a way for our students to learn about new technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence, and more. By experimenting with these new technologies that are disrupting business, Gies students will know how to leverage future disruption for their organization’s benefit.”

Gies students outside class

P&Q: Gies boasts one of the world’s best online infrastructures. In fact, business minors can take some of their courses online. How does Gies leverage its online capabilities to benefit undergraduates?

Jackson: “Over the last few years, we have opened up our business minor to everyone on campus. To do this, we moved all of our core (i.e., required) business minor classes online, and the result has been tremendous growth in the minor. This shift online has also enabled us to better reach students who are studying abroad or participating in our Sophomore Year of Purpose pilot this spring. Knowing they’ll have a quality online experience means our students feel confident taking classes in the summer or any other time their schedule allows. Online has also enabled us to successfully onboard students remotely. During the pandemic, we have been able to present them with a good indication of life at Gies without necessarily having to be on campus.”

P&Q: When alumni look back on their time at Gies, what would they consider to be their signature experience? How does it bring the best of the best of the Gies experience together?

Jackson: “For many of our students, their signature experience has been meeting the namesake of our college, Larry Gies. Mr. Gies has made a tremendous impact on our college both through his generous financial investment, but also through his time investment. We are a university of traditions, and Mr. Gies has become the face of one our newest traditions. Signing Day at Gies is the day we celebrate our undergraduate students as they declare their majors. Student walk the stage to make their declarations while their peers cheer for them and their families watch the online broadcast. Larry Gies regularly sits on the stage and engages each student making their major declaration. It is a sight to behold and many of our students cherish that experience.”

Larry Jackson meeting with Gies students

P&Q: Which employers are the biggest consumers of Gies undergraduate talent and what have they told you about your alumni that make them so special?

Jackson: “The Big Four accounting firms (Deloitte, PwC, KMPG, EY) are the four largest consumers of Gies talent along with world-renowned companies like Protiviti, Grainger, PepsiCo, Accenture, and Amazon.

The overall theme from employers is that Gies students are well prepared for the jobs they are hired for. The learning curve is minimal, and companies notice that our students are fast learners and do their jobs well. Here are some anecdotes we gathered from recruiters:

* “Gies prepares students for professional careers. Gies students are prepared to engage with companies and have a professional demeanor. The students hired from Gies easily transition to the professional work environment.”

* “Gies students are positioned exceptionally well to start as new hires due to their strong technical foundation and global perspective when they enter the workforce.”

* “The curriculum at Gies prepares students to begin their careers with a strong business acumen along with understanding how their areas of focus fit into the larger professional services landscape.”

* “Talent from Gies and the U of I campus is exceptional. The University is home to brilliant minds and eager learners. We continuously have chosen to partner with Gies through experiential learning because of the quality of students is so high.”

Next Page: Arizona State’s W. P. Carey School

W. P. Carey Business Majors

Innovation means staying ahead, always looking to make things faster, easier, and better. It is a mindset to leverage technology to expand what’s possible and enhance how he work and live. Most of all, innovation is a commitment to bring more people into the conversation and empower them to reach their full potential.

Since 2016, Arizona State has been ranked as the most innovative university in America by U.S. News & World Report. In recent years, the Sun Devils have instituted accelerated degrees, customized prep for high school students, and tuition reimbursement partnerships with companies like Starbucks and Uber. Most famously, Arizona State has emerged as a leader in undergraduate online education.

No, online education isn’t just for busy professionals anymore. These days, it is an avenue for active military members and international students, not to mention young workers seeking better work-life balance. Currently, the university boasts over 100 online programs and certificates. In Business, it offers the #1-ranked undergraduate online program according to U.S. News & World Report.

For the most part, the online business degrees are a mix of videos, readings, simulations, and coaching sessions. The lectures are accessible anytime, with students able to use a searchable transcription tool so they don’t miss out on important details in their notes. By the same token, online business majors can join student clubs and participate in campus activities, all while enjoying the flexibility to take a full-time or part-time course load. Of course, online students can walk the stage at graduation — just like their on-campus peers.

The campus program also includes over 30 business degree programs. Notably, the undergraduate program ranks among the ten-best in five specializations according to U.S. News: Supply Chain Management, Management Information Systems, Marketing, Operations, and Quantitative Analysis. Sure enough, the same faculty holding classes on campus are the same one teaching online students. The only real difference between campus and online programs is the weather. After all, December mornings start at 45 degrees and peak at a cool 66.

Who wouldn’t want that?

What types of innovations has the W. P. Carey School incorporated into its on-campus and online programming? To answer that question, P&Q reached out to Michele Pfund, associate dean for undergraduate programs at the W. P. Carey School of Business. Here are her insights on what makes the program so unique.

5 QUESTIONS WITH MICHELE PFUND

P&Q: What are your undergraduate business program’s two biggest strengths, and how do you make students better prepared for business once they graduate?

Michele Pfund

Pfund: “W. P. Carey is driven by the Arizona State University Charter, which states that we are measured not by whom we exclude, but by whom we include and how they succeed. This directly translates into our mission of access, excellence, and innovation.

Access:

The undergraduate business programs at W. P. Carey allow students to grow personally and professionally and prepare them to enrich and lead their organizations and communities. We offer more than 30 different Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degree programs, opening the door to a variety of students from different backgrounds and different levels of quantitative skills. Our powerful combination of programs allows our students to specialize in their field of interest while enabling more students to pursue their dreams and obtain a business degree. We believe that business education creates opportunities and changes lives.

Excellence:

At ASU and W. P. Carey, it is not enough to be more inclusive of our student population; our goal is to provide outstanding and personal education and to ensure that our students succeed and excel not only in the classroom but also in their careers. We achieve this through a commitment to innovation, highly ranked programs and disciplines, world-renowned faculty who produce groundbreaking and impactful research, and individual support for our students, demonstrating that at W.P. Carey — business is personal.

Innovation:

If you ask any ASU student what ASU is known for, they will likely say, “No. 1 in innovation.” This is because students see us practice innovation every day. We encourage students to start new programs, clubs, and organizations. We encourage them to get involved with research and startup incubators and do extraordinary things. We’ve established partnership programs with corporations that allow their employees to fulfill their dream of a college degree. We’ve also built career navigation courses into our undergraduate curriculum so that our students receive relevant curated career instruction for each year of study. Innovation isn’t just an abstract concept at W. P. Carey; it’s a visible part of each student’s day-to-day.

Access, excellence, and innovation help us realize our charter. However, it is not enough. Helping students succeed cannot be achieved without individual connection and that is where our “Business is personal” mindset and coaching come into play. We know our students and their dreams, goals, and challenges so we can provide the right tools for them at the right time to ensure their success.

Our coaching model builds strong bonds, and our W. P. Carey students are a part of our community for life. Our alumni have access to lifelong assistance from our career center. They also have lifelong learning opportunities, including a portfolio of free, discounted, on-demand, event-based, and virtual ways to learn to help them be prepared for and successful in the ever-changing business environment.”

P&Q: What are some new and upcoming developments in your program that will enhance the business program for future business majors?

Pfund: “In 2021, we launched the Business Community Advantage Program, which creates small business communities for our students. Students live and learn together in the same residential community as their classes are assigned based upon their housing community. These small business communities help students form tighter connections and improve their success.

Throughout the pandemic, our focus on teaching and learning has grown stronger. In partnership with our Associate Dean of Teaching and Learning, Dan Gruber, our faculty is exploring how we can be more effective professors in this new environment and better meet our students’ needs, including a robust inclusive teaching program and frequent collaboration to share best practices, from virtual case studies to flipped classrooms.

We have also been excited to launch several new majors and concentrations on our ASU Online platform — in fact, there are nearly 20 new degree options available online, including accounting, financial planning, business law, human resources, and sports business.”

P&Q: W. P. Carey boasts the #1-ranked online undergraduate business program. When did it launch? What has been its growth rate in recent years? What is its acceptance rate? What are some of the features that differentiate W. P. Carey from other online business programs in the undergraduate space? What do students say they love the most about your online program?

Pfund: “W. P. Carey launched its first online programs in 2012 with fewer than 20 students. Our growth has remained strong at about 20% growth year over year. In the fall, W. P. Carey welcomed approximately 3,500 students pursuing undergraduate programs through our ASU Online campus. Approximately 75 to 80% of applicants are accepted into our program, and those who do not qualify but meet ASU’s admission standards can pursue pathways that enable admission based upon academic performance in classes required for the major.

Our online majors are designed for students who balance college with other responsibilities such as family, full-time work, and military service. Instead of juggling five classes over a semester, ASU Online students take two or three classes during each 7.5 week-long session. This allows a deeper dive and attention on a smaller set of courses.

Additionally, online students have a wide range of support services — from career and success coaches to academic advisors and online tutoring to other comprehensive assistance. Our program is academically rigorous but highly supported. We genuinely want students to thrive and succeed in our programs.

And our students share that they love this range of support — the process of beginning and completing an academic journey and balancing everything in life can become challenging at times. Our coaches help guide students through their journey, supporting them in choosing the right major, classes, and support resources along the way.

Students also share that they love being able to work on classes when it best suits them. All our classes are asynchronous, which allows students to plan life around their courses. Our 7.5-week course schedule also provides the opportunities to build short breaks into the academic year.”

W. P. Carey School

P&Q: Your undergraduate program is known for its coaching culture, where every student is assigned a career coach. How does that work? How do those relationships grow over students’ time at W. P. Carey? What do students say are the biggest benefits of this coaching?

Pfund: “Our coaching culture is something we are very proud of, as it aligns with W. P. Carey’s commitment to building a tight-knit community where business is personal. Our students are supported by multiple types of coaches throughout their journey: academic advisors, student success coaches, and career coaches.

Our academic advisors work with students each year of their journey. Our first-year immersion students work with our first-year team that specializes in helping students navigate the transition to college. These coaches are embedded in their experiences, such as orientation and Camp Carey, so students can make strong connections with our staff and know they can lean on them when needed.

Our students are also supported by first-year success coaches. These are typically upper-division students who can assist from a peer-mentoring perspective. Hearing that a previous student once struggled but found a way to succeed can make all the difference. Once students move beyond the first year, our major advising team supports students in their disciplines. Our Barrett and Leaders Academy students (those who are in the top 20% of our class) are supported by our Leaders Academy coaching team and associated faculty advisors.

Throughout their journey, our students are also supported by career coaches who also lead them through a proprietary program that requires students to take a career course every year of the undergraduate journey. The content is practical, high value, and designed to meet the students where they are in their programs, decision-making, and overall career journey.

Outside of the coursework, our career coaches reach students with timely, curated, relevant content to help them be successful and feel supported. This includes a curated website for each program, editorial content that is dropped into student inboxes twice a week, and a host of workshops that range from career and goal setting to storytelling and preparation for specific companies. Face-to-face coaching takes place in professional clubs, small groups, one-on-one, and with peers from our graduate programs.

The channels and infrastructure for support are practical, relevant, and go beyond traditional coaching to broader access that is available 24/7. And it doesn’t stop with graduation. Our alumni can visit our career coaches to obtain assistance for life.

One thing that remains constant throughout all of our coaching teams is that our goal is to create a strong connection to our students. We want to learn about their short-term and long-term goals and how we can best support them throughout their time here at ASU and beyond.”

P&Q: What are two key qualities that prospective students must possess to land a spot in your program? Are there differences between on-campus and online students? What are two things that prospective students can do to enhance their odds of landing a spot at W.P. Carey?

Pfund: “Because we measure ourselves by whom we include and how they succeed, prospective students will possess the values of our Carey Code: excellence, integrity, impact, and community. Prospective students will demonstrate that business is personal by treating others with respect. They will advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion with their voices and action. They will champion fellow Sun Devils and embrace and exhibit ethical business practices. These qualities will spark positive change in the world, by doing good while doing well.

Regardless of the campus — immersion or online — students must meet the same admission standards. Similarly, students receive the same faculty, rigor, and learning outcomes and expectations online and in person.

ASU’s and W. P. Carey’s admission requirements are met with high school work, college work, and test scores. Prospective students must first apply to ASU and select a W. P. Carey business degree program. Direct admission standards vary between our Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science programs.

Consistent with our access mission, there are pathways built for students who meet university admission but do not meet our direct admission requirements to qualify for our W. P. Carey programs. The same is true for Barrett and our Leaders Academy program. Our admissions team is always on standby to assist students with their W. P. Carey application process, providing helpful guidance on a successful application.

Once admitted and enrolled, students should expect a high-quality, holistic educational experience that prepares them for the job market and beyond. We encourage students to get involved, urging them to meet with their advisor, attend free tutoring, go to student organization events, and meet with their career coach to discuss career options. We also recommend to students who are struggling to reach out, so we can connect them to key resources that can facilitate success — whether it’s their first year or they’re fast approaching graduation.”

Next Page: Washington University’s Olin School

Olin students heading to class

The best want to surround themselves with the best. They need to be exposed to new ideas, always looking to learn and never content with the way things are. That means finding people who share their values and commitment — and aren’t afraid to push them.

The Olin Business School is one community that gathers the best-of-the-best. Five years ago, Olin ranked as the top business school in the country in P&Q’s inaugural undergraduate business ranking. This year, the school has momentum on its side as it climbed from #12 to #4. You can credit admissions in part. After all, the school ranked as the 3rd-most selective business school in the country, a magnet for top high school talent looking to make an impact around other high potentials.

Take incoming freshmen. They averaged a 1523 SAT. That’s a 12 point increase over the previous year — and ranks 2nd overall among 83 programs surveyed by P&Q. Collectively, the class also produced a 33.8 average ACT, good for 4th in the country, along with a 4.22 undergraduate GPA. On top of that, the school slashed its acceptance rate by nearly six points to 8.36%.

That’s pretty elite company!

Sure enough, employers have taken note. Last year, 100% of Olin students seeking a business-related internship landed one. Better still, the school placed 97.67% of 2020 grads, who pulled down starting average compensation of $82,339.

Did I mention that Olin achieved gender parity with its incoming class this fall?

Olin Business School students

Entrepreneurship is one hallmark of the Olin experience. At the MBA level, Olin has consistently ranked as the top entrepreneurship program in the world. That enthusiasm and expertise filters down to the undergraduate ranks. One example is Ayana Klein, whose 3DuxDesign solution is geared to use cardboard to teach STEM principles to children. A senior, Klein credits Professor Doug Villhard with helping her punch up her pitch, one that nabbed a first place prize in an investor pitch competition. She is equally enthusiastic about the coursework, touting The Hatchery, a startup-building course that mixes undergraduates and MBAs.

“On the first day of class, every student has the opportunity to pitch a business idea, so I pitched 3Dux and proceeded to network with my class peers and built a group where we would put together a full-length, formal business plan and investor pitch throughout the semester,” she tells P&Q. “I thought this course was one of the most valuable business courses I have taken as I was able to experience 3DuxDesign from a new dimension. As a sibling-run company, my brother and I are often working inside our own bubble. Learning to work with other students and professionals and take constructive feedback from my peers, professors, and industry experts has been invaluable.”

Like the best business programs, Olin also differentiates itself through a wide range of hands-on projects in its courses and extracurricular activities. One example is the Taylor Community Consulting Program, where student teams take on six-week community projects that help them sharpen their research, problem-solving, finance, and strategy planning skills.

“There were many experiential learning projects in multiple classes,” adds a P&Q survey respondent from the Olin Class of 2019. “These were fantastic to prepare to the real world as they brought in real world clients! These projects really prepared us for the business world when it comes to presentations and answering/anticipating key stakeholders questions.”

This month, P&Q reached out to Mark P. Taylor, the Dean and Donald Danforth Jr. Distinguished Professor of Finance at Olin. From career services to alumni engagement, here are Taylor’s thoughts on what makes Olin a business school to watch in 2022.

5 QUESTIONS WITH MARK P. TAYLOR

P&Q: What are our two biggest strengths, and how do we make students better prepared for business once they graduate?

Dean Mark P. Taylor

Taylor: “At WashU Olin, we emphasize collaboration, developing strong skills through team projects in required Olin courses. In their first semester, students are placed on a management team where they learn about team development, working and leading within diverse teams, and navigating conflicts as the group strives to complete a deliverable (team presentation) in their very first business course. Group work continues in nearly all our required courses. We also prioritize second-year students’ client project in Olin’s required Management Communication course. By this point, they’re already well-practised in navigating team dynamics, and they’re ready for collaboration in the workplace.

As a program that prioritizes business courses from the start of each student’s experience, our faculty members are key to better preparing students after they graduate. The faculty at Olin know every student by name and story—and our faculty members are world-class researchers and industry practitioners. They excel at bringing real-world perspectives and academic insights into the classroom.”

P&Q: What are some new or upcoming developments in our program that will enhance the business program for future business majors?

Taylor: “WashU Olin’s undergraduate program has always prioritized global experiences and fostered a culture that encourages study abroad and engagement with international businesses. Indeed, up to now, more than 60% of Olin undergrads have engaged in a global experience. We’ve doubled down on that emphasis with a new global mindset degree requirement for undergraduates starting with the class of 2025. The degree requirement aligns with Olin’s determination to develop multicultural awareness, communication skills, and an appreciation of what it means to lead globally. An emphasis on this global mindset will be infused throughout students’ academic and extracurricular activities across their four years. Students can satisfy this requirement through global experiences that include more than 20 semester-long and short-term programs. Even students whose academic journey won’t support a global experience can satisfy the requirement through a domestic journey, specialized academic coursework and cultural engagement.”

P&Q: At WashU Olin, 97.67% of our 2020 class landed full-time employment and 100% had business internships. What career services, classroom or extracurricular programming gives our students an advantage in the marketplace?

Taylor: “Every Olin degree student has a designated career coach who works with them exclusively from the start and throughout their four-year degree journey. Their coach assists with everything from exploring career options to polishing career tools (resume, LinkedIn profile) to researching and interviewing for internships and full-time jobs. That partnership becomes highly structured in the student’s second year, with career education integrated into a required course, Management Communication. Olin’s Weston Career Center offers career programming throughout the year, connecting students to third- and fourth-year peers and alumni in specific industries. Meanwhile, a variety of undergraduate student organizations collaborate with the WCC to prepare members for interviews or to make alumni connections. Examples include the Olin Business Council, any one of three business fraternities, WU Investment Banking Association, Women in Finance, WU Consulting Association, and the Business of Sports Society, to name a few.”

Olin team preparing for a presentation

P&Q: When alumni look back on their time at Olin, what would they consider to be their signature experience? How does it bring the best of the best of the Olin experience together?

Taylor: “Our alumni often tell us how much they value the real-world experience they received as undergraduates. Experiential learning is one of four pillars of excellence for WashU Olin, and we lean hard into that culture with numerous high-impact academic activities, including participation in projects through our Center for Experiential Learning, study abroad, opportunities to serve as faculty teaching assistants, internships, academic research projects, and leadership in student organizations. Our approach is tailored to students’ goals and talents, recognizing and respecting the varied paths and opportunities students may choose. The common theme for a WashU undergrad focuses on high community engagement.”

P&Q: WashU Olin’s undergraduate admissions rate is 8.36%. What two key qualities must prospective students possess to land a spot in our program? What two things can prospective students do to enhance their odds of landing a spot at Olin?

Taylor: “WashU Olin is academically rigorous. Strong high school preparation is a must. Prospective students should take the most challenging curriculum their high school offers in which they can succeed. Specifically, a strong quantitative background, including calculus, is important to academic success at Olin.

Prospective students should also demonstrate their potential to be a business leader prepared to change the world, for good. In their application, prospects should help us understand the unique qualities and potential they would bring to our program and community. Highlight their involvement in or commitment to high school activities, clubs, sports, music, theater, arts, community or entrepreneurial endeavors. Share their achievements. Describe their passions. Their college essay should introduce us to their special qualities and potential.”

Next Page: Villanova University School of Business

Villanova business students

Philadelphia is packed with prime business schools. There is Temple, Drexel, St. Joseph’s, LaSalle, and Rutgers — all powerhouses within 20 minutes of downtown. On the west side, you’ll find the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious business programs. Lost in the shuffle is Villanova University, an Augustinian program grounded in personal development, ethical decision-making, global leadership, and community service.

It might be a stretch to call Villanova underrated. That is certainly true now, after it ranked 9th in Poets&Quants’ 2022 undergraduate business school ranking. That represents a four-spot improvement over the previous year, not to mention the first time that Villanova has appeared in P&Q’s Top 10. One reason: inflation…in the best possible way.

Last year, the school’s SAT average jumped 18 points to 1428, with ACTs inching up a point to 33 too. The same is true of high school GPAs — a measure of grit as much as grasp — where the school ranked 3rd in the country at 4.30. Once these students arrive, Villanova only makes them better. Over the past year, the School of Business’ placement rate rose from 92.12% to 98.78%, with students cashing in $72,299 in starting pay to start.

Bartley Hall

Yes, employers love Villanova business majors. One reason is they arrive to work polished and ready to make an impact. In some ways, that stems from the school’s famed Backpack-to-Briefcase (B2B) curriculum. Starting freshman year, business majors complete a four-year professional development program. It includes a mix of coursework, coaching, reflections, and activities that covers everything from networking to negotiations to business writing. The B2B program is a reflection of the larger Villanova business curriculum, which relies heavily on hands-on simulations and company partnerships.

“At Villanova, we have a senior capstone in which all students participate in an industry research project that combines all aspects of business from finance to accounting to management to analytics,” one anonymous 2019 grad told P&Q. “Additionally a core class to the Villanova experience is the Backpack-to-Briefcase competition and the Competitive Effectiveness class. In the Backpack-to-Briefcase competition, students are broken up into teams. On the Wednesday or Thursday of that week we are given a case study in which we are asked to come up with a solution to the issue proposed within the case. That Saturday, we [would] present our solution to a panel of professionals, including leaders from top investment banks, big 4 accounting firms, along with other large corporations. The best presentations will move on through two additional rounds. In the Competitive Effectiveness class, we are presented with a marketing task for an actual project that a highly reputable company is working on. For instance, Vanguard came to my class and asked us to come up with a marketing plan for their Roth IRAs to help advertise them to Millennials. Over the course of the semester, our individual teams of about 8 people put together at 50+ page marketing plan which we presented to individuals at Vanguard.”

Another 2019 grad cited the Competitive Effectiveness course, a sophomore year staple, as Villanova’s “key experience.” This alum frames it as a “semester-long case study” with a Fortune 500 business. “This culminates in a presentation to Villanova alumni from this institution, in my case Johnson & Johnson. This class taught me so many soft skills such as time management, scheduling, communicating, and working in a team. I came out of this class with friends and a memorable experience that while [it] tested me, was very beneficial in my development.”

What else can prospective students expect at the Villanova School of Business? Here are some insights from Melinda German, associate dean of undergraduate studies and Brenda Stover, assistant dean for the Center of Professional Development.

5 QUESTIONS FOR MELINDA GERMAN AND BRENDA STOVER

Melinda German

P&Q: What are your undergraduate business program’s two biggest strengths and how do make students better prepared for business once they graduate?

German and Stover: “The two biggest strengths of Villanova School of Business’ undergraduate program are our holistic approach to business education and our signature Backpack-to-Briefcase curriculum, which offers intentional professional development to every student. We define this holistic approach as being a highly integrated, rigorous curriculum–infused with applied education, service learning opportunities, professional development, a firm grounding in ethics, and a focus on each student’s personal experience. Backpack-to-Briefcase is an innovative initiative that integrates professional development into the core business curriculum throughout the four-year academic experience, supplementing students’ participation in traditional academic courses and preparing them for success as business professionals. Our curriculum encourages students to explore the interconnected nature of business disciplines and to shape innovative, strategic solutions that address contemporary business issues while at the same time providing countless opportunities to interact with business professionals. This approach, which includes a liberal arts foundation and collaboration with the business and academic communities, prepares students by connecting theory to practice while, at the same time, providing a common foundation for their career development.”

P&Q: What are some new and upcoming developments in your program that will enhance the business program for future business majors?

German and Stover: “VSB is committed to educating students for the future of work. Our newest minor offering, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, prepares students for the ways that AI and ML will affect business which ensures that VSB students remain competitive in today’s job market.

We also recently introduced the Davis Fund for Student Experiences, which allows undergraduate and graduate students to apply for financial support to pursue unique and exceptional learning experiences, thus enhancing their VSB education. These funded co-curricular activities may include conferences, research, independent study, case competitions, nonprofit service, or global opportunities.

Additionally, as part of our strategic plan, we are working toward developing our Success Team Model, which plays off of our holistic approach to deliver an excellent student experience. Currently each student is assigned an academic advisor, and our goal is to also assign them a professional development coach. Therefore, each student would have two advisors for their entire undergraduate career to help guide their academic and professional development journey.”

Brenda Stover

P&Q: What is the most underrated feature of your undergraduate business program and how does it enhance the experience for your business majors?

German and Stover: “Our admissions model accepts students directly into VSB, so they don’t have to wait until their upper-class years to start taking business courses. VSB students study the fundaments of business, explore issues in real time, complete corporate projects and participate in professional development activities from their very first semester, and then continue to fulfill VSB core requirements throughout their academic career. This multidisciplinary approach and strong liberal ats tradition ensure that VSB students become successful businesspeople as well as global citizens.”

P&Q: When alumni look back on their time at Villanova, what would they consider to be their signature experience? How does it bring the best of the best of the Villanova experience together?

German and Stover: “For 100 years, VSB has been a leader among business schools in fostering an environment that enables students to develop the knowledge, experience and values needed for a lifetime learning and service. We believe our alumni will most remember our Augustinian Catholic mission, which calls upon us to put forth truth, community and service in all that we do. These values provide the framework for our approach to business education and are present throughout all elements of the VSB experience as well as campus-wide. It is our shared purpose to create a strong community of leaders who strive to build a better world.”

P&Q: In P&Q’s alumni survey, Villanova ranked among the best for alumni being accessible and the school connecting students with practicing professionals and alumni. How does Villanova facilitate these student-alumni connections?

German and Stover: “We foster student-alumni connections in a multitude of ways. First and foremost, our VSB Mentor Program brings VSB students and alumni volunteers together in one-to-one relationships to support students’ career and professional development goals. All student mentees and alumni mentors opt in and are paired based on the student’s primary field of interest, desired work location and mutual areas of interest. We are fortunate to have incredibly involved alumni who love to give back to our current students. They serve as judges in case competitions and in-class speakers, as well as actively recruit students at campus networking events. At the same time, we provide networking opportunities for our students and teach them how to connect and interact with alumni and how to harness the power of LinkedIn, NovaNetwork, and professional networking events to do so.”

