10 Unreliable SUVs To Stay Away From Buying

While many of us are looking to start the new year with a new car, it quite literally pays to do a little research. When purchasing a new vehicle, dependability is always high up on the list of needs. However, according to Consumer Reports ratings, some popular SUV models have proven unreliable. The publication tracks vehicle dependability closely through owner surveys and mechanical data.

Here are the most unreliable SUVs that have received low predicted reliability scores.

Volkswagen Taos

Reliability Score: 1/5

The Volkswagen Taos tops the list of unreliable SUVs with the lowest possible predicted reliability score of 1 out of 5 from Consumer Reports. Owners have reported facing a range of issues — everything from major engine problems to faulty electrical components and electronics to defective transmissions leading to roadside strandings and other mechanical failures. With issues like these, the Taos is clearly one model to avoid.

Jeep Wrangler

Predicted Reliability Score: 2/5

While renowned for its excellent off-road capabilities, the Jeep Wrangler has historically struggled in dependability assessments. Excessive interior noise, leaky removable tops, jittery handling, and difficult ingress/egress have earned the Wrangler a not-so-great predicted reliability score of just 2 out of 5. This means potential buyers should temper expectations and steer clear.

Ford Explorer

Predicted Reliability Score: 1/5

Ford’s Explorer SUV has been plagued with issues recently, including faulty electronics, problematic transmissions, and premature body hardware failures. While it has slightly improved recently, the Explorer still earns a not-great predicted reliability rating of only 1 out of 5 from Consumer Reports.

Kia Sorento

Predicted Reliability Score: 1/5

Kia’s Sorento midsize SUV has reliability issues including the drivetrain, engine, and transmission – all of this is reflected in its predicted 1 out of 5 reliability rating. While the price is good, thrifty buyers might not love all the repairs that go into this inexpensive SUV.

Ford Bronco Sport

Predicted Reliability Score: 2/5

Ford’s relatively new Bronco Sport compact SUV has already developed a reputation for problematic brakes, major engine troubles, and body hardware failures in its first years on the market. With a predicted 2 out of 5 reliability score, new car buyers might want to look elsewhere.

Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Predicted Reliability Score: 1/5

Chevrolet’s compact Bolt EUV crossover gets only a 1 out of 5 predicted reliability rating despite its all-electric powertrain. Previous models have faced issues including faulty electronics, electric motor defects, and water leaks. Overall, there’s a questionable build quality on this newbie.

Jeep Compass

Predicted Reliability Score: 2/5

The Jeep Compass compact SUV earns an unimpressive predicted reliability assessment of 2 out of 5. Recurring issues include dated transmission technology and steering issues that seem unlikely to be addressed as Jeep focuses engineering efforts on newer models.

Dodge Durango

Predicted Reliability Score: 2/5

Dodge’s three-row Durango SUV continues to score poorly. Many mechanical issues have plagued past model years, earning the Durango’s 2 out of 5 predicted reliability score — meaning it’s an SUV you can’t rely on.

Buick Enclave

Predicted Reliability Score: 2/5

The aging Buick Enclave large crossover SUV gets 2 out of 5 predicted reliability scores. The SUV faces several reported powertrain and electrical issues that remain unresolved in aging model lines stretching back over a decade. Shoppers who value longevity should look elsewhere.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Predicted Reliability Score: 1/5

Finally, the driver-focused Alfa Romeo Stelvio luxury compact SUV presents serious questions about predicted reliability even as it tempts driving enthusiasts. Combined with other issues, its sensitive electronics and computer systems earn the Stelvio the lowest possible 1 out of 5 reliability rating from Consumer Reports.

