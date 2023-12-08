These are the 10 US billionaires who saw their wealth grow the most this year as stocks surged
The stock market rally this year has driven a surge in wealth gains for billionaires around the world.
Billionaires who have added the most wealth this year include Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos.
These are the 10 US billionaires have added a collective $456 billion to their wealth.
The fortunes of billionaires have skyrocketed this year thanks to a surging stock market, with the S&P 500 up more than 20% and the Nasdaq 100 up more than 50% year-to-date.
The gains have been led by shares of technology companies, which many billionaires own concentrated positions in, like Elon Musk and his Tesla stake and Mark Zuckerberg and his stake in Meta Platforms. In fact, the 10 US billionaires that saw the biggest wealth gains this year have the bulk of their wealth tied up in tech companies.
The big gains seen in 2023 come after a dismal 2022, in which a year-long bear market wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars of wealth for the world's top billionaires.
The turnaround in billionaires' wealth this year is staggering, with just 10 billionaires gaining a collective $456 billion in wealth year-to-date, according to data from Bloomberg's Billionaire Index.
10. Michael Dell
Net Worth: $70 billion
2023 Gain: $21.5 billion
Source of Wealth: Dell Technologies
9. Bill Gates
Net Worth: $134 billion
2023 Gain: $25.0 billion
Source of Wealth: Microsoft
8. Jensen Huang
Net Worth: $41.4 billion
2023 Gain: $27.6 billion
Source of Wealth: Nvidia
7. Larry Ellison
Net Worth: $128 billion
2023 Gain: $36.1 billion
Source of Wealth: Oracle
6. Sergey Brin
Net Worth: $117 billion
2023 Gain: $37.9 billion
Source of Wealth: Alphabet
5. Larry Page
Net Worth: $124 billion
2023 Gain: $40.7 billion
Source of Wealth: Alphabet
4. Steve Ballmer
Net Worth: $128 billion
2023 Gain: $42.2 billion
Source of Wealth: Microsoft
3. Jeff Bezos
Net Worth: $171 billion
2023 Gain: $64.1 billion
Source of Wealth: Amazon
2. Mark Zuckerberg
Net Worth: $118 billion
2023 Gain: $72.7 billion
Source of Wealth: Meta Platforms
1. Elon Musk
Net Worth: $225 billion
2023 Gain: $87.8 billion
Source of Wealth: Tesla
