These are the 10 US billionaires who saw their wealth grow the most this year as stocks surged

The stock market rally this year has driven a surge in wealth gains for billionaires around the world.

Billionaires who have added the most wealth this year include Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos.

These are the 10 US billionaires have added a collective $456 billion to their wealth.

The fortunes of billionaires have skyrocketed this year thanks to a surging stock market, with the S&P 500 up more than 20% and the Nasdaq 100 up more than 50% year-to-date.

The gains have been led by shares of technology companies, which many billionaires own concentrated positions in, like Elon Musk and his Tesla stake and Mark Zuckerberg and his stake in Meta Platforms. In fact, the 10 US billionaires that saw the biggest wealth gains this year have the bulk of their wealth tied up in tech companies.

The big gains seen in 2023 come after a dismal 2022, in which a year-long bear market wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars of wealth for the world's top billionaires.

The turnaround in billionaires' wealth this year is staggering, with just 10 billionaires gaining a collective $456 billion in wealth year-to-date, according to data from Bloomberg's Billionaire Index.

10. Michael Dell

Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Diego Donamaria/Getty Images

Net Worth: $70 billion

2023 Gain: $21.5 billion

Source of Wealth: Dell Technologies

9. Bill Gates

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Net Worth: $134 billion

2023 Gain: $25.0 billion

Source of Wealth: Microsoft

8. Jensen Huang

Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, speaks during the Hon Hai Tech Day in Taipei on October 18, 2023.

Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, speaks during the Hon Hai Tech Day in Taipei on October 18, 2023.I-HWA CHENG/AFP via Getty Image

Net Worth: $41.4 billion

2023 Gain: $27.6 billion

Source of Wealth: Nvidia

7. Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Net Worth: $128 billion

2023 Gain: $36.1 billion

Source of Wealth: Oracle

6. Sergey Brin

Sergey Brin looks off camera while surrounded by people taking photos of him

Sergey Brin on Google's campus in 2015.MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images

Net Worth: $117 billion

2023 Gain: $37.9 billion

Source of Wealth: Alphabet

5. Larry Page

Larry Page

Google co-founder Larry Page in San Francisco, California, on November 2, 2015.Jeff Chiu/AP

Net Worth: $124 billion

2023 Gain: $40.7 billion

Source of Wealth: Alphabet

4. Steve Ballmer

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Net Worth: $128 billion

2023 Gain: $42.2 billion

Source of Wealth: Microsoft

3. Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos.AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

Net Worth: $171 billion

2023 Gain: $64.1 billion

Source of Wealth: Amazon

2. Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a long-standing interest in the Roman EmpireJeff Bottari/Getty Images

Net Worth: $118 billion

2023 Gain: $72.7 billion

Source of Wealth: Meta Platforms

1. Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Net Worth: $225 billion

2023 Gain: $87.8 billion

Source of Wealth: Tesla

