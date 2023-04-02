U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.15 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.41 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0064 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2336
    -0.0054 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9540
    +0.2650 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,948.89
    -483.77 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.58 (+0.93%)
     

10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

145
Laura Beck
·3 min read
peeterv / Getty Images
peeterv / Getty Images

With many American families struggling with high rent, credit card debt and student loans, it might be difficult to find an affordable place to lay down roots. Finding a place to live with good-paying jobs and affordable housing is certainly a delicate balance. Many U.S. cities have one or the other, with American families assuming that a city with decent wages will come with high housing costs. But luckily, there are plenty of cities that offer the best of both worlds.

More: 5 Expensive Renovations Homeowners Always Regret
Related: 3 Signs You're Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

To identify cities in the U.S. that have plenty of jobs and cheap housing, GOBankingRates gathered information on the 200 biggest housing markets in the U.S., according to Zillow. We gathered data available regarding the typical home value and monthly rent as of February 2023, as well as its Metro Statistical Area unemployment rate, according to the December 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The 10 cities in the final ranking have values lower than the U.S. national average in all of the above factors. Additional data on labor force participation and livability score was gathered from the American Community Survey and AreaVibes. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 14, 2023.

Find out if your city has cheap housing and job opportunities.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Birmingham, Alabama

  • Typical home value: $90,289

  • Typical rent: $1,184

  • 2022 unemployment rate: 2.0

  • Labor force participation rate: 58.9%

  • Median household income: $51,254

  • Livability score: 65

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Bankruptcy Is an Acceptable Way To Escape Student Loan Debt?

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Evansville, Indiana

  • Typical home value: $168,401

  • Typical rent: $826

  • 2022 unemployment rate: 2.3%

  • Labor force participation rate: 62.3%

  • Median household income: $57,321

  • Livability score: 58

JTGrafix / iStock.com
JTGrafix / iStock.com

Springfield, Missouri

  • Typical home value: $213,892

  • Typical rent: $1,227

  • 2022 unemployment rate: 1.9%

  • Labor force participation rate: 63.8%

  • Median household income: $55,156

  • Livability score: 62

RogersE / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RogersE / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Typical home value: $202,934

  • Typical rent: $1,121

  • 2022 unemployment rate: 2.2%

  • Labor force participation rate: 64.9%

  • Median household income: $67,090

  • Livability score: 75

Learn More: 7 Affordable Places To Retire if You Love the Great Outdoors

gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Huntsville, Alabama

  • Typical home value: $257,800

  • Typical rent: $1,434

  • 2022 unemployment rate: 1.8%

  • Labor force participation rate: 62.2%

  • Median household income: $84,059

  • Livability score: 79

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montgomery, Alabama

  • Typical home value: $127,789

  • Typical rent: $1,168

  • 2022 unemployment rate: 2.5%

  • Labor force participation rate: 59.6%

  • Median household income: $60,908

  • Livability score: 65

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Lincoln, Nebraska

  • Typical home value: $259,208

  • Typical rent: $1,199

  • 2022 unemployment rate: 2.1%

  • Labor force participation rate: 71.1%

  • Median household income: $83,418

  • Livability score: 78

Housing Market 2023: Is a Double-Digit Drop in Prices Coming?

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com
Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Typical home value: $173,931

  • Typical rent: $1,160

  • 2022 unemployment rate: 2.4%

  • Labor force participation rate: 64.1%

  • Median household income: $52,784

  • Livability score: 61

Steve Cukrov / Shutterstock.com
Steve Cukrov / Shutterstock.com

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

  • Typical home value: $302,956

  • Typical rent: $1,178

  • 2022 unemployment rate: 2%

  • Labor force participation rate: 74.4%

  • Median household income: $85,908

  • Livability score: 70

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indianapolis, Indiana

  • Typical home value: $216,351

  • Typical rent: $1,307

  • 2019 unemployment rate: 2.2%

  • Labor force participation rate: 67.8%

  • Median household income: $68,575

  • Livability score: 65

Find Out: 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

More From GOBankingRates

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article. 

Methodology: In order to identify cities in the U.S. that have plenty of jobs and cheap housing, GOBankingRates gathered information on the top 200 biggest housing markets in the U.S., according to Zillow. To be considered for ranking, each city had to have data available on: (1) its February 2023 typical home value, according to Zillow, (2) its February 2023 typical monthly rent, according to Zillow and (3) its Metro Statistical Area unemployment rate, according to the December 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The 65 cities in the final ranking have values lower than the U.S. national average in all 3 of the above factors. The highlighted cities were then scored on all three factors and ranked against each other, with factors (1) and (2) carrying half as much weight as factor (3). Supplemental information was also provided on the final ten cities including: labor force participation rate (for the population 16+), median household income from the 2021 American Community Survey and livability score from AreaVibes. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 14, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

Recommended Stories

  • Jobs Data, ConAgra, FedEx, Walmart, and More to Watch This Short Week

    The stock market will be closed for Good Friday but there will still be March jobs data. Plus, investor days from Walmart and Fedex, March PMIs and JOLTS, and earnings reports.

  • How to refinance a rental property

    No, it’s not exactly the same as refinancing your home’s mortgage.

  • Oil prices to surge as Saudis slash production

    Saudi-led oil producers are to slash output by more than 1m barrels a day amid a scramble to drive up crude prices in the face of the stuttering global economy.

  • OPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on St

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to S

  • Japan Breaks With U.S. Allies, Buys Russian Oil at Prices Above Cap

    TOKYO—The U.S. has rallied its European allies behind a $60-a-barrel cap on purchases of Russian crude oil, but one of Washington’s closest allies in Asia is now buying oil at prices above the cap. Japan got the U.S. to agree to the exception, saying it needed it to ensure access to Russian energy. The concession shows Japan’s reliance on Russia for fossil fuels, which analysts said contributed to a hesitancy in Tokyo to back Ukraine more fully in its war with Russia.

  • Jobs report ushers in a new quarter: What to watch this week

    The March jobs report will highlight the first week of the second quarter as investors look to build on gains from a stock market rally that kicked off 2023.

  • Iraq, Kurds Agree to Resume Oil Exports Via Turkey This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said it has reached an agreement with the federal government to resume oil exports through Turkey this week, after a legal spat pushed up crude prices. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Sto

  • Veteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks Flying

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism about imminent rate cuts is stirring animal spirits — and unease — in equal measure at the end of a turbulent quarter in markets. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingProminent money manager

  • Saudi-Led Oil Producers to Lower Output Further

    The new cuts are expected to total more than a million barrels a day, potentially sending crude prices higher.

  • Benefit claimants ‘job ghosting’ employers with fake applications

    Unemployed workers are “job ghosting” companies with fake applications so they can continue to receive benefits, one of Britain's biggest employers has claimed.

  • Far-Right Twitter Influencer Found Guilty of Spreading Misinformation to Voters

    Federal prosecutors in New York charged Douglass Mackey with conspiring to mislead Hillary Clinton voters on how to cast ballots ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

  • Pakistan posts highest-ever annual inflation; stampedes for food kill 16

    Consumer price inflation in Pakistan jumped to a record 35.37% in March from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, as at least 16 people were killed in stampedes for food aid. The March inflation number eclipsed February's 31.5%, the bureau said, as food, beverage and transport prices surged up to 50% year-on-year. Thousands of people have gathered at flour distribution centres set up across the country, some as part of a government-backed programme to ease the impact of inflation.

  • Biden administration's 'Internet for All' plan gets a corporate boost

    CommScope and Corning announced increased fiber-optic cable capacity in North Caroline in a boost to the Biden administration's "Internet for All" plan.

  • Trump NFT sales skyrocket more than 400% on news of his indictment

    He became the first former U.S. president to be indicted for a crime on Thursday.

  • Why Russia’s Tactical Nuclear Weapons Are Key to Its Defense Strategy

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the possible deployment of nonstrategic weapons to Belarus last month.

  • Intensity and insults rise as lawmakers debate debt ceiling

    Fights over increasing the nation’s borrowing authority have been contentious in Congress, yet follow a familiar pattern: Time and again, lawmakers found a way to step back from the brink before markets began to panic and the nation risked a dangerous default on its debt. Led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, they have ruled out passing a “clean” debt ceiling increase even as the White House insists such legislation be passed without conditions. The political conditions are comparable to 2011, when a new Republican majority swept into power after a resounding election win and was determined to confront a Democratic White House and extract major spending cuts in return for a debt limit increase.

  • Russian Shelling Kills Six in Ukraine as Zelensky Criticizes Moscow’s U.N. Role

    The attack came a day after Russia took the monthlong rotating presidency of the U.N. Security Council, a development Ukraine’s president said harmed the body’s credibility.

  • China Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing opened a new front in the escalating semiconductor battle between the the US and China, launching a cybersecurity review of imports from America’s largest memory-chip maker, Micron Technology Inc. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Manager

  • Australia’s Government Strengthens Grip With By-Election Win

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese won a historic victory at a by-election in the state of Victoria, becoming the first government in more than 100 years to take a district off the opposition outside a national vote.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVe