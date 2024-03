10 Used Cars That Have Gotten Cheaper Over the Past Year

jetcityimage / iStock.com

Good news for car buyers — used cars have become more affordable over the past year, with the overall average price dropping 3.6% from February 2023 to February 2024, iSeeCars reported. Some used car models have seen particularly steep declines, including several EVs.

“EVs make up seven of the top 10 models that lost the most value this year,” Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars, said on the site. “Older EVs like the Chevrolet Bolt and Nissan LEAF lost the most value, but three of Tesla’s four models are also among the top 10 cars that lost value.”

See the complete list of the 10 used cars that dropped in price the most over the past year, ranked from largest to smallest drop.

©Chevrolet

1. Chevrolet Bolt EV

Average used car price: $17,981

Year-over-year price difference (in dollars): -$7,847

Year-over-year price difference (percent change): -30.4%

Jay K. McNallyMcNally Multi Med / Nissan

2. Nissan LEAF

Average used car price: $17,895

Year-over-year price difference (in dollars): -$7,329

Year-over-year price difference (percent change): -29.1%

©Kia Motors America

3. Kia Niro EV

Average used car price: $24,802

Year-over-year price difference (in dollars): -$9,236

Year-over-year price difference (percent change): -27.1%

©Hyundai

4. Hyundai Kona Electric

Average used car price: $23,474

Year-over-year price difference (in dollars): -$7,710

Year-over-year price difference (percent change): -24.7%

©Tesla

5. Tesla Model X

Average used car price: $60,943

Year-over-year price difference (in dollars): -$19,919

Year-over-year price difference (percent change): -24.6%

©Tesla

6. Tesla Model 3

Average used car price: $30,466

Year-over-year price difference (in dollars): -$9,681

Year-over-year price difference (percent change): -24.1%

©Tesla

7. Tesla Model S

Average used car price: $58,875

Year-over-year price difference (in dollars): -$15,144

Year-over-year price difference (percent change): -20.5%

©2017 FCA US LLC

8. Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Average used car price: $29,003

Year-over-year price difference (in dollars): -$5,534

Year-over-year price difference (percent change): -16%

©Jaguar

9. Jaguar E-PACE

Average used car price: $28,965

Year-over-year price difference (in dollars): -$4,958

Year-over-year price difference (percent change): -14.6%

©Mercedes-Benz

10. Mercedes-Benz CLS

Average used car price: $48,362

Year-over-year price difference (in dollars): -$8,238

Year-over-year price difference (percent change): -14.6%

Data is sourced from iSeeCars and is accurate as of March 8, 2024.

