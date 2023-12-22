10 Walmart Holiday Essentials You Shouldn’t Buy Anywhere Else

Alexander Farnsworth / iStock.com

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas or a Walmart Christmas this year? The holiday shopping season is in full swing, with discounted prices and specialty “that time of the year” savings offered for Christmas, Hanukkah and other festivities being celebrated. While some retailers appear to have the game of gift-buying on lock, Walmart offers essential holiday items that you can only find at great prices through the mega-retailer.

GOBankingRates reached out to several shopping experts to find out the Walmart holiday essentials that you shouldn’t buy anywhere else this year.

Ornaments

“If you’re looking for fun decorations for your tree, these Gingerbread Man Ornaments for Christmas Tree Decorations at Walmart are a great option,” suggests Samantha Landau, a consumer expert at TopCashback.com.

“The package comes with 12 ornaments and is currently on sale for [$8.09],” Landau said. “With a 4.5 out of 5-star rating, reviewers seem happiest with how ‘cookie-like’ the designs are and that kids love them.”

‘Holiday Time’ Brand Items

Price: Starting at $8.97

Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com, urges shoppers to take stock of the treasure trove that is Holiday Time, a private label brand at Walmart.

“True to Walmart, the prices are affordable,” said Bodge, highlighting “the Red Berry Pinecone in Seagrass Basket Christmas Floral Pot for $8.98, which is a cheerful decorative item ideal for mantles or tables, and a 6.5 ft Pre-Lit Madison Pine White Artificial Christmas Tree at a shockingly low price of $39.”

Stockings

If you want to go the eco-friendly route and have gift-wrapping options for holidays down the line, you cannot go wrong with a stocking. Luckily, Walmart shoppers are being offered discounted prices when they stock up on stockings for the festive season.

“When waiting for Santa this Christmas, be sure to hang up the Funsmile Large Knitted Stockings from Walmart,” said Landau. “This comes with a red and white stocking which makes for easy shopping when decorating for the whole family. These are currently on sale for [$14.99] (originally $16.99).”

‘No Boundaries’ Brand Items

Price: Starting at $20.98

Another Walmart brand that Bodge points to for a selection of festive holiday outfits is No Boundaries, which offers the Santa Dress with Hood in case you want to add costumes to your festivities. “There’s also an elf version!” Bodge supplied.

Bodge shares the pro tip that “before checking out at Walmart, make sure to look for savings on deal sites. For example, CouponCabin.com has a whole page dedicated to Walmart deals, including several for home delivery orders — perfect timing for tight holiday schedules!”

Jerky Gift Basket — 26pc Variety Pack

Modern.Place interior designer Vitaliy Vinogradov said that the “Jerky Gift Basket is a unique and tasty holiday gift option.” That’s because it could be the exact gift you need for the meat lovers in your family, as well as perfect for a holiday party offering.

“With a variety pack including beef, pork, turkey, ham and snack sticks, it caters to different preferences,” Vinogradov noted. “This high-protein snack set is not only a thoughtful present but also a great value for the assortment it offers, making it suitable for various occasions.”

Wrapping Paper and Gift Bags

You have checked off all the names on your nice list, so the presents are covered. But are they actually covered in wrapping paper?

“When wrapping gifts for under the tree, you want to make sure you’re not spending too much money on supplies as it can add up,” Landau said. “Walmart sells the Christmas Red Gold Green Paper Gift Wrapping Bundle Kit for [$22],” she continued. “This kit includes wrapping paper, gift bags and tissue paper which makes it easy to get all of your wrapping done in one go.”

Travelhouse 3-Piece Luggage Set

If you or your family is hitting the road — or the ski slopes — for holiday travel, chances are you might need to get a new luggage set. Thankfully, Walmart is offering up some of the best deals when it comes to containers to carry everything you need for the winter travel season.

“This three-piece luggage set is an excellent deal for those planning holiday travels,” said Vinogradov. “It includes three hard-shell suitcases with spinner wheels and TSA locks. The expandable design and lightweight construction provide convenience without compromising durability, making it a practical and cost-effective choice for holiday vacations.”

Christmas Tree

“If you want Christmas decorating to be a breeze, consider buying a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree,” said Landau, who calls the 7.5-foot Pre-Lit Multi-Color Lights Ozark Fir Cashmere Artificial Christmas Tree from Walmart “a great choice … with lights of different colors and sizes, this tree is festive straight out of the box.”

Not only is this Christmas tree ready to go, but it is currently on sale for $89 (originally $149), so Landau feels confident shoppers will be getting a good deal at Walmart.

Christmas Garland

Price: $49.99

“Christmas garland is a versatile decor that can go above the fireplace, on a banister or around windows,” Landau said. She recommends Walmart’s Best Choice Products Pre-Lit Christmas Garland as an affordable choice for budget-conscious shoppers.

“This garland has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating with customers noting that they love how this looks and the value for the price,” Landau added, noting that this merriment maker is now on sale for $10 off the original price.

Christmas Wreath

Price: $99.99

Landau says that “a wreath is a great way to festively welcome your loved ones into your home,” and that “for $99.99 (originally $129.99), this is a classic decor item that will last you many years.”

She’s talking about the Best Choice Products Pre-Lit Christmas Wreath in particular. “This is an LED light-up wreath rather than a traditional wreath that’s made with foliage, so it’s perfect for an alternative style. This also makes for less mess and it’s something you don’t have to rebuy every year,” noted Landau.

Editor’s Note: Prices were accurate as of Dec. 20, 2023, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Walmart Holiday Essentials You Shouldn’t Buy Anywhere Else