Freelancers are always looking for new tools that will help simplify their jobs and their lives. Since the revolutionary AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT was released to the public less than a year ago, users have found unique ways to benefit from it.

Many self-employed people have discovered strategies for how they could capitalize on this chatbot, and we’re going to look at how freelancers can use ChatGPT to grow their businesses. Even though ChatGPT was a concern for some freelancers, many have figured out how to use it as a free business tool. Here are 10 ways freelancers can use ChatGPT to grow their business and client base.

Treat the Chatbot Like a Personal Assistant

As a freelancer, you may need to have an assistant to help you out with tasks. You can use a chatbot like a personal assistant to work more efficiently. Here are ways that you can use ChatGPT to improve your workflow as a freelancer so that you can land more clients:

Ask questions.

Summarize longer content for clarity.

Look for clarification on something.

Find quotes or notes from books.

Perform quick research so that you don’t have to browse through search engines.

If you’re ever stuck on something or need assistance, you can rely on ChatGPT for help.

Use It To Complete Small Tasks

“If you have clients who allow or encourage the use of ChatGPT, it can be helpful with secondary tasks like outlines, crafting headlines and subtitles, and brainstorming ideas,” shared Kevin Payne, a freelance writer and owner of Family Money Adventure. You can use ChatGPT to complete minor tasks to get more work done and focus on landing new clients. There are only so many hours a day, so any help goes a long way.

Create a Freelancer Bio for Yourself

A common struggle for freelancers is trying to market themselves to potential clients. You can use ChatGPT to create different bios based on what and where you want to promote. Here are a few ways you can do this:

Prompt the chatbot to make a LinkedIn profile for you.

Have ChatGPT optimize your business profile page on your website.

Ask the AI to review your current freelance bios.

The goal is to have the chatbot assist you with creating the best possible bio so that you can market yourself to new clients.

Draft and Send Out Cold Emails

As a freelancer, you often have to look for new clients. You can have ChatGPT assist with drafting emails. These cold emails can be used for client outreach or trying to get in touch with old clients. Either way, you can have ChatGPT help with drafting emails to save you time.

Help Overcome Writer’s Block

If you do any kind of freelance writing, you can be expected to get stuck in the process. It doesn’t matter if you’re working on advertising copy or trying to write an opinion piece, you can experience writer’s block. If this happens, you can prompt ChatGPT at any time for any kind of research, ideas, or even examples of pieces that you could create.

Summarize Your Content

If you’re a freelance writer, you can use ChatGPT or any other tools to summarize some of your work so that you can share it on social media platforms. For example, you likely wouldn’t post the same summary on LinkedIn that you would in an Instagram story, so you can prompt AI to create different options for you so that you have native content for each platform.

Summarizing your work on various social media channels will allow you to share your skills with potential clients. As a freelancer, it’s essential that you continuously display your work for potential clients to see.

Write Copy for Your Freelance Services

Part of being a freelancer involves advertising your services to try to land new clients, which ChatGPT can help you with. You likely have enough on your plate with your current projects, so learning how to write effective copy may be too time-consuming at this stage. You can rely on ChatGPT to assist you with your advertising copy to work on landing new clients.

Write Scripts for Your Other Content

If you want to create video content for other platforms like TikTok, YouTube or Instagram Reels, you’re going to have to use a script so that you know what you’re saying. ChatGPT can help you with drafting scripts for social media so that you can focus on creating content.

Develop Business Growth Strategy

If you’re ever feeling stuck in your freelancing business, you can prompt ChatGPT for assistance on business growth. While business consulting can often get fairly expensive, you can save money by treating ChatGPT like a personal coach. Here’s how you can use ChatGPT for business development tips:

Have the chatbot create marketing ideas for you.

Get suggestions for promotional tactics.

Have ChatGPT analyze your client demands to find room for new service offerings.

Ask for suggestions for other niches you can explore.

Put Together Client Proposals

Depending on the project’s scope, you may have to create a client proposal. As a freelancer, it can be challenging to use the correct wording and to display the value that you bring clearly. This is why it helps to utilize ChatGPT for assistance so that you can put together the best possible proposal to land new clients.

Closing Thoughts

“Many publishers prohibit the use of AI tools, so always ask your client for guidelines before using AI for client work,” stressed Payne. If you’re a freelancer, there’s no reason not to embrace ChatGPT to focus on landing new clients. However, we urge you to ensure that your current freelancing clients are supportive of the use of AI for the finished product that you submit.

