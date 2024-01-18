10 Ways To Update Your Kitchen for Super Cheap or Even for Free

YinYang / Getty Images

If you own a home and want to update the kitchen, you wouldn’t be alone in thinking you need to spend thousands of dollars to do so. After all, the typical cost of a full kitchen remodel is $26,872, or $150 per square foot, according to HomeAdvisor.

But you don’t have to deplete your bank account if you just want to improve the kitchen you already have. In fact, there are ways to do this for free. Here are 10 of the best ways to update your kitchen for free (or almost free), according to experts.

Declutter Your Space

One of the most effective ways to update your kitchen is to simply declutter it.

“There are several ways to update your kitchen for free and add value to your home,” said Jay Sanders, owner of Castle Dream Construction and a licensed contractor. “Start by decluttering and organizing your kitchen. This can make a big difference in how it looks and feels without costing you anything.”

Go through your entire kitchen — one cupboard, drawer, or pantry shelf at a time. Toss out things you don’t need or use, or that are broken. This could be anything from those mismatched dishes from your relatives to that hardly functional can opener. Get rid of expired food or ingredients, too.

Rearrange Your Furniture

If you have furniture in your kitchen or dining area — a table, chairs, bar stools, etc. — rearrange them to create a new layout. You can do this for any movable appliances as well.

“With the simple act of shifting furniture or appliances, it is possible to transform completely how dynamics work in a kitchen,” said Artem Kropovinsky, interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio.

Deep Clean Everything

After you’ve decluttered your kitchen and made changes to the layout you, it’s time to deep clean every available surface. This includes the countertops, cabinetry and appliances, but it also includes easily forgotten spaces like baseboards or the top of the refrigerator.

Doing this will make your kitchen look and feel like new.

Splash a Coat of Paint on Your Cabinets

Nothing quite refreshes a room like a new coat of paint, but you don’t necessarily have to spend money to do this.

“If your cabinets are looking tired, consider painting them to give them a fresh new look,” said Sanders. “You can use leftover paint from other projects or buy a small can of paint for a low cost.”

Don’t be afraid to get a little creative here.

“Experiment with DIY art,” said Kropovinsky. “Decorate with family recipes, children’s drawings or paint scraps to bring warmth in the kitchen.”

If you don’t have enough paint to do the entire kitchen, focus on small sections instead. Do one wall a different color, or only paint the trim to draw the eye and brighten up the space.

Add a Backsplash

A new backsplash can change up the aesthetic of your kitchen in small or major ways.

“If you have leftover tiles or other materials, consider adding a backsplash to your kitchen,” said Sanders. “This can add visual interest and protect your walls from splatters and spills.”

Repurpose Existing Items

Go around your home and look for anything that can be repurposed or used to add visual intrigue to your kitchen. This could be something like a small unused rug that brightens up the floor or old mason jars.

“Even the old jars can be chic storage items,” said Kropovinsky, “and unutilized fabrics may become table runners or placemats.”

Add New Knobs or Handles

You’d be surprised at how much the simple act of replacing your old cabinet or drawer handles can change the entire aesthetic of your kitchen. If you have leftover hardware from previous projects, you might be able to use those in your kitchen, too.

“Swapping out your cabinet knobs and drawer pulls can give your kitchen a quick and easy update,” said Sanders.

Go With Open Shelving

Does your kitchen feel cluttered or too small? One way to fix this while giving it a more modern look is to use open shelving.

“Remove cabinet doors and use open shelving to display your dishes and other kitchen items,” said Sanders. “This can create a more open and airy feel in your kitchen.”

Update Your Light Sources

If your kitchen has great sun exposure but you aren’t taking advantage of it, now’s the time to do so. You might simply need to take down existing blinds or curtains. Whatever the case may be, even subtle changes can do a lot.

“Rotating curtains or rearranging items close to windows can bring out the best aspects of a kitchen and improve its feel,” said Kropovinsky.

You can also add additional light sources if you feel your kitchen is too dark. For example, a couple of strategically placed floor lamps or a wall sconce could improve the overall ambience and atmosphere of your space.

Update Your Decor

Do your walls feel a little sparse? Look around the house for paintings or family photos that are gathering dust and put them up.

While you’re at it, see if you can’t scrounge up some artificial plants or candles to act as centerpieces on your kitchen island, dining room table, or in a rarely-used corner of your countertop.

