10 Ways To Save on Self-Care Splurges

Who doesn’t love a good splurge now and then? Treating yourself to a massage, mani-pedi or even just a fancy coffee can provide a much-needed mood boost. But self-care costs can quickly add up, chipping away at budgets. The good news? You don’t have to break the bank to reap relaxation.

Read on for 10 savvy ways to save on favorite indulgences without skimping on care.

No. 1: Scout Local Spas for Introductory Deals

Big-name spa chains boast handy online booking and loyalty programs, but lesser-known local spots often offer better deals to win new clients. Search sites like Groupon and LivingSocial for new spa listings in your area, then call to ask about first-time discounts. Many will happily knock 10-20% off premier services like massages and facials to lure you in the door. Considering trying a student aesthetician for discounted waxes or nails. You may discover a hidden neighborhood gem in the process!

No. 2: Check Product Reviews, Look Into Drugstore Dupes

The internet makes hype easy to manufacture. Before dropping $100-plus on the latest miracle moisturizer or jade roller, do some digging. Read reviews on Amazon and community forums to see if claims match reality. Sort Sephora ratings by “most critical” to spot any red flags. And don’t let perfect Instagram shots of luxe products cloud judgment — no cream warrants going into debt. If the price still gives you pause: Odds are the drugstore dupe will suffice.

No. 3: Take Advantage of Beauty School Offerings

Students need heads to style and faces to practice on. That’s where you come in! Cosmetology schools offer virtually every salon service you can think of, performed by up-and-coming pros for a fraction of the cost. Haircuts, coloring, nails, waxing — all done under instructor guidance in a real salon setting. Deals tend to beat even budget-focused chain spots. And you’ll help rising talent gain confidence. Win-win!

Scout nearby cosmetology schools and prepare to book in advance, as appointments fill fast. Bring photos of any intricate cuts or colors to help guide new stylists. And don’t forget the tip!

No. 4: Host Spa Nights with Friends

Few things feel more decadent than lounging with besties between at-home facials and foot soaks, painting nails as face masks work their magic. Coordinate a spa night with friends and split product costs or assign DIY treatments to prep in advance. Offer your kitchen as a gathering spot and supply bubbles for an indulgent home-spa locale. Purchase one glowing product everyone samples, or trade off hosting as a way to collectively save.

Getting glam with your girls provides pampering and memories without ridiculous retail markups or resort fees. Set the mood with candles, string lights and snacks, too. Bliss need not break the bank when shared!

No. 5: Look Beyond Big Box Stores

Warehouse clubs and beauty supply chains tempt with supposedly unmatched deals on pampering must-haves. But specialty shops and ethical brands often offer better bargains once you dig deeper. Browse conscious companies like The Detox Market for savings on green beauty, or scour sites like Anthropologie and Free People for unique self-care accessories at steep discounts.

Resist the siren call of warehouse-club bundles boasting bogus “value.” Quality matters more than quantity for true indulgence. And, carefully curating a self-care routine with mindfully-made products brings meaning no big box can replicate. Treat yourself to space on the shelf for small-batch surprises as you support makers who share your standards. Mind, body and wallet will thank you.

No. 6: Gather (and Use!) Reward Points

Loyalty programs offer more than just birthday freebies. Starbucks Rewards members earn stars with each sip — redeemable for fancy drinks, packaged goods or even gifted memberships. Ulta’s Ultamate Rewards converts every dollar spent into points, with multiple reward tiers offering birthday freebie, discounts and free standard shipping.

Similarly, Sephora’s Beauty Insider treats members to birthday gifts, customized product recommendations and access to sales early. So treat yourself while racking up rewards with every responsible splurge. Then cash those points in for free self-care upgrades!

No. 7: DIY It

Whip up your own hair masks, body scrubs and even bath bombs using household ingredients and essential oils. A quick Pinterest search yields dozens of easy recipes for luxurious treatments you can concoct for cents on the dollar. Invest that savings into a few key supplies like Epsom salts, coconut oil and dried flowers.

Not only will homemade body products save you money, but you’ll also control exactly what touches your skin.

No. 8: Scour Resale Apps for High-End Finds

Apps like Poshmark and ThredUp unlock access to luxury brands for a portion of retail cost. Both offer used or open-box makeup palettes, hair tools, candles and more — often gently used just once, then resold. The selection provides endless opportunity to score prestigious products that rarely see sales.

Taking the resale route allows you to affordably dabble with otherwise unattainable indulgent brands. So download those apps and watch for coveted finds to fund your self-care dreams on the cheap!

No. 9: Give the Gift of Relaxation

Few things feel finer than receiving the gift of indulgence, whether it’s a certificate for a massage, manicure or class. And paying a little extra means someone else handles all appointment details. Check sites like ClassPass and MindBody for deals, then purchase a pampering package for yourself or a loved one.

Gifting services also works for those short on time rather than money. Outsource relaxation by purchasing certificates allowing friends and family to schedule treatments on their own watch.

No. 10: Go Old School With Bartering Services

If cash runs low but creativity abounds, consider bartering skills and services to score self-care perks. Offer website work or social media assistance to a hair stylist for free trims. Trade home-cooked meals or jewelry-making lessons for massage or photography services.

Bartering allows you to leverage existing talents while artfully dodging out-of-pocket costs. Sweeten the deal by gifting your swappable skills, then pitching trades for services. Chances are local pros will jump at creative payment plans expanding their client Rolodex.

