10 Worst Cities To Retire If You Still Have Debt

Mattia Panciroli / Flickr.com

Ready to kick back and enjoy your golden years? If you’re still dragging debt behind you, you may want to think twice about retiring to these swanky towns. A recent GOBankingRates study exposed some scenic but prohibitively expensive zip codes that could leave you broke — especially if you’re not free of debt.



Be Aware: 7 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Retire

For You: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024

Here are the 10 worst cities to retire in if you still have debt.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

This quaint little beach town is basically a gourmand’s seaside dream. But all that Carmel charm comes at a price. According to BestPlaces, the cost of living (COL) is 51.9% higher than the US average. With housing costs and everyday living expenses through the roof, retiring here with debt is like swimming against the current with a ball and chain.

Sag Harbor, New York

Tucked away in the glitzy Hamptons, Sag Harbor offers those East Coast vibes. The catch? The infamously high property values are one thing. Additionally, there’s the elevated cost of living, which is 47.1% higher than the US average, according to Bestplaces. Those Hampton’s holiday price tags don’t take a break for retirees still paying down debts.

Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina

This barrier island just outside Charleston drips southern sophistication. Think gorgeous mansions, championship golf and breezy Atlantic beaches. But all that low country luxury also means bigger bills, month after month, because the COL is about 12% higher than the national average. Retiring here while chipping away at debt is like ordering the surf and turf — but only getting the turf.

Coronado, California

Just across the bay from San Diego, Coronado is a straight-up island escape with pristine beaches and resort vibes galore. But all that sandy, sun-kissed bliss doesn’t come cheap. According to BestPlaces, the cost of living is 54.9% higher than the national average. That debt burden will feel a lot heavier in this pricey paradise.

Story continues

Aspen, Colorado

Hiking trails, ski slopes and a bumpin’ aprés ski scene — Aspen has all the Rocky Mountain magic. But it also has a luxury price tag that could turn your retirement funds to slush if debt is still melting away your savings. According to BestPlaces, the cost of living is a whopping 120.4% higher than the US average.

Hanalei, Hawaii

This idyllic town on Kauai’s north shore is about as close to a tropical, hammock-swaying-in-the-breeze postcard as you can get. But the sandy stretches and lush rainforests come at a premium: BestPlaces says the COL is 54.6% higher than the US average. That means retirees with debt may not be able to afford it.

Paradise Valley, Arizona

With lush green fairways, desert mountain vistas and amenities for days, Paradise Valley offers a true oasis moment. Too bad the cost of this mirage makes it a paradise better suited for the debt-free. According to Payscale, the COL is an eye-popping 123% higher than the US average.

Newport Beach, California

Craving that sun-kissed SoCal lifestyle? Unfortunately, the beachside indulgence of places like Newport Beach doesn’t come cheap. According to BestPlaces, the cost of living is 64.9% higher than the US average. Retiring here with debt is like forking over a luxury car payment every month just to keep window shopping.

Stanford, California

The intellectual elite calls this leafy university town home. But unless you’re a tech bazillionaire emeritus, retiring here with debt still lurking means you’re going to be struggling to make ends meet. According to BestPlaces, the cost of living is astronomical — 131.0% higher than the US average.

Montecito, California

Movie stars, moguls and tycoons — the rich and famous flock to the seaside luxury of Montecito. But if debt is still lingering, even dining at the taco truck down the road from Oprah could burn a hole in your retirement funds. According to BestPlaces, the COL is 54.7% higher than the US average.

Takeaway

The moral of the story? Retiring with a clean slate is the move if you’ve got your sights set on living life king-size. But if those debt bills are still hanging around, you may want to rethink retiring to these swanky and pricey destinations and move somewhere more affordable.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Worst Cities To Retire If You Still Have Debt