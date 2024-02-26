10 years into recreational marijuana sales in Pueblo, the once blooming industry is wilting

Colorado has charted and navigated the roadmap for the cannabis industry, but marijuana sales are largely no longer profitable for companies, big or small.

Saving the industry likely will require stakeholders to tap into the same innovative spirit that pioneered Colorado's billion-dollar cannabis industry.

Medicinal marijuana use initially was approved by Colorado voters in 2000. Recreational marijuana followed in 2012, making Colorado and Washington the first states to legalize recreational cannabis.

The first recreational dispensaries opened for business in January 2014. Since then, the industry has peaked and declined.

State recreation marijuana sales have declined 5% between 2022 and 2023, but in Pueblo County, that decline has been even sharper at 16%.

"The state, just like Pueblo, has certainly seen a drop in cannabis revenue and there are several reasons," said Adam Goers, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs for The Cannabist Company, which owns The Green Solution recreational dispensary at 1207 Southgate Road in Pueblo.

"It is bad news for the sustainability of the industry for companies big and small. Big regulative and tax changes are needed," Goers said.

The rollercoaster ride of Pueblo County marijuana sales

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue's sales report, Pueblo County marijuana sales — both recreational and medical — have dropped. Recreational marijuana sales hit an all time high of $113 million in 2021, dropping to $90 million in 2022 and $75.6 million in 2023.

Year Total recreational cannabis sales in Pueblo County 2020 $109 million 2021 $113 million 2022 $90 million 2023 $75.6 million

As sales income has dropped, so too has Pueblo County's state share of the retail marijuana sales tax.

Pueblo City Council works to incentivize the struggling industry

The downward trend and its impact on the industry has not been lost on Pueblo City Council, which voted 4-2 in late December to eliminate the city's retail marijuana excise taxes for three years. The 8% excise tax on retail marijuana cultivated within city limits had been collected by the city between 2016 and 2023.

"I think it is a really smart move on Pueblo's part to incent operators by decreasing tax implications for a period of time. That is a very collaborative and smart more on their part," said Will Bowden, chief executive officer of Grasshopper Farms, a Michigan-based outdoor craft cannabis cultivator who purchased a farm in Pueblo County last year.

"We cultivate in Trinidad but we think it is pragmatic and smart to make this change. It is pragmatic to stop taxation when it is the death knell of the industry, but I don't know if it is enough," Goers said.

How can the industry adapt?

Grasshopper Farms cultivation experience in Pueblo

The rural Pueblo County farm, located on Colorado Highway 96 between Pueblo and Wetmore, was in danger of closing down. Bowden said he wasn't reluctant to dip his toe into the Colorado market where he is required to sell his product from the Pueblo farm, even with the downturn.

"This is a harder industry than people understood when they were first getting into it. We had a lot of solo and private enthusiasts who thought that, 'Hey I really love doing this privately and I am pretty sure I could do it commercially,' but I think that their expectations of the market were probably different than what they are in reality," Bowden explained.

As Bowden first approached buyers with his product, the welcome was lukewarm.

"When we started calling around to some folks offering what we had, they were offering wholesale costs that were very, very low," he explained. "When we shared pictures and samples with them, they were like, 'Oh, this isn't what we were expecting' and they immediately offered a lot more."

"The team and I are ecstatic about the results we got from the farm ― it's a great product," Bowden said. "The Pueblo team worked very hard and we will continue to support them and become even more solidified in the Colorado market."

In Pueblo, cannabis retailers are required to get their licenses renewed once a year by the Marijuana Licensing Authority, a five-member board whose members are appointed by the mayor. Pueblo has a total of nine dispensaries within city limits, which operate under seven parent companies.

