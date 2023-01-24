U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,008.92
    -10.89 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,623.74
    -5.82 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,321.08
    -43.33 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.46
    -1.31 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.53
    -1.09 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.70
    +7.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.17 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    -0.0340 (-0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2328
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0690
    -0.5280 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,916.72
    -102.44 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.16
    -4.12 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,757.36
    -27.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    +393.15 (+1.46%)
     

$100,000 Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest by TechTown opens applications, seeks Detroit's next winning brick-and-mortar small business

·7 min read

Contest bolsters city's small business incubation

DETROIT, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank and TechTown Detroit announce the return of the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest by TechTown, which awards $100,000 in startup funds from Comerica Bank to an entrepreneur seeking to open a brick-and-mortar space in Detroit, Hamtramck or Highland Park. The competition promotes small business economic development and will take place over the next four months, with the crowning of this year's winner in the spring.

Representatives from Comerica Bank, Hatch Detroit and TechTown Detroit present Little Liberia with the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest grand prize of $100,000 during the contest’s Hatch Off event at the Wayne State University Industry Innovation Center in Detroit on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The 2023 Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest by TechTown is now accepting applications through Feb. 21, 2023. Interested entrepreneurs can submit their business plans by visiting www.hatchdetroit.com.
Representatives from Comerica Bank, Hatch Detroit and TechTown Detroit present Little Liberia with the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest grand prize of $100,000 during the contest’s Hatch Off event at the Wayne State University Industry Innovation Center in Detroit on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The 2023 Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest by TechTown is now accepting applications through Feb. 21, 2023. Interested entrepreneurs can submit their business plans by visiting www.hatchdetroit.com.

Entrepreneurs with a retail concept looking to open a brick-and-mortar location in Detroit, Highland Park or Hamtramck can now submit their business plans via the Hatch Detroit website through Feb. 21. Two information sessions will be held both in-person at TechTown Detroit and virtually on Feb. 2 and Feb. 9 to answer questions about the application and selection process. Interested entrepreneurs can sign up for information sessions at hatchdetroit.com.

The four-month contest includes two rounds of public voting – Top 10 and Top 4 – allowing the community to vote for their favorite business to win the $100,000 grand prize from Comerica Bank, as well as a package of accounting, legal, IT and public relations support from TechTown Detroit and their partners.

The Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest concludes Wednesday, April 26 with the annual "Hatch Off" during which the Top 4 present their business plan in front of a panel of judges and live audience, and the winner is announced. New this year, public voting for the Top 4 will take place live during the Hatch Off.

"This community contest helps bring the dream of an aspiring business owner closer to reality and serves as a vital resource for these budding entrepreneurs," said Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan Market President. "Hatch Detroit has left a lasting impact on Detroit's economic revitalization by bolstering the entrepreneurial spirit, rewarding innovation and promoting small business development. Through our partnership with TechTown, we are proud to assist local entrepreneurs access the capital and technical assistance needed to take their small business to the next level and thrive."

Over the years, the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest has helped launch some of Detroit's most successful and well-known businesses, including, La Feria (2012), Sister Pie (2014), Meta Physica Massage (2016), Baobab Fare (2017) and 27th Letter Books (2019).

Last year's winner was Ameneh Marhaba, chef and owner of the afro-fusion pop-up Little Liberia. Hatch Detroit provides funding, exposure and mentoring in support of its alumni entrepreneurs. Together, Hatch Detroit alumni have opened 50 businesses, employ over 500 people and invested more than $13 million in their businesses.

With this year's investment, Comerica Bank and the Comerica Charitable Foundation will have committed nearly $1 million to Hatch Detroit since Comerica's partnership began in 2012. The program has been one of Detroit's most successful small business incubators since it first launched int 2011.

THE NEXT EVOLUTION OF HATCH DETROIT BY TECHTOWN
In 2022, TechTown Detroit and Hatch Detroit entered a partnership that integrated Hatch Detroit into TechTown's suite of entrepreneurial programs and services, creating a sustainable future for Hatch with another Detroit-based nonprofit that also champions small businesses and local entrepreneurs.

In 2023, Vittoria Katanski, who served as executive director of Hatch Detroit, will take on a new role with TechTown as a strategist-in-residence for their small business services department to continue supporting the businesses that comprise the Hatch Detroit alumni network. Daily operations for Hatch Detroit will fall under Christianne Malone, assistant vice president for economic development at Wayne State University and chief program officer of TechTown Detroit.

From the inception of the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest, Katanski's focus has been not just to help launch one business, but to create an entire ecosystem of support that stimulates opportunities for entrepreneurs and generates a network of businesses prepared to navigate the challenges of launching a new venture in Detroit.

"In her 10 years as executive director, Vittoria worked very closely with alumni of the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest and has made a lasting impact not only on the business owners but the program itself," said Malone. "The overwhelming support and continued success of Hatch alumni are a testament to the sense of community and drive for innovation that Vittoria has cultivated through her creation of and work within Hatch Detroit. We're grateful for her commitment to the city and its entrepreneurs, and we're excited to build a sustainable future for the contest while working with Vittoria to continue the legacy of her work."

Now, as a proven successful launch pad for aspiring business owners, this new iteration of the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest, with the support of TechTown Detroit, aims to make an even bigger impact on Detroit's small business economy while uplifting its entrepreneurial spirit.

COMERICA PROGRAMMING SUPPORT
Comerica has continued to strengthen its investment in the contest with economic development programming through technical assistance and financial education over the years. Support will occur during the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest and with both Hatch Detroit and TechTown alumni following the contest.

"After a decade of Hatch Detroit competitions, we are still astounded by the pioneers that come through this contest and the success this contest fosters," said Linda Nosegbe, Comerica Bank National Community Impact Manager. "A priority of ours is cultivating economic opportunity, especially in our underserved communities, and the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest has served as a successful incubator and resource for businesses in Detroit. Beyond investing financially, assisting these entrepreneurs by giving them access to capital, technical assistance and business counsel to set them up for success is what makes this contest such an effective conduit for entrepreneurial growth."

KEY COMERICA HATCH DETROIT DATES:
Jan. 24: Submissions begin
Feb. 2 and Feb. 9: Information sessions
Feb. 21: Submission period ends
April 4: Top 10 announced
April 5: Top 10 voting begins
April 12: Top 10 voting ends
April 13: Top 4 announced
April 26: Winner announced at Hatch Off

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back over 173 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has more than 4,500 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, Twitter: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank. Download new Comerica Bank corporate logo.

TechTown is a nonprofit business service organization that provides programs, education and resources for early- to growth-stage small businesses and tech entrepreneurs. By building bridges for entrepreneurs to succeed, TechTown is accelerating an inclusive economy for Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Since 2007, TechTown has supported more than 5,200 companies, which created 2,100 jobs and raised more than $207 million in startup and growth capital. For more information, visit techtowndetroit.org.

Hatch Detroit supports both existing and new retail initiatives in the cities of Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck. Hatch Detroit was founded in 2011 to give residents and aspiring entrepreneurs an opportunity to have a voice in neighborhood retail development and joined TechTown Detroit's suite of entrepreneurial programs and services in 2022. Beyond the contest, Hatch Detroit provides funding, exposure and mentoring in support of its alumni entrepreneurs. With support from Hatch Detroit, 50 alumni have opened businesses. They employ over 500 people and have invested over $13 million in economic development. To learn more, visit hatchdetroit.com.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)
Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/100-000-comerica-hatch-detroit-contest-by-techtown-opens-applications-seeks-detroits-next-winning-brick-and-mortar-small-business-301729460.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m devastated. I’m sad, angry’: Laid-off Google employees vent about being unable to say goodbye to colleagues and feeling ‘blindsided’ by ‘random’ culling

    Several laid-off Google employees took to social media to share their anger and bewilderment about losing their jobs.

  • Google to Reduce Top Executive Bonuses, CEO Sundar Pichai Says

    Google Chief Executive  Sundar Pichai said top executives would take pay cuts following the largest round of layoffs in the company’s history. The comments came after Google’s parent company, Alphabet announced last week that it would eliminate about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of staff, its first major layoff since 2009. Vice presidents at Google can make base salaries of more than $550,000 a year, according to a job posting from the company.

  • Popular Coca-Cola Brand May Have Toxic Chemicals

    Nothing will ruin a company's positive marketing flow like allegations of toxic chemicals or other health hazards. Iit happened, most recently, when an environmental health watchdog group sent a warning about elevated BPA chemicals in the sports bras produced by popular clothing makers like Nike , Gap -owned Athleta and Victoria's Secret . The latest major global brand to fall under chemical scrutiny is drinks giant Coca-Cola .

  • In the wake of massive layoffs, tech workers reconsider their future

    As tech giants lay off scores of workers amid a sector-wide downturn, employees who once considered the Silicon Valley companies a safe long-term bet are reconsidering their allegiances.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Are Perfect for Your Retirement Accounts in 2023

    Warren Buffett's still got it. Buffett's investment conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), once again crushed the market in 2022, besting the S&P 500's 18% decline (factoring in dividends) with a nearly 4% gain. For over five decades, Buffett has earned fortunes for Berkshire's shareholders by buying and holding high-quality, low-risk stocks.

  • GE earnings: Aerospace recovery ‘finally coming through,’ analyst says

    Bank of America analyst Andrew Obin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss General Electric earnings and the health of the conglomerate's businesses following its health care spin-off.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • San Francisco landlord sues Elon Musk's Twitter for millions in unpaid rent

    The owner of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco has sued the social media giant, alleging the company has missed two rent payments at its 1355 Market St. building. In the suit filed Friday in San Francisco Superior Court, a Shorenstein affiliate said Twitter failed to make a $3.36 million rent payment for the last month of 2022 and subsequently missed a $3.49 million rent payment for January. Shorenstein and its partner, JPMorgan, are also seeking to force Twitter to increase its security deposit by $10 million — something the company is required to do per the terms of its lease, according to the suit, if it undergoes "a transfer in control."

  • Here's why Apple hasn't joined in the Big Tech job cutting

    The last major layoff at the iPhone and Mac computer maker came in 1997 when co-founder Steve Jobs returned to the Cupertino company and fired 4,100 workers.

  • I’m still working at 75: Do I need to take RMDs from my 401(k)?

    You only have to start taking RMDs by April of the year after you leave that job. If you’re buying company stock through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), subject to vesting and other qualified retirement plan options, it would fall under the same rules as the 401(k) and would not be subject to RMDs until you leave the company. If all this is a surprise to you and you haven’t taken RMDs from necessary accounts yet, now’s the time to fix it—you’ll need to file some forms with the IRS, pay the amount due and ask for forgiveness on the 50% penalty.

  • U.S. mattress maker Serta Simmons files for bankruptcy protection

    Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, which accounts for nearly one-fifth of U.S. bedding sales, has filed for bankruptcy protection in an effort to eliminate most of its debt, as the slowing economy and rising interest rates crimp consumer demand. Its prepackaged bankruptcy plan calls for debt to be reduced to $300 million from $1.9 billion. Serta Simmons also lined up $125 million in financing to keep operating, including to pay its 3,600 employees.

  • ‘It is an employer’s market’: Tech layoffs may have turned the Great Resignation into the Great Recommitment

    The flood of recently laid-off tech workers on the job market has upended the dynamic between employers and employees, leading to prolonged job searches.

  • 15 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest natural gas pipeline companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World. In the past five decades, the consumption of energy globally has increased by over […]

  • Google to face 2nd antitrust suit, Twitter sued over unpaid rent, Amazon launches prescription pass

    Notable business headlines include the DOJ filing a second antitrust lawsuit against Google, Twitter being sued over unpaid rent for San Francisco and London offices, Amazon pushing further into health care with the launch of its RX pass subscription service.

  • How long does your retirement savings need to last? First, learn how long you might live.

    A study by the TIAA Institute found that only 37% of U.S. adults have a handle on how long they could potentially live.

  • GE Earnings Climb on Strong Demand for Jet Engines, Power Equipment

    Strong demand for its jet engines and power equipment lifted General Electric to a quarterly profit and higher revenue than a year ago.

  • Rich Customers Pull Money From Banks Offering Paltry Interest Rates

    Wealth-management clients have moved deposits into higher-yielding Treasurys and money-market funds.

  • Walmart increases average hourly wage to more than $17.50

    Walmart hikes annual wages; more opportunities for new truck drivers.

  • Is Alphabet the Best FAANG Stock to Bet on This Decade?

    Alphabet has a near-monopoly in the search business and many other levers it can pull to drive growth.

  • 3M to Cut Jobs as Demand for Its Products Weakens

    3M said it is cutting 2,500 manufacturing jobs as the company confronts difficult business conditions in its overseas markets and weakening consumer demand. The maker of Scotch tape, Post-it Notes and thousands of other industrial and consumer products said Tuesday that it expects lower sales and profit in 2023 after demand weakened significantly in late 2022, pulling down quarterly performance. The St. Paul, Minn.-based company forecast sales this year to slip from last year’s level with weak demand for consumer products and electronic items, particularly smartphones, tablets and televisions, for which 3M provides components.