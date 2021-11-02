100 amazing gifts for every type of person and budget

The 100 best gifts for 2021.

Let's face it: Holiday shopping is super stressful. Not only does it take time and effort to think of the perfect gift, but you probably have a ton of different people to shop for and a budget to stick to. If you're already stressing about getting your shopping done and staying under budget, let the product experts at Reviewed help you find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list.

We've spent the past year testing some of the newest and trendiest things on the market to figure out what's actually worth the money. Whether it's a cheap stocking stuffer or a special something for your loved ones, we've got you covered. To make things even easier, we curated 100 of the top gifts at a variety of price points, so you can get something they'll actually enjoy—no matter how much you can or want to spend.

Please note that our recommendation this year is to start your holiday shopping early as we anticipate items selling out very quickly or major retailers seeing shipping delays. So snag your favorites before they sell out!

Keep on scrolling for the100 best gifts for everyone and every budget, according to Reviewed:

Gifts under $10

An inexpensive gift can still be incredible.

Whether you're looking for stocking stuffers or a cheap gift for a Secret Santa pool, these products are inexpensive but still something your giftee will appreciate.

1. Duncan Imperial Yo-Yo—$3.50 at Amazon

Yo-yos are a classic—though sometimes frustrating—toy. But it's always a nice, inexpensive thing to throw into a stocking, especially if they would be type of the person to try to master a few tricks. These ones from Duncan Imperial are a solid yo-yo option and come in several color options.

2. AhaStyle AirPods Case Cover—$4.39 at Amazon

If your recipient has Apple AirPods, then they might be nervous about accidentally misplacing these small and expensive buds. But a carrying case they can attach their AirPods to their keys or belt loops might calm their woes. With more than 43,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, people love this silicone case and say it doesn't rip and that it makes them feel more secure.

3. Wet-n-Wild Liquid Catsuit Lipstick—$4.98 at Amazon

Matte lipsticks are all the rage for glam girls, but Reviewed found that you don't have to break the bank to rock the style. If your giftee loves makeup, the Wet-n-Wild Liquid Catsuit Lipstick held up as the best in our testing and is under $5 to boot. We tested the bargain brand out and found it to be a smooth lip color that comfortably lasts all day.

4. Wine and Beverage Bottle Stoppers—$4.99 at Amazon

If your giftee loves to end the night with a glass of vino, then they'll appreciate these silicone wine stoppers. They have grooved rings that hold the stopper in place to prevent any spillage and they're dishwasher safe so you can keep reusing them.

5. Invisibobble (3-pack)—$4.99 at Amazon

Straight, curly, thin, or thick—the Invisibobble hair tie is ideal for all hair types, making it an ideal stocking stuffer for anyone on your holiday shopping list who's rocking long hair. The coiled hair ties are waterproof, won't break or damage most hair types, and, most importantly, don't leave a crease behind like other hair ties might.

6. WikkiStix Rainbow Pak at Amazon—$5.54 at Amazon

WikkiStix are bendable, wax sticks that will never dry out and offer children (and adults!) hours of play. They can create faces, creatures, and more, and it's the perfect way to keep young ones entertained before holiday dinner.

7. Milani Highly Rated 10-in-1 Volume Mascara—$7 at Amazon

You don't have to spend too much to give your recipient the gift of great lashes. The Milani Highly Rated Volume Mascara costs less than $10 and is the best drugstore mascara we've ever tested. It gives incredible length and volume for a fraction of the cost of high-end brands.

8. Diamond Dazzle Stik—$7.99 at Amazon

If you're giftee wears the same earrings, necklaces, and rings every single day, then their jewelry could definitely use a serious refresh from all that wear. With more than 32,500 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, people swear by this jewelry cleaning stick designed to resparkle diamonds.

9. Scratch Art Box of Rainbow Mini Notes—$9.79 at Amazon

Take your giftee's doodling to the next level with these Scratch Art Mini Notes. They appear as normal paper, but when used leave behind a rainbow of color wherever you draw. It'll make leaving notes more fun and add a pop of color to daily drawings.

10. Habor Meat Thermometer—$9.89 at Walmart

Even if your giftee thinks they're a grill expert, they still need a little help knowing when their meat is just right. That's where a meat thermometer comes in, and it can easily be slipped into a stocking. The Habor Meat Thermometer is the best affordable meat thermometer we've ever tested as it could read just as fast and well as more expensive models for a fraction of the cost.

11. Skyrocket Blume Doll—$9.99 at Amazon

Who doesn't love a surprise? The Skyrocket Blume Doll is one of the hottest toys out there and has more than 5,000 reviews and 4.6-star rating on Amazon. It grows into one of 22 potential dolls as it gets watered, so kids are sure to love it, and it's small enough to fit into a stocking.

12. Ontel Veggetti Spiralizer—$9.99 at Amazon

Even for those who enjoy the taste of fresh vegetables, they can get kind of boring—chop, steam, eat, repeat. That's why we're sure this inexpensive kitchen gadget, which easily turns zucchini, squash, carrots, and other dense produce into noodle-like ribbons, will be a hit with your healthy-eating giftee.

13. Popsockets—$9.99 at Amazon

A Popsocket is a gadget that sticks to the back of a phone or phone case and can be popped in or out to create an easy carrying handle or stand. This makes talking on the phone, FaceTiming, taking photos, watching YouTube, and anything else you might need your phone for much easier.

14. WowWee Lucky Fortune Blind Collectible Bracelets—$9.99 at Amazon

Kids love surprises—and a surprise they can wear is even better. That's why they go nuts over these fortune cookie bracelets, which feature a surprise bracelet and a special fortune. There are over 100 bracelets to collect, and you can split this four-pack amongst multiple stockings.

15. BodyGlide—$9.99 at Amazon

If your giftee is an extreme runner or someone who has dealt with chafing their entire life, then they know it far too well. BodyGlide is an anti-chafe balm that could literally save their life. We tried it and found that it lasts an incredibly long time and kept thighs chafe-free during a half marathon.

16. Make-up Removing Cloths, 4 Count—$9.99 at Amazon

Give your giftee a way to remove their makeup without irritating their eyes and skin with traditional disposable wipes. More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers have opted to use these reusable makeup removing cloths instead, which they say removes their makeup without too much scrubbing even after washing them plenty of times.

17. Tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder—$9.99 at Amazon

Painting your nails is all fun and games until you end up with a glob of it on your bedspread. Not great. If your giftee loves painting their nails, toss this innovative wearable nail polish holder in their stocking. Nearly 18,000 Amazon reviewers swear by it and say it's especially useful when they attempt to paint their nails on the couch or their beds.

18. Fred & Friends Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser—$9.90 at Amazon

If your giftee likes to end their day cozied up with a cup of tea, then they need a good tea infuser. The Manatea is not only adorable and punny, but it's the best tea infuser we've ever tested. Even though it may look like a gag gift, it fits snugly on mugs and doesn't let any leaves slip out, which they'll enjoy while sipping their favorite loose leaf tea.

Gifts for $10-$25

Give something amazing without spending too much.

Get something nice for those relatives you don't see too often without breaking the bank. These gifts still show you care, even with a lower budget.

19. Codenames—$11.49 at Amazon

If you haven’t heard of it yet, Codenames is about to be your favorite go-to board game on game night. Codenames is a team-based word association game. Gameplay is simple—one player gives their team a single word clue and the number of cards on the board that clue pertains to and then they must figure out which cards they could be. It’s a simple, fun, and entertaining game that only gets better the more you know your teammates.

20. TheraFlow Foot Massager—$11.94 at Amazon

Massages can be expensive, and they definitely don't cost less than $10. However, if you're looking for a more affordable way to gift your friend or family member a little rest and relaxation, the Theraflow Foot Massager will get the job done and then some. The wooden roller has nubs and grooves designed to reach even the achiest spots like the arch of your foot, heels, and more.

21. Rachael Ray Yum-o! Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan—$11.99 at Amazon

The Rachael Ray Yum-o! Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan is perfect for your recipient who loves all things banana bread. It landed in the top spot in our testing for a reason. With a nonstick surface, this pan will ensure that their sweet and savory dishes come out perfectly for family and friends. The firm handles with silicone inserts are easy to use, and the pan is oven safe up to 500°F.

22. Dash Mini Maker—$12.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Mini waffles are better than regular-sized ones. They're much easier to dunk into syrup and really elevate your breakfast aesthetic. The Dash Mini Waffle Maker is one of the best waffle makers we've ever tested, and your giftee will love whipping up waffles for one with it.

23. Bananagrams—$13.48 at Amazon

Bananagrams is like Scrabble but better. The game comes in an adorable banana carry case that's easy to travel with and bring to any party. This game can be played with up to eight people and is incredibly easy to learn, meaning you and your friends can play for hours during your next get-together.

24. Nidra Sleep Mask—$13.95 at Amazon

When we were getting to the bottom of the best sleep masks you can buy, our editor described the Nidra Deep Rest eye mask as "like having personal blackout curtains for your eyes." Yes, please! If your recipient is in perpetual need of some rest after a long day's work, treat them to the best eye mask we've ever laid eyes on.

25. Tiled Margot Monogrammed Mug—$14 at Anthropologie

With a French bistro-inspired tile design, this is one mug that's almost too pretty to relegate to the back of a kitchen cabinet. Your coffee- or tea-drinking friend will love sporting one with their initial, so much that they may permanently display it on their desk at work or in their coffee station at home. For an extra special touch, take a peek inside and there is an even more detailed design.

26. InnoGear Upgraded Diffuser—$14.99 at Amazon

Sweet and calming scents can help your giftee relax after a stressful holiday season—and they might appreciate an essential oil diffuser to do so. This one from InnoGear is one of our favorite aromatherapy diffusers and can run relaxing scents like lavender and eucalyptus for up to 11 hours. It's not too expensive, which means you can throw in some essential oils for them as well.

27. Counter Culture Coffee Beans—$17 at Amazon

If you know someone who weighs out their coffee beans and uses a gooseneck kettle, chances are they’re always on the hunt for fresh beans. When we tried various coffee subscriptions, we found that Counter Culture delivers the freshest beans at an affordable price. You can give your recipient a subscription or a fresh bag of beans—they'll be happy with either.

28. FinalStraw—$19.95 at Amazon

Like the name implies, the FinalStraw may be the last straw your giftee ever needs. It conveniently folds up into a container that attaches to a keyring—a.k.a. they'll never be without a reusable straw. For this reason, we named it the best reusable straw on the market, and anyone who's passionate about the state of the environment will appreciate it.

29. Dash Rapid Egg Cooker—$19.99 at Amazon

The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is perfect for anyone who has difficulty cooking eggs or claims they don't have enough time to make breakfast—even while they're working from home. This egg cooker makes breakfast a cinch can soft boil, hard boil, scramble, and poach—all in one machine. Plus, we tried it and it actually works. It's the perfect gift for a college student in a dorm or anyone who wants to free up burner space when they're making Sunday brunch.

30. Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker—$20.20 at Amazon

If Starbucks is your giftee's second home—a.k.a they're addicted to their daily cup of joe—they'll love this cold brew coffee-making gadget. We chose it as the best cold brew coffee maker of the year because it was not only the easiest to use, but it also made the best-tasting coffee.

31. Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds—$22.99 at Amazon

If you're shopping for somebody who already loves running, a solid pair of exercise-focused headphones like the Mpow Flames is a great gift. They're less than $30, but they're built to last and are a good pair of headphones. We tested them in our labs and they were able to play music for a full 30 minutes while submerged underwater.

32. Capri Volcano Candle—$24 at Anthropologie

You don’t have to shop at Anthropologie all the time to know that their best product is definitely the Capri Candle. Iconic and intoxicating, the iconic Volcano scent will instantly make any room in your giftee’s home smell really good. Or, to get more specific, it’ll make it smell like the inside of an Anthropologie, which isn’t a bad thing.

33. Lodge Pre-Seasoned 12 Inch. Cast Iron Skillet—$24.90 at Walmart

Anyone who's getting into cooking lately will surely appreciate a cast iron skillet. Why? Well, it's the cookware that can do it all. You can use them on the stovetop, in the oven, on the grill—you can even use it to cook over a campfire. Plus, they create a sear that seriously upgrades whatever you're making. Lodge makes our favorite affordable cast iron skillet. It's only $20 but will last for years to come.

34. Tile Mate—$24.99 at Amazon

If your recipient is always late because they can't find their keys, get them the Tile Mate so they can finally put an end to their forgetfulness. The Tile Mate is so popular because it easily attaches to their most commonly forgotten items. The next time they lose their keys, they can just use an app to ping the Tile and quickly find them to make it to brunch on time.

35. Echo Dot (3rd Generation)—$24.99 at Amazon

Anyone who’s obsessed with smart tech has probably heard all about the Echo Dot, which our testers think is the best entry-level smart speaker that money can buy. This Alexa-enabled device is significantly more affordable than its larger counterparts and still offers solid functionality. From music to podcasts, this smart speaker can be a great way to listen to your favorites while you cook and clean at home.

Gifts for $25-$50

Give them something they'll really love this year.

This is the sweet spot for most of the people on your shopping list. You can't go overboard for everyone, but you can still get something they'll love.

36. Everyday Non Medical Masks 5 Pack—$25 at Athleta

Keep your giftee safe in public with a pack of these Athleta face masks, which we found to be the best of all the face masks our experts have tested. They're comfortable, breathable and have both adjustable straps and a wire nose piece so your giftee can customize the fit. Even better? The triple-layered masks come in a bevy of pretty hues and patterns, from plain black to camo.

37. Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker—$25.99 at Amazon

If your special someone loves to bring the jams beach or poolside, then what they really need is a waterproof, high-quality Bluetooth speaker. When we tested the best affordable portable speakers for our roundup, we found the Anker Soundcore was offered great sound and playtime for a reasonable price. It's also available in a wide color selection, for some extra personalization for your giftee.

38. Roku Streaming Stick+—$29 at Amazon

If your giftee takes their Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, or HBO subscription seriously, then they shouldn’t be streaming their favorite show on their computer if they can't already watch on their TV. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is the best affordable streaming device we’ve ever tested. It’s fast and offers full 4K and HDR for the ultimate binge watching experience, perfect if they always complain about their cable bill.

39. Corkcicle Insulated Stemless Wine Glass—$29.95 at Amazon

This is a perfect gift for the wine drinker on-the-go. This is actually great for all wine drinkers—not just busy ones. Keep your recipient's glass full and cold this season with Corkcicle’s stylish, stemless wine "glass" (that is a mouthful—no pun intended). It comes in many colors, including one called “Unicorn Magic.”

40. Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror—$30.99 at Amazon

If you’re shopping for someone who's into makeup, it can be hard to get them actual products if you have no idea what they use and love. Something easy to get the makeup lover in your life, though, would be an accessory that enhances the experience of putting makeup on: a lighted makeup mirror! The Deweisn Lighted Makeup Mirror is the best value makeup mirror we tested, as it provides perfect views and lighting for optimal makeup application.

41. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer—$34.88 at Amazon

While a high-end hair dryer is a thoughtful gift, most beauty lovers will be excited to receive the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer. This cult-favorite hair dryer brush has nearly 100,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. It's that popular. Our beauty expert tried it out to see if it lives up to the hype, and, boy, it does. Not only did it dry her wavy hair straight with some voluminous flips, but it did it in just 30 minutes.

42. Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler Pack—$34.99 at Amazon

If your recipient likes things spicy, this sampler pack of hot sauces might be just the thing to add some heat to your dinners together. This offering from Thoughtfully Gifts includes seven different flavors of hot sauce, ranging from mild to very hot. Unlike other hot sauce packs, the goal here is to offer a great taste to go along with the heat—not just a flavorless trip up the Scoville scale.

43. ThermoWorks ThermoPop—$35 at ThermoWorks

Shopping for someone who’s a bit challenged in the culinary arts? The best digital meat thermometer can help them cook meat to the perfect temperature and gain more confidence in the kitchen. A meat thermometer like the ThermoPop can deliver quick, accurate readings and prevent common mishaps like overcooking, which is huge.

44. Block Letter Monogram Necklace—$38 at Anthropologie

Trends come and go, but monograms are forever. That's why we love this simple block letter monogram necklace from Anthropologie, which allows the wearer to hang a letter—their first name, last name or that of someone they love—around their neck. The letters hang individually, which makes it great for layering with other pieces of jewelry or wearing on its own.

45. Bliss Plush Throw—$39.50 at Nordstrom

As the name implies, the Bliss Plush Throw feels like absolute bliss. It’s possibly the most popular blanket at Nordstrom with more than 1,800 reviews and a 4.8-star rating. It’s made of 100% polyester, and reviewers claim it’s still super soft and fluffy even after multiple washes. It'll make a great gift for anyone who needs some added coziness in their life.

46. Winc Wine Subscription Box—$40 at Winc

Does your giftee believe every night should end with a glass of wine? If so, they'll love getting a Winc subscription, which will deliver new bottles for them to try based on their taste preferences. After trying Winc, we quickly became obsessed with the service, finding that it consistently delivered high-quality wines and recommendations throughout the months. They'll be a novice sommelier in no time.

47. ZZ plant—$43 at The Sill

We fell in love with a ZZ plant from The Sill, an online plant retailer that offers helpful resources and sells trendy plants and planters, and would recommend it as a low-maintenance gift to anyone on our list. Your recipient will appreciate finally having some indoor greenery that they'll be less likely to kill.

48. The Comfy Original Blanket Sweatshirt—$44.95 on Amazon

Half blanket, half sweatshirt, and altogether an amazing way to get cozy after a long day, The Comfy is like a better version of the classic Snuggie, since the lining itself is thicker, warmer, and more like a full-on comforter than just a fleece blanket. Featured on Shark Tank, this insanely popular blanket sweatshirt makes a great gift for virtually anyone on your list.

49. The Kombucha Shop Kombucha Starter Kit—$44.99 at Amazon

If you know someone who enjoys drinking Kombucha, then this homemade Kombucha start kit will surely make a thoughtful gift. One of our editors tried and loved it, as it was easy to set up and the result was Your giftee can brew their Kombucha while experimenting with different flavor combinations, which is a fun newfound hobby.

50. Grafomap Custom Map—$49 at Grafomap

Sometimes you want a framed map of a special place, but the maps available aren't nice enough or are centered on the wrong neighborhood. Grafomap lets you customize a map at any address, and gives you labels to add a home, heart, or pin on any special landmarks. Posters start at $49 for paper, but you also have the option of ordering your print framed, on canvas, or even on metal.

51. Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager—$49.45 at Amazon

Your giftee can work out all those aches and pains this winter with one of the highest rated pillow massagers on Amazon. Designed to target the back and neck, this pillow massager from Zyllion delivers a deep-kneading Shiatsu massage that can help loosen tight, overused muscles and relieve discomfort.

52. Ninja Fit Personal Blender—$49.99 at Amazon

While not every needs a hefty professional blender, most people could use a personal blender in their life. It's great for single-serving smoothies or small batches of sauces and salsa. The Ninja Fit is the best personal blender we've ever tested, and we love that it comes with tight travel lids, which means easy on-the-go sipping for your giftee.

53. Classic Clog—$49.99 at Crocs

Crocs are having a trendy moment among everyone from teens to adults right now (no, seriously). The lightweight rubber clogs are all over Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, so chances are pretty good that they're already on your giftee's wish list. Browse through the Crocs' vast color selection, which includes lavender, teal and blush pink, to find the best pair for your giftee.

54. Home Chef Gift Card—starting at $50 at Home Chef

For those who have busy schedules and order more takeout than they probably should, a meal kit delivery service would be an excellent gift idea. Our favorite meal kit delivery service is Home Chef for its high-quality ingredients and delicious meal options. Give them the gift of easy weeknight dinners with a Home Chef gift card.

Gifts for $50-$100

These gifts are on everyone's list.

Have a little more room in your budget to spend on relatives this year? We've got some great gift ideas that your loved one will adore unwrapping that are a little bit more impressive but still under $100.

55. AncestryDNA—$59 at Ancestry

Unless they're hiding a major family secret, most people would be pretty stoked to get a DNA testing kit during the holidays. I mean, who doesn't like to learn more about themselves? With more than 15 million users, AncestryDNA is the most popular DNA testing kit on the market, which means your giftee is more likely to pinpoint exactly where their ancestors are from and potentially even connect with a long-lost relative or two.

56. Kate Spade New York One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace—$58 at Nordstrom

If the person you’re shopping for is simple and timeless, this Kate Spade pendant necklace could be perfect. It can be dressed up or down and is personalized with the initial of their first name displayed in the pendant. This necklace has over 880 great reviews, so people clearly love it. Not to mention, necklaces with initials on them are very much on-trend right now.

57. Echo (4th Generation)—$59.99 at Amazon

Hey Alexa, what should I get my friend who's obsessed with tech gadgets and gizmos? Easy—the Amazon Echo. It's our favorite smart speaker because it has crystal-clear sound quality and uses far-field voice recognition so your giftee can interact with Alexa without even being in the same room.

58. Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas—$65 at Nordstrom

Pajamas are the new work from home attire and they make a great gift because people usually don't buy them for themselves. Nordstrom sells insanely comfortable and stylish pajamas that shoppers swear by. They're called the Moonlight Pajamas, and they have a 4.6-star rating from more than 1,400 reviews.

59. Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen—$69.99 at Target

Gardening has been one of the hottest hobbies of quarantine and kids can join in on the fun with this garden kitchen from Fisher-Price. Recommend for kids 12 to 36 months, this adorable playset has a garden side and a kitchen side, so kiddos can cook what they "grow." Our parenting editor believes this will be a hot item amongst younger kids this year and will probably sell out.

60. Keurig K-Mini—$72.99 at Amazon

Just when you thought the Keurig couldn't get any more convenient and compact, the K-Mini arrived. Less than five inches wide, when our experts tested it, they loved how versatile it is (you can find K-Cups in over 400 different flavors and varieties) and that you can use it to brew anything from a single cup to a full travel mug. It's a must for any coffee lover on your list.

61. Agate Cheese Board—$78 at Anthropologie

We all have that friend who suggests a wine and cheese night every chance they get, so gift them a platter that will take their cheese board to the next level. This gemstone platter is the perfect starting block to layer on favorites like brie, sharp cheddar, and goat cheese alongside jams and assorted nuts. Each one is uniquely cut, so your giftee will have a special piece for all their entertaining needs.

62. Disney+ gift subscription—$79.99 at Disney+

Gifting a subscription to new streaming service Disney+ is basically like wrapping up every Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel movie, and putting it all under the tree. Who wouldn't love that? You can give a one-year subscription for your recipient and Disney+ will email instruction on how to redeem it to your recipient on the day you choose.

63. Fjallraven Kanken Water Resistant Backpack—$80 at Nordstrom

The Fjallraven backpack is not only trendy and useful (with hundreds of 5-star reviews on Nordstrom), but they are also functional and great quality. The brand makes our favorite casual use backpack out of all the ones we tested, so we can safely say this is a great gift. No matter their age, a backpack is always nice to have, for school, work, traveling, and commuting.

64. Marcato Atlas 150—$82 at Amazon

If you’re shopping for someone who enjoys cooking and loves Italian food, a pasta maker would make for a unique and fun gift. It’s not just a gadget. It’s also an experience! How fun would it be to learn to make your own pasta in the comfort of your own kitchen? Our favorite pasta maker is the Marcato Atlas 150.

65. Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker—$89 at Amazon

Whether your recipient loves cooking or hates it, they'll love getting an Instant Pot. With all the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more, this magic and super popular kitchen gadget makes it easy to whip together a meal. Plus, you can now get it in fun colors like red, teal, and white, so you can customize it to your giftee's taste.

66. Lululemon Reversible Mat 5mm—$88 at Lululemon

Anyone who even practices yoga occasionally can appreciate our favorite yoga mat for its firm grip and cushioned feel under hand and foot (and knee). Whether your recipient will tote it to a strenuous hot yoga class or turn on some YouTube yoga in the living room, they're sure to find that the Lululemon mat performs beautifully.

67. Roku Ultra—$97 at Amazon

The Roku Ultra is our favorite streaming device. If you know someone who is addicted to binging television shows, enhance their Netflix viewing experience for the holidays. Cold weather is coming. What more could they want?!

68. Allbirds Wool Runners—$98 at Allbirds

Allbirds are so hot right now because they're an incredibly stylish unisex sneaker option. We put them to the test—and found that they're the perfect gift for anyone who cares about comfort and style. They're lightweight and comfortable yet extremely supportive and your giftee can toss them right in the washing machine to keep them clean.

69. Classic Bathrobe—$99 at Parachute

There are few things more relaxing than slipping into a luxurious bathrobe after a hot shower at the end of a long day. And there are few robes more beloved than this Turkish cotton one from Parachute, which our reviewer compared to being wrapped in a cloud. It's a must-have for your friend who is always stressed.

70. Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide—$100 at Nordstrom

Slippers are always a great gift—but this year, it seems they're at the top of everyone's lists as we're spending more time at home. And Uggs are still everyone's favorite slipper brand. For women, the super plush Fluff Yeah slide is extremely popular (which celebrities from Selena Gomez to Madonna are obsessed with). For men, the Scuff Slipper continues to be a top seller, with over 1,000 rave reviews at Nordstrom.

Gifts for $100-$300

These popular gifts are what people are asking for this year.

Want to really wow your recipient with something they've been eyeing but would never buy for themselves? These slightly pricer gifts are sure to do that, meaning you'll win the holidays this year.

71. Puro Sound Labs PuroQuiet Headphones—$119 at Puro Sound Labs

If you want to get a new pair of high-quality, safe headphones for your music-loving little one, look no further than Puro Sound Labs. Between the long battery life and comfortable over the ear fit, the Puro Sound Lab Purp Quiet headphones have a lot to offer. After testing all the top options, we named Puro's headphones the best headphones for kids for those features as well as their consistent ability to play only at safe levels for developing ears.

72. Patagonia Better Sweater—$119 at Patagonia

The Patagonia Better Sweater is iconic for a reason. It's super cozy, is the perfect balance of casual and dressy, and looks good on pretty much everyone. Your giftee will appreciate having a sweater they can quickly throw on to look presentable before leaving the house.

73. JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker—$129.95 at Amazon

If you're buying for someone who loves to spend time at the beach or by the pool, what they really need is a waterproof, high-quality Bluetooth speaker to bring with them. We tested tons of Bluetooth speakers for our roundup, and found the JBL Flip 5 to be the best-designed and best-sounding waterproof speaker of the bunch. As a bonus, it's available in a ton of fun colors, making it easy to personalize your pick for your giftee.

74. Bean Boots—$139 at L.L.Bean

In the rain and the snow, Bean Boots from L.L.Bean can hold up to the weather and still look good. These handmade duck boots are popular for a reason as they're both stylish and durable. Several people on Reviewed's staff rave about them and they would make an incredible gift for anyone who's in needs of some new boots for the winter.

75. Kindle Paperwhite—$139.99 at Amazon

Even if your giftee prefers the feel of a "real" book, they'll still appreciate an e-reader to easily access books while stuck at home. The Kindle Paperwhite is still the best e-reader we’ve ever tested and makes an amazing gift, especially for the bookworm in your life. It gives them a seemingly unlimited library at their fingertips and its waterproof, so they can read in the bathtub without fear.

76. Always Pan—$145 at Our Place

The Always Pan from Our Place claims to replace eight pieces of cookware and can do everything from sautéing, frying, boiling pasta, and so much more. After testing it, our cooking expert loved how versatile it was as well as how absolutely gorgeous it looked with its terracotta finish and Instagrammable vibe.

77. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw —$147 at Nordstrom

As we spend more and more time inside as the weather chills, everyone is going to want a throw blanket to cozy up with. The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket is possibly the most coveted one on the market with even celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, The Kardashians, and Selena Gomez raving about them.

78. Eufy Robovac 11S—$159.99 at Amazon

Know someone who hates vacuuming? They'll love a robot vacuum. The Eufy RoboVac 11s is our favorite affordable robot vacuum because of its impressive dirt pickup and quiet operation. The slim profile also makes it easier to reach every nook and cranny.

79. Fitbit Charge 5—$179.95 at Amazon

Fitness trackers are not slowing down in popularity and Fitbit just updated it's popular Charge 4 and made it even better with a brighter screen and GPS-capabilities. It's so good that we crowned it our new favorite fitness tracker, dethroning the Charge 3. It'd make a great gift for anyone who could use a little extra motivation and is obsessed with crushing new fitness goals.

80. Apple AirPods Pro—$189.99 at Amazon

Everyone wants AirPods and the Pro is really the best of the best They earned our pick as the best truly wireless earphones because Apple somehow managed to make the already amazing AirPods even better. They’ve been fitted with better sound, have incredible noise-cancellation, and are finally water-resistant. What more could your giftee want? For a less expensive option, you can still gift the original AirPods, which we find to be a good option, just at a lower tier.

81. Polk Audio Signa S2 Soundbar—$191.01 at Amazon

Everyone's been watching TV a lot more lately, and have probably noticed that the sound isn't the best. That's where the upgrade of a soundbar comes in. The Polk Audio Signa S2 is our favorite affordable soundbar because it packs great sound and a sleek look into a reasonable price point. It also has different modes for movies, music, or night audio as well as three different "clear voice" settings to make watching TV shows and movies more enjoyable.

82. Gravity Blanket—$195 at Gravity

Continuing this year’s theme of at-home coziness, weighted blankets are going to be a big hit again. Plus, the weighted beads can have a calming effect—something we can all use right now. When we tested some of the best weighted blankets on the market, we found we liked snuggling up with the Gravity Blanket the most. This would be a great gift for anyone who loves cozying up with a warm cup of tea or needs an extra stress reliever in their life.

83. GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand—$199 at Amazon

The one who loves beauty products and having fabulous hair would love the GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand. When we tested curling irons, it came out on top as our favorite. Our beauty expert Jessica Kasparian says "it's intuitive, heats up quickly, and makes the sometimes painstaking process of styling my hair all-around easier."

84. Sonos One (Gen 2)—$199 at Amazon

Anyone who loves entertaining or listening to their latest curated playlist aloud needs the Sonos One in their home. It’s fully compatible with Alexa and Google Home, but packed with the high speaker quality we've come to expect from Sonos. We tested it recently, and found that it still holds up with impeccable sound and believe it's completely worth it, despite it not having Bluetooth.

85. Philips Airfryer XXL—$219.99 at Amazon

If your friend or family member is obsessed with new kitchen gadgets, then they might want to get an air fryer. This trendy cooking device makes their favorite fried food a little healthier and is good for crisping up veggies. The Philips Airfryer XXL is the best air fryer we’ve ever tested and it's big enough for family-sized portions. Any home cook or health fanatic would love to test this bad boy out in their own kitchen.

86. Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Headphones—$248 at Amazon

Whether they work from home or are taking virtual classes, your giftee will appreciate a pair of noise-canceling headphones. The Sony WH-1000XM4’s are our new favorite noise-canceling headphones. They look nearly identical as their predecessor and have the same nifty feature of active noise-cancelation. But they have better sound and a more seamless Bluetooth connection that any audiophile will surely notice.

87. Staub Cast Iron 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte—$259.94 at Amazon

If you didn't already know, a Staub Dutch oven is superior to a Le Creuset. After testing the best Dutch ovens, we found that while both did a great job cooking all sorts of food, Staub's size and shape make it much more versatile. It's honestly the best choice for cooking just about anything and will be the perfect gift for any aspiring home chef or future food blogger.

88. Nintendo Switch—$299 at Amazon

This spring, getting a Nintendo Switch was nearly impossible as pretty much every person wanted one to keep entertained in quarantined and play the sought after Animal Crossing New Horizons. To actually get your hands on one for your giftee, you’re going to want to keep your eye out for one. You can find the Nintendo Switch console come in and out of stock, otherwise the Nintendo Switch Lite is your best bet.

89. Technivorm Moccamaster KB—$319 at Amazon

If you have a coffee snob in your life, then they will be blown away by this coffee maker. The Technivorm Moccamaster is the best drip coffee maker on the market because it expertly brews coffee at your desired temperature, between 196 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit. Users can also choose the temperature of the heating element under the carafe and the Moccamaster will make a pot in a few minutes.

90. Away Large Suitcase—$325 at Away

Whether you’re buying it for a world traveler or a college student who goes to school far away, the Away Suitcase is an amazing choice. In fact, it’s the best hard-sided suitcase we’ve ever tested. Not only is its colorful polycarbonate shell completely Instagramable for all your trips, but it will protect everything inside no matter how much it gets jostled on the way to its destination.

Gifts over $300

These luxury gifts are worth every penny.

If you want to wow someone special with something extravagant, we’ve got some great ideas for luxury gifts that are actually worth their higher price. They're surefire gifts that will bring a smile when your recipient opens them.

91. La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, 2 oz.—$345 at Nordstrom

La Mer is an expensive moisturizer with a cult following—and also a perfect gift if you want to ball out on someone. La Mer moisturizing cream has over 60,000 hearts at Sephora and over 1,900 reviews at Nordstrom with a 5-star rating. That is a lot of love. Why not spread it?

92. Apple Watch Series 6—$349 at Amazon

If they don't own one already, an Apple Watch would be a fantastic gift for the one who is always on their iPhone. We tested the brand new Apple Watch Series 6 and it is the best smart watch we've ever tried. Give the gift of our favorite smartwatch so they can have all of their notifications, music, and texts at their fingertips all the time.

97. Theragun Elite—$399 at Therabody

Treat your giftee who's always complaining about their sore muscles with an at-home massage gun. They're the new foam rollers, and Theragun is the maker of some of the most popular ones on the market. After testing it, we found that its great for serious athletes as well as those who just need to get those kinks out of their muscles.

91. KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer—$429.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Everyone is baking more in quarantine and that hand mixer is no longer cutting it. Give someone the gift of a luxurious kitchen countertop this year with our favorite stand mixer, the KitchenAid Artisan. They will not only love the way our favorite stand mixer looks, but they’ll love the treats they bake with it.

98. Anker Nebula Portable Projector—$499.99 at Amazon

Having a movie theater in your home sounds pretty great, and can give your recipient something close to it with a portable projector. With the Nebula, our favorite portable projector, they can binge watch Netflix in 720p on their own DIY big screen. It's the best way to pass the time this winter.

92. Dyson V15 Detect Vacuum Cleaner—$699.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

If you're looking to splurge on someone who loves to clean, look no further than a Dyson stick vacuum. Our favorite cordless vacuum, the Dyson V15 would make for the ultimate gift. It has incredible suction, a great battery life, and features lasers that lets you see dirt under hard-to-reach places.

100. iRobot Roomba i7+—$749 at Amazon

These days we’re spending more time at home than ever—and spending more time noticing how dirty our floors are. Give your giftee the gift of clean floors without lifting a finger with a robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba i7+ is the best robot vacuum we've ever tested. Not only does it have incredible cleaning power, but it also empties itself out in its charging port.

93. Canada Goose Forester Slim Fit Jacket—$775 at Nordstrom

For someone who lives in a place where the temperatures plummet to freezing cold conditions for part of the year, there is nothing more luxurious than a winter coat that actually keeps you warm. Canada Goose jackets are expensive, but the down filled coats are temperature-rated for below zero weather—and they really do make cold winters bearable.

95. Peloton Bike—starting at $1,895 at Peloton

Peloton bikes are expensive, but they can be financed for a monthly price lower than many gym memberships (especially if you're splitting the cost with someone!). One of our editors has been using it for years and can verify it's completely worth it. For a more affordable fitness class bike, the Echelon EX-5 is another great option (that we've also tried and loved).

99. LG C9 Series Smart 55 Inch OLED TV—$2,498 at Amazon

With all the binge-watching your recipient has probably been doing these days, they'll probably want a shiny, new TV to do it in style. And they deserve the best, right? The LG C9 TV is the best TV we've ever tested for its crisp OLED picture quality, 4K resolution, High Dynamic Range and Dolby Vision specifications, and LG's friendly webOS smart platform.

