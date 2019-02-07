U.S. Markets close in 1 hr 42 mins

Subprime Lender's Deal May Herald More Bonds With 100%-APR Loans

Adam Tempkin and Christopher Maloney
1 / 2

Subprime Lender's Deal May Herald More Bonds With 100%-APR Loans

Subprime Lender's Deal May Herald More Bonds With 100%-APR Loans

(Bloomberg) -- Online subprime lender Enova International Inc. bundled consumer loans with eye-popping interest rates -- some topping 99 percent annually -- into bonds last year. And there may be more such debt deals to come.

The deal reflects online lenders’ growing focus on non-prime borrowers -- what Enova calls a "large, expanding market segment" in a November public investor presentation on its website. The company estimates there are at least $69 billion of untapped non-prime lending opportunities for unsecured consumer loans in the U.S. alone.

The subprime consumer-loan industry may now get a boost under a proposed rule issued Feb. 6 by CFPB Director Kathleen Kraninger that would remove the requirement for payday lenders, auto title lenders and certain installment lenders such as Enova to determine a borrower’s ability to repay the high-interest rate, short-term loans. Fair-lending advocates warn that the proposed change will erode consumer protections.

It turns out some of these high-cost loans have gone into bond deals. Enova’s $125.4 million unrated bond issue securitized so-called installment loans from its "near-prime" consumer product line. Investors were rewarded for the elevated risk with yields as high as 7.4 percent for an unrated, 2.2-year slice of the transaction, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News. And thanks to structural protections and enhancements built into the transaction, it is arguable that the bond is relatively safe.

However, the deal’s batch of bundled underlying loans had an overall weighted-average coupon of 62.86 percent, compared to an average of only about 20 percent for other consumer-loan-backed bonds from issuers such as OneMain Financial Inc., Social Finance Inc., and Oportun Financial Corp., the Bloomberg data show.

This is largely explained by the fact that Enova specializes in non-prime borrowers, whereas many other online lenders do not. Even so, the Enova rates may be on the high side. Personal-loan annual percentage rates (APRs), even for people with weak credit scores (300 to 639 FICOs), typically max out at 32 percent, according to consumer-spending data website ValuePenguin. An investor relations representative from Enova declined comment because the bond was a privately issued transaction.

Enova offers "near-prime" borrowers loan APRs ranging from 34 to 155 percent, loan sizes from one to ten thousand dollars and maturities from six to 60 months. A separate subprime product offered by the company, called CashNetUSA, offers smaller-size loans with APRs reaching as high as 450 percent, according to its website.

Enova, one of the largest U.S. online subprime consumer lenders, has diversified away from so-called payday or single-pay loan products in recent years and pivoted toward installment loans, which are paid back over time rather than in a single payment. Its competitors, such as Curo Group Holdings Corp. and Elevate Credit, Inc., have made a similar move, especially as payday lenders, who charge wildly high APRs for short-term loans, have been widely criticized for potentially creating "debt traps" for vulnerable borrowers.

While many installment loans also have ultra-high interest rates, their structure, size, and maturities often mitigate the risks, though some fair-lending advocates still warn borrowers to be wary of the product. But Enova’s expansion into installment loans and lines of credit has paid off so far: the company exceeded its revenue targets, according to its fourth-quarter earnings call last Thursday, with its U.S. business increasing revenue 31 percent year-over-year.

"The ongoing diversification of our receivables portfolio continues to generate faster receivables growth in our line-of-credit and installment-loan products," CFO Steven Cunningham said on the call. Domestic near-prime installment loans grew 27 percent year-over-year and comprised 45 percent of total receivables at the end of the quarter, he added.

And those high-interest-rate loans may continue to end up in securitization transactions. The consumer-loan sector has become a more frequent user of the asset-backed securities bond market, which offers issuers a lower cost of capital and an expanded investor base. Bonds backed by unsecured consumer loans reached $30 billion outstanding at year-end 2018, or roughly double the amount of bonds backed by retail credit card payments, analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. wrote in a research note yesterday. Last year saw $12.3 billion of new U.S. consumer-loan asset-backed bonds, up from about $9 billion in 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.

"As the sector has grown, rating agencies and investors alike have grappled with the short lending histories of the companies, loan performance and the pricing of risks," Wells Fargo analysts John McElravey and Ryan Brinkoetter wrote in their report.

(Updates with quote from Wells Fargo analyst in last paragraph.)

--With assistance from Kristina D'Alessio, Kyle Ashworth and Charles Williams.

To contact the reporters on this story: Adam Tempkin in New York at atempkin2@bloomberg.net;Christopher Maloney in New York at cmaloney16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher DeReza at cdereza1@bloomberg.net, Allan Lopez, Dan Wilchins

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is EXFO Inc.'s (TSE:EXF) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?
    Business
    Simply Wall St.

    Is EXFO Inc.'s (TSE:EXF) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

    Additionally, EXF has generated US$9.5m in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 32%, signalling that EXF's current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency for unprofitable businesses since metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires a positive net income. In EXF's case, it is able to generate 0.32x cash from its debt capital.

  • Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
    Business
    Zacks

    Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    The earnings report might help the stock move higher if these key numbers are better than expectations. While management's discussion of business conditions on the earnings call will mostly determine the sustainability of the immediate price change and future earnings expectations, it's worth having a handicapping insight into the odds of a positive EPS surprise. This bank is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

  • Business
    Reuters

    Insurer Beazley says nothing insurmountable in Brexit

    Beazley shares rose 5 percent, topping London's mid-cap index after its results showed a smaller hit to 2018 profit from hurricane, typhoon and wildfire claims than investors had feared. The company, part of the oldest insurance market in the world, warned last July that a "hard" Brexit could prove very expensive for the insurance sector and said there had to be a transition period. On Thursday, Beazley Chief Executive Andrew Horton told Reuters that over 60 percent of its revenue comes from the United States and would not be hit by Brexit and that it could now write business through a Brussels subsidiary of Lloyd's.

  • Twitter Q4 earnings beat but guidance disappoints
    Business
    Yahoo Finance Video

    Twitter Q4 earnings beat but guidance disappoints

    Social media giant Twitter beat 4Q earning expectations but provided disappointing guidance for fiscal first quarter. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports and Aegis Capital Managing Director Victor Anthony joins Adam Shapiro and Julie Hyman over the phone. Heritage Capital President Paul Schatz and Yahoo Finance's Ethan Wolff-Mann also join the discussion.

  • US officials to investigate San Francisco gas explosion
    Finance
    Associated Press

    US officials to investigate San Francisco gas explosion

    The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate a natural gas explosion on a San Francisco street that sent flames into the sky for hours and damaged five buildings, an official said Thursday. NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss said an eight-person team will travel to San Francisco. The agency often investigates blasts on pipelines because they transport oil and natural gas, which it oversees.

  • Does CGI Inc. (TSE:GIB.A) Have A Good P/E Ratio?
    Business
    Simply Wall St.

    Does CGI Inc. (TSE:GIB.A) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

    A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future. How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates.

  • Analysts Estimate Silvercorp (SVM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
    Business
    Zacks

    Analysts Estimate Silvercorp (SVM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    The earnings report, which is expected to be released on February 14, 2019, might help the stock move higher if these key numbers are better than expectations. While management's discussion of business conditions on the earnings call will mostly determine the sustainability of the immediate price change and future earnings expectations, it's worth having a handicapping insight into the odds of a positive EPS surprise. This mineral miner is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%.

  • Is Altice USA (ATUS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
    Business
    Zacks

    Is Altice USA (ATUS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

    Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Altice USA (ATUS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Altice USA is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 646 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

  • Sangamo Sinks Most in a Decade as Gene-Editing Study Fizzles
    News
    Bloomberg

    Sangamo Sinks Most in a Decade as Gene-Editing Study Fizzles

    Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 48 percent, the most in a decade, after a pair of early-stage studies failed to demonstrate the benefit of two gene-editing medicines. Peers that employ CRISPR gene-editing technology also sank to session lows.

  • Business
    Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

    Edited Transcript of ENTG earnings conference call or presentation 5-Feb-19 2:00pm GMT

    We expect to spend approximately $110 million in 2019 related to ongoing investments to support our new product introductions and growth in advanced deposition, filtration, wafer handling and specialty gas solutions. Consistent with our capital allocation strategy, we used $10 million for our quarterly dividend in the quarter. For the fourth quarter and through the end of January, we repurchased a total of 6.6 million shares for approximately $179 million or an average price of approximately $27.

  • Which Gold Stocks Do Analysts Love ahead of Their Q4 Results?
    Business
    Market Realist

    Which Gold Stocks Do Analysts Love ahead of Their Q4 Results?

    Digging into Gold Miners' Performances ahead of Their Q4 Results(Continued from Prior Part)Market sentiment Let's look at Wall Street analysts' recent ratings and recommendations for gold miners ahead of their fourth-quarter earnings results.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
    Business
    Zacks

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $206, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 7.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.17%. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

  • Why Alliance Data Systems Shares Plunged Today
    Business
    Motley Fool

    Why Alliance Data Systems Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) have plunged today, down by 12% as of 11:30 a.m. EST, after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results. Pro forma revenue was $2.12 billion, below the company's expectations due to "strategic repositioning at Card Services and softness at Epsilon," CEO Ed Heffernan said in a statement. Alliance Data said last year that it was shifting its card services segment toward more attractive industries and customers, and looking to sell off the Epsilon business.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
    Business
    Zacks

    Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Heading into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 0.43% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 5.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.17% in that time. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NVAX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, up 25% from the prior-year quarter.

  • Walmart (WMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
    Business
    Zacks

    Walmart (WMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $95.64, moving +0.04% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.17% in that time.

  • MEI Pharma (MEIP) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
    Business
    Zacks

    MEI Pharma (MEIP) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release

    MEI Pharma (MEIP) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2018. The stock might move higher if these key numbers top expectations in the upcoming earnings report. While the sustainability of the immediate price change and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's discussion of business conditions on the earnings call, it's worth handicapping the probability of a positive EPS surprise.

  • Stocks slide on trade worries
    Business
    Yahoo Finance Video

    Stocks slide on trade worries

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Adam Shapiro talk markets with John Piershale, wealth advisor with Piershale Financial Group.

  • Why FireEye Stock Plunged Today
    Business
    Motley Fool

    Why FireEye Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of cybersecurity company FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) slumped on Thursday after management reported fourth-quarter results. While FireEye beat analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings, the company's guidance came up short of expectations. The stock was down about 12.6% at 11:15 a.m.

  • USA Technologies (USAT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
    Business
    Zacks

    USA Technologies (USAT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

    Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Earnings Whisper Estimate revisions ahead of a company's earnings release offer clues to the business conditions for the period whose results are coming out. Our proprietary surprise prediction model -- the Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) -- has this insight at its core. The Zacks Earnings ESP compares the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter; the Most Accurate Estimate is a more recent version of the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate.

  • Two Harbors Investments (TWO) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
    Business
    Zacks

    Two Harbors Investments (TWO) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Two Harbors Investments (TWO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47 per share. Two Harbors Investments, which belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust industry, posted revenues of $89.65 million for the quarter ended December 2018, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.28%. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates two times over the last four quarters.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Meets Q4 FFO Estimates
    Business
    Zacks

    Medical Properties (MPW) Meets Q4 FFO Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.31 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. A quarter ago, it was expected that this health care real estate investment trust would post FFO of $0.34 per share when it actually produced FFO of $0.35, delivering a surprise of 2.94%. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus FFO estimates just once.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
    Business
    Zacks

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 2.17% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.17% in that time. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

  • Mednax (MD) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
    Business
    Zacks

    Mednax (MD) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Mednax (MD) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.10%. Mednax, which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Hospital industry, posted revenues of $932.70 million for the quarter ended December 2018, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.81%.

  • New Residential Investment (NRZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
    Business
    Zacks

    New Residential Investment (NRZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 12.02% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 7.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.17% in that time. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NRZ as it approaches its next earnings report date.

  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
    Business
    Zacks

    Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.17% in that time. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIPS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect VIPS to post earnings of $0.19 per share.