100 Best Cities To Retire on $3,000 or Less Per Month
There’s good news for retirees planning to retire on a budget. Across the United States, 100 cities offer an affordable way of life to those with monthly retirement budgets of $3,000 or less.
To find and determine the cities that would rank on this list, GOBankingRates gathered a list of the top places to retire from previous GOBankingRates’ articles in 2023. With the list numbering more than 500, each city was re-analyzed by gathering the cost-of-living index and annual cost expenditure categories of groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous expenses (sourced from Sperling’s Best Places).
In reverse order, here are the 100 best cities to retire on $3,000 or less per month.
Find Out: How To Build Generational Wealth From Scratch
Related: The Simple, Effective Way To Fortify Your Retirement Mix
100. Cincinnati, Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,389.07
Healthcare cost: $6,284.82
Housing cost: $7,125.48
Utilities cost: $3,842.58
Transportation cost: $4,209.19
Miscellaneous expense cost: $894.62
Total annual expenditure cost: $26,745.77
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,228.81
Read More: How To Pass Generational Wealth Tax Free
99. Silverton, Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,429.55
Healthcare cost: $6,284.82
Housing cost: $7,624.06
Utilities cost: $3,881.79
Transportation cost: $4,150.73
Miscellaneous expense cost: $893.80
Total annual expenditure cost: $27,264.74
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,272.06
98. Albany, Texas
Grocery cost: $4,042.80
Healthcare cost: $8,105.59
Housing cost: $4,684.54
Utilities cost: $4,226.84
Transportation cost: $3,120.92
Miscellaneous expense cost: $725.70
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,906.39
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,075.53
97. Groves, Texas
Grocery cost: $4,092.27
Healthcare cost: $6,910.49
Housing cost: $5,328.53
Utilities cost: $3,677.90
Transportation cost: $3,647.07
Miscellaneous expense cost: $723.24
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,379.50
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,031.62
96. Rochester, New York
Grocery cost: $4,398.07
Healthcare cost: $7,543.19
Housing cost: $4,653.38
Utilities cost: $4,046.47
Transportation cost: $4,074.28
Miscellaneous expense cost: $1,218.52
Total annual expenditure cost: $25,933.91
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,161.16
95. Ambridge, Pennsylvania
Grocery cost: $4,326.11
Healthcare cost: $6,608.20
Housing cost: $4,019.77
Utilities cost: $4,034.71
Transportation cost: $4,676.88
Miscellaneous expense cost: $903.64
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,569.31
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,047.44
94. El Paso, Texas
Grocery cost: $4,137.24
Healthcare cost: $6,769.89
Housing cost: $5,775.17
Utilities cost: $3,807.29
Transportation cost: $4,132.74
Miscellaneous expense cost: $686.34
Total annual expenditure cost: $25,308.68
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,109.06
93. Memphis, Tennessee
Grocery cost: $4,195.70
Healthcare cost: $6,805.04
Housing cost: $4,404.09
Utilities cost: $3,775.92
Transportation cost: $4,249.67
Miscellaneous expense cost: $821.64
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,252.06
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,021.00
92. Frankfort, Kentucky
Grocery cost: $4,276.65
Healthcare cost: $7,135.45
Housing cost: $6,149.10
Utilities cost: $3,611.24
Transportation cost: $3,044.47
Miscellaneous expense cost: $748.66
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,965.57
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,080.46
91. Janesville, Wisconsin
Grocery cost: $4,173.22
Healthcare cost: $6,833.16
Housing cost: $7,177.42
Utilities cost: $3,822.98
Transportation cost: $3,611.09
Miscellaneous expense cost: $841.32
Total annual expenditure cost: $26,459.18
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,204.93
90. Lufkin, Texas
Grocery cost: $4,114.76
Healthcare cost: $8,133.71
Housing cost: $4,092.48
Utilities cost: $3,897.47
Transportation cost: $3,165.89
Miscellaneous expense cost: $658.46
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,062.77
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,005.23
89. Bay City, Texas
Grocery cost: $4,290.14
Healthcare cost: $7,409.62
Housing cost: $5,837.49
Utilities cost: $3,662.21
Transportation cost: $3,228.85
Miscellaneous expense cost: $659.28
Total annual expenditure cost: $25,087.59
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,090.63
88. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
Grocery cost: $4,407.06
Healthcare cost: $7,058.12
Housing cost: $8,506.95
Utilities cost: $3,564.19
Transportation cost: $3,934.88
Miscellaneous expense cost: $743.74
Total annual expenditure cost: $28,214.94
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,351.24
87. Alice, Texas
Grocery cost: $4,047.30
Healthcare cost: $7,690.82
Housing cost: $3,323.84
Utilities cost: $4,109.21
Transportation cost: $3,426.71
Miscellaneous expense cost: $643.70
Total annual expenditure cost: $23,241.58
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,936.80
86. Belleview, Florida
Grocery cost: $4,380.08
Healthcare cost: $6,861.28
Housing cost: $5,951.75
Utilities cost: $4,187.63
Transportation cost: $4,078.78
Miscellaneous expense cost: $648.62
Total annual expenditure cost: $26,108.14
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,175.68
85. Grand Rapids, Michigan
Grocery cost: $4,281.14
Healthcare cost: $5,708.36
Housing cost: $8,122.63
Utilities cost: $3,917.08
Transportation cost: $4,276.65
Miscellaneous expense cost: $825.74
Total annual expenditure cost: $27,131.60
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,260.97
84. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Grocery cost: $4,177.71
Healthcare cost: $6,551.96
Housing cost: $5,785.56
Utilities cost: $3,968.05
Transportation cost: $4,591.44
Miscellaneous expense cost: $983.18
Total annual expenditure cost: $26,057.90
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,171.49
83. Beloit, Wisconsin
Grocery cost: $4,051.80
Healthcare cost: $6,833.16
Housing cost: $4,663.76
Utilities cost: $3,717.11
Transportation cost: $3,584.11
Miscellaneous expense cost: $844.60
Total annual expenditure cost: $23,694.54
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,974.54
82. Athens, Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,676.88
Healthcare cost: $6,319.97
Housing cost: $6,938.52
Utilities cost: $4,109.21
Transportation cost: $2,675.72
Miscellaneous expense cost: $760.14
Total annual expenditure cost: $25,480.43
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,123.37
81. Nacogdoches, Texas
Grocery cost: $4,128.25
Healthcare cost: $7,472.89
Housing cost: $4,923.44
Utilities cost: $3,893.55
Transportation cost: $2,945.54
Miscellaneous expense cost: $789.66
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,153.32
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,012.78
80. Tahlequah, Oklahoma
Grocery cost: $4,164.22
Healthcare cost: $7,747.06
Housing cost: $4,123.64
Utilities cost: $3,799.45
Transportation cost: $3,282.81
Miscellaneous expense cost: $710.94
Total annual expenditure cost: $23,828.12
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,985.68
79. Anderson, Indiana
Grocery cost: $4,087.77
Healthcare cost: $6,657.41
Housing cost: $2,596.75
Utilities cost: $3,599.48
Transportation cost: $4,011.32
Miscellaneous expense cost: $747.84
Total annual expenditure cost: $21,700.58
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,808.38
78. Kingston, Pennsylvania
Grocery cost: $4,591.44
Healthcare cost: $6,671.47
Housing cost: $4,767.63
Utilities cost: $3,838.66
Transportation cost: $4,123.75
Miscellaneous expense cost: $837.22
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,830.17
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,069.18
77. Dubuque, Iowa
Grocery cost: $4,321.62
Healthcare cost: $7,367.44
Housing cost: $6,439.94
Utilities cost: $3,866.11
Transportation cost: $3,183.88
Miscellaneous expense cost: $937.26
Total annual expenditure cost: $26,116.24
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,176.35
76. Chickasha, Oklahoma
Grocery cost: $4,110.26
Healthcare cost: $8,323.52
Housing cost: $2,565.59
Utilities cost: $4,022.95
Transportation cost: $4,281.14
Miscellaneous expense cost: $703.56
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,007.02
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,000.58
75. Amarillo, Texas
Grocery cost: $4,123.75
Healthcare cost: $7,142.48
Housing cost: $5,577.82
Utilities cost: $3,673.98
Transportation cost: $3,368.25
Miscellaneous expense cost: $635.50
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,521.78
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,043.48
74. Winona, Minnesota
Grocery cost: $4,344.10
Healthcare cost: $6,341.06
Housing cost: $6,543.81
Utilities cost: $3,783.77
Transportation cost: $2,702.70
Miscellaneous expense cost: $804.42
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,519.85
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,043.32
73. Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Grocery cost: $4,168.72
Healthcare cost: $6,481.66
Housing cost: $5,702.46
Utilities cost: $3,850.42
Transportation cost: $3,269.32
Miscellaneous expense cost: $783.92
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,256.50
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,021.38
72. Kingsville, Texas
Grocery cost: $4,083.28
Healthcare cost: $7,662.70
Housing cost: $3,708.16
Utilities cost: $4,097.45
Transportation cost: $2,905.06
Miscellaneous expense cost: $736.36
Total annual expenditure cost: $23,193.00
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,932.75
71. North Tonawanda, New York
Grocery cost: $4,514.99
Healthcare cost: $7,360.41
Housing cost: $7,146.26
Utilities cost: $4,285.65
Transportation cost: $3,885.41
Miscellaneous expense cost: $925.78
Total annual expenditure cost: $28,118.50
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,343.21
70. Wheeling, West Virginia
Grocery cost: $4,411.56
Healthcare cost: $7,873.60
Housing cost: $3,791.26
Utilities cost: $3,430.88
Transportation cost: $3,557.13
Miscellaneous expense cost: $868.38
Total annual expenditure cost: $23,932.79
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,994.40
69. Marshall, Texas
Grocery cost: $4,051.80
Healthcare cost: $7,704.88
Housing cost: $3,656.22
Utilities cost: $3,732.79
Transportation cost: $3,004.00
Miscellaneous expense cost: $728.16
Total annual expenditure cost: $22,877.85
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,906.49
68. Mission, Texas
Grocery cost: $4,074.28
Healthcare cost: $6,868.31
Housing cost: $5,681.69
Utilities cost: $3,517.14
Transportation cost: $3,925.88
Miscellaneous expense cost: $612.54
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,679.84
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,056.65
67. Texarkana, Texas
Grocery cost: $4,105.76
Healthcare cost: $7,950.93
Housing cost: $4,892.28
Utilities cost: $3,850.42
Transportation cost: $3,066.95
Miscellaneous expense cost: $748.66
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,615.00
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,051.25
66. Enid, Oklahoma
Grocery cost: $4,182.21
Healthcare cost: $7,740.03
Housing cost: $3,635.45
Utilities cost: $3,928.84
Transportation cost: $3,039.97
Miscellaneous expense cost: $769.98
Total annual expenditure cost: $23,296.48
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,941.37
65. Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Grocery cost: $4,492.50
Healthcare cost: $6,980.79
Housing cost: $5,515.50
Utilities cost: $3,964.13
Transportation cost: $3,647.07
Miscellaneous expense cost: $777.36
Total annual expenditure cost: $25,377.35
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,114.78
64. Bartlesville, Oklahoma
Grocery cost: $4,182.21
Healthcare cost: $7,880.63
Housing cost: $4,258.67
Utilities cost: $3,866.11
Transportation cost: $3,687.54
Miscellaneous expense cost: $830.66
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,705.82
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,058.82
63. North Little Rock, Arkansas
Grocery cost: $4,209.19
Healthcare cost: $6,467.60
Housing cost: $4,248.28
Utilities cost: $3,717.11
Transportation cost: $3,737.01
Miscellaneous expense cost: $730.62
Total annual expenditure cost: $23,109.81
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,925.82
62. Ackerly, Texas
Grocery cost: $4,159.73
Healthcare cost: $7,993.11
Housing cost: $1,256.83
Utilities cost: $3,866.11
Transportation cost: $3,044.47
Miscellaneous expense cost: $641.24
Total annual expenditure cost: $20,961.48
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,746.79
61. McAllen, Texas
Grocery cost: $4,141.74
Healthcare cost: $6,868.31
Housing cost: $5,889.43
Utilities cost: $3,493.61
Transportation cost: $3,876.41
Miscellaneous expense cost: $608.44
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,877.94
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,073.16
60. Clarksburg, West Virginia
Grocery cost: $4,312.62
Healthcare cost: $9,321.78
Housing cost: $2,430.56
Utilities cost: $3,379.90
Transportation cost: $3,201.86
Miscellaneous expense cost: $861.00
Total annual expenditure cost: $23,507.73
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,958.98
59. Amherst, Texas
Grocery cost: $3,907.89
Healthcare cost: $8,014.20
Housing cost: $1,599.60
Utilities cost: $3,697.50
Transportation cost: $3,089.44
Miscellaneous expense cost: $563.34
Total annual expenditure cost: $20,871.97
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,739.33
58. Staunton, Virginia
Grocery cost: $4,344.10
Healthcare cost: $7,226.84
Housing cost: $7,094.32
Utilities cost: $3,721.03
Transportation cost: $2,963.52
Miscellaneous expense cost: $973.34
Total annual expenditure cost: $26,323.16
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,193.60
57. Stevens Point, Wisconsin
Grocery cost: $4,182.21
Healthcare cost: $6,840.19
Housing cost: $6,502.26
Utilities cost: $3,666.14
Transportation cost: $3,071.45
Miscellaneous expense cost: $1,003.68
Total annual expenditure cost: $25,265.93
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,105.49
56. Fond du Lac, Wisconsin
Grocery cost: $4,191.20
Healthcare cost: $6,776.92
Housing cost: $5,422.01
Utilities cost: $3,646.53
Transportation cost: $3,282.81
Miscellaneous expense cost: $897.08
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,216.56
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,018.05
55. Hutchinson, Kansas
Grocery cost: $4,182.21
Healthcare cost: $7,184.66
Housing cost: $3,832.80
Utilities cost: $4,317.02
Transportation cost: $2,878.08
Miscellaneous expense cost: $760.14
Total annual expenditure cost: $23,154.91
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,929.58
54. Piqua, Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,254.16
Healthcare cost: $6,938.61
Housing cost: $3,999.00
Utilities cost: $4,054.31
Transportation cost: $3,323.28
Miscellaneous expense cost: $789.66
Total annual expenditure cost: $23,359.02
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,946.59
53. Pharr, Texas
Grocery cost: $4,042.80
Healthcare cost: $6,868.31
Housing cost: $4,393.70
Utilities cost: $3,505.37
Transportation cost: $3,907.89
Miscellaneous expense cost: $611.72
Total annual expenditure cost: $23,329.80
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,944.15
52. New Castle, Pennsylvania
Grocery cost: $4,308.13
Healthcare cost: $6,144.22
Housing cost: $3,822.42
Utilities cost: $3,768.08
Transportation cost: $3,381.74
Miscellaneous expense cost: $786.38
Total annual expenditure cost: $22,210.97
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,850.91
51. Johnstown, Pennsylvania
Grocery cost: $4,195.70
Healthcare cost: $7,107.33
Housing cost: $1,381.47
Utilities cost: $3,850.42
Transportation cost: $3,799.97
Miscellaneous expense cost: $781.46
Total annual expenditure cost: $21,116.35
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,759.70
50. Toledo, Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,060.79
Healthcare cost: $6,369.18
Housing cost: $2,918.75
Utilities cost: $3,811.21
Transportation cost: $3,790.97
Miscellaneous expense cost: $853.62
Total annual expenditure cost: $21,804.52
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,817.04
49. Brownsville, Texas
Grocery cost: $4,038.31
Healthcare cost: $7,030.00
Housing cost: $4,528.73
Utilities cost: $3,583.79
Transportation cost: $3,849.43
Miscellaneous expense cost: $583.84
Total annual expenditure cost: $23,614.10
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,967.84
48. Kaukauna, Wisconsin
Grocery cost: $4,222.68
Healthcare cost: $6,699.59
Housing cost: $7,229.35
Utilities cost: $3,783.77
Transportation cost: $3,489.67
Miscellaneous expense cost: $1,041.40
Total annual expenditure cost: $26,466.46
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,205.54
47. Harlingen, Texas
Grocery cost: $4,047.30
Healthcare cost: $7,030.00
Housing cost: $4,622.22
Utilities cost: $3,493.61
Transportation cost: $3,278.31
Miscellaneous expense cost: $582.20
Total annual expenditure cost: $23,053.64
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,921.14
46. Wausau, Wisconsin
Grocery cost: $4,119.25
Healthcare cost: $6,910.49
Housing cost: $6,034.85
Utilities cost: $3,697.50
Transportation cost: $3,408.73
Miscellaneous expense cost: $953.66
Total annual expenditure cost: $25,124.48
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,093.71
45. Grove City, Pennsylvania
Grocery cost: $4,470.02
Healthcare cost: $6,080.95
Housing cost: $6,398.39
Utilities cost: $3,897.47
Transportation cost: $3,728.01
Miscellaneous expense cost: $803.60
Total annual expenditure cost: $25,378.45
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,114.87
44. Waterloo, Iowa
Grocery cost: $4,177.71
Healthcare cost: $7,367.44
Housing cost: $4,134.03
Utilities cost: $3,552.43
Transportation cost: $2,891.57
Miscellaneous expense cost: $865.10
Total annual expenditure cost: $22,988.28
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,915.69
43. Webb City, Missouri
Grocery cost: $4,249.67
Healthcare cost: $7,346.35
Housing cost: $5,286.98
Utilities cost: $4,136.66
Transportation cost: $3,354.76
Miscellaneous expense cost: $569.90
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,944.32
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,078.69
42. Reading, Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,357.59
Healthcare cost: $6,284.82
Housing cost: $6,647.68
Utilities cost: $3,866.11
Transportation cost: $3,912.39
Miscellaneous expense cost: $897.90
Total annual expenditure cost: $25,966.49
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,163.87
41. Marshfield, Wisconsin
Grocery cost: $4,168.72
Healthcare cost: $7,620.52
Housing cost: $6,221.81
Utilities cost: $3,650.45
Transportation cost: $3,408.73
Miscellaneous expense cost: $848.70
Total annual expenditure cost: $25,918.93
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,159.91
40. Altoona, Pennsylvania
Grocery cost: $4,380.08
Healthcare cost: $6,193.43
Housing cost: $3,874.35
Utilities cost: $3,834.74
Transportation cost: $3,705.53
Miscellaneous expense cost: $776.54
Total annual expenditure cost: $22,764.67
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,897.06
39. Dayton, Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,191.20
Healthcare cost: $6,348.09
Housing cost: $2,181.27
Utilities cost: $4,191.55
Transportation cost: $3,647.07
Miscellaneous expense cost: $883.14
Total annual expenditure cost: $21,442.32
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,786.86
38. Corsicana, Texas
Grocery cost: $4,213.69
Healthcare cost: $7,269.02
Housing cost: $3,458.87
Utilities cost: $3,979.82
Transportation cost: $3,147.90
Miscellaneous expense cost: $656.00
Total annual expenditure cost: $22,725.30
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,893.77
37. Des Moines, Iowa
Grocery cost: $4,317.12
Healthcare cost: $7,198.72
Housing cost: $6,003.69
Utilities cost: $3,513.22
Transportation cost: $3,359.26
Miscellaneous expense cost: $920.04
Total annual expenditure cost: $25,312.04
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,109.34
36. Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Grocery cost: $4,164.22
Healthcare cost: $6,847.22
Housing cost: $5,660.92
Utilities cost: $3,775.92
Transportation cost: $3,413.22
Miscellaneous expense cost: $920.86
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,782.36
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,065.20
35. Abernathy, Texas
Grocery cost: $4,006.83
Healthcare cost: $8,098.56
Housing cost: $4,009.38
Utilities cost: $3,885.71
Transportation cost: $3,039.97
Miscellaneous expense cost: $635.50
Total annual expenditure cost: $23,675.95
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,973.00
34. Austin, Minnesota
Grocery cost: $4,200.20
Healthcare cost: $6,263.73
Housing cost: $4,829.96
Utilities cost: $3,768.08
Transportation cost: $2,774.65
Miscellaneous expense cost: $774.08
Total annual expenditure cost: $22,610.69
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,884.22
33. Jamestown, North Dakota
Grocery cost: $4,366.59
Healthcare cost: $7,796.27
Housing cost: $6,169.88
Utilities cost: $3,474.01
Transportation cost: $2,860.09
Miscellaneous expense cost: $779.82
Total annual expenditure cost: $25,446.65
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,120.55
32. Lorain, Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,227.18
Healthcare cost: $5,940.35
Housing cost: $3,500.42
Utilities cost: $3,693.58
Transportation cost: $3,282.81
Miscellaneous expense cost: $847.88
Total annual expenditure cost: $21,492.22
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,791.02
31. Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania
Grocery cost: $4,627.41
Healthcare cost: $6,193.43
Housing cost: $6,782.71
Utilities cost: $3,799.45
Transportation cost: $3,683.04
Miscellaneous expense cost: $775.72
Total annual expenditure cost: $25,861.77
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,155.15
30. Anson, Texas
Grocery cost: $3,979.85
Healthcare cost: $8,070.44
Housing cost: $2,316.30
Utilities cost: $4,238.60
Transportation cost: $3,125.42
Miscellaneous expense cost: $636.32
Total annual expenditure cost: $22,366.92
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,863.91
29. Millvale, Pennsylvania
Grocery cost: $4,523.98
Healthcare cost: $6,235.61
Housing cost: $4,778.02
Utilities cost: $3,928.84
Transportation cost: $4,658.89
Miscellaneous expense cost: $1,025.00
Total annual expenditure cost: $25,150.35
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,095.86
28. Emporia, Kansas
Grocery cost: $4,177.71
Healthcare cost: $7,557.25
Housing cost: $4,196.35
Utilities cost: $4,207.23
Transportation cost: $2,833.11
Miscellaneous expense cost: $800.32
Total annual expenditure cost: $23,771.97
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,981.00
27. Steubenville, Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,353.10
Healthcare cost: $6,952.67
Housing cost: $2,679.85
Utilities cost: $3,960.21
Transportation cost: $3,314.29
Miscellaneous expense cost: $676.50
Total annual expenditure cost: $21,936.61
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,828.05
26. Miamisburg, Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,398.07
Healthcare cost: $6,348.09
Housing cost: $7,073.55
Utilities cost: $4,132.73
Transportation cost: $3,539.14
Miscellaneous expense cost: $883.14
Total annual expenditure cost: $26,374.72
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,197.89
25. Neenah, Wisconsin
Grocery cost: $4,299.13
Healthcare cost: $6,706.62
Housing cost: $7,042.39
Utilities cost: $3,850.42
Transportation cost: $3,170.39
Miscellaneous expense cost: $999.58
Total annual expenditure cost: $26,068.53
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,172.38
24. West Mifflin, Pennsylvania
Grocery cost: $4,398.07
Healthcare cost: $6,235.61
Housing cost: $5,162.34
Utilities cost: $3,948.45
Transportation cost: $4,964.69
Miscellaneous expense cost: $1,025.00
Total annual expenditure cost: $25,734.15
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,144.51
23. Weslaco, Texas
Grocery cost: $4,042.80
Healthcare cost: $6,868.31
Housing cost: $4,549.51
Utilities cost: $3,505.37
Transportation cost: $4,020.32
Miscellaneous expense cost: $608.44
Total annual expenditure cost: $23,594.75
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,966.23
22. Manitowoc, Wisconsin
Grocery cost: $4,087.77
Healthcare cost: $6,467.60
Housing cost: $5,110.40
Utilities cost: $3,360.30
Transportation cost: $2,923.05
Miscellaneous expense cost: $855.26
Total annual expenditure cost: $22,804.38
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,900.37
21. Verona, Pennsylvania
Grocery cost: $4,380.08
Healthcare cost: $6,235.61
Housing cost: $5,100.02
Utilities cost: $3,928.84
Transportation cost: $4,721.85
Miscellaneous expense cost: $1,025.00
Total annual expenditure cost: $25,391.40
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,115.95
20. Freeport, Illinois
Grocery cost: $4,015.82
Healthcare cost: $7,803.30
Housing cost: $2,897.97
Utilities cost: $3,909.24
Transportation cost: $3,004.00
Miscellaneous expense cost: $861.00
Total annual expenditure cost: $22,491.33
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,874.28
19. Maumee, Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,276.65
Healthcare cost: $6,369.18
Housing cost: $7,717.54
Utilities cost: $3,811.21
Transportation cost: $3,624.58
Miscellaneous expense cost: $854.44
Total annual expenditure cost: $26,653.60
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,221.13
18. Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Grocery cost: $4,263.16
Healthcare cost: $6,706.62
Housing cost: $5,671.30
Utilities cost: $3,693.58
Transportation cost: $3,233.34
Miscellaneous expense cost: $1,002.86
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,570.86
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,047.57
17. Fort Wayne, Indiana
Grocery cost: $4,110.26
Healthcare cost: $6,798.01
Housing cost: $6,149.10
Utilities cost: $3,556.35
Transportation cost: $3,665.06
Miscellaneous expense cost: $777.36
Total annual expenditure cost: $25,056.13
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,088.01
16. Cleveland, Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,204.70
Healthcare cost: $5,820.84
Housing cost: $2,451.33
Utilities cost: $3,721.03
Transportation cost: $4,069.79
Miscellaneous expense cost: $920.86
Total annual expenditure cost: $21,188.54
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,765.71
15. Willoughby, Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,483.51
Healthcare cost: $5,884.11
Housing cost: $6,564.58
Utilities cost: $3,709.27
Transportation cost: $3,804.46
Miscellaneous expense cost: $912.66
Total annual expenditure cost: $25,358.59
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,113.22
14. Marion, Iowa
Grocery cost: $4,389.07
Healthcare cost: $7,191.69
Housing cost: $7,354.00
Utilities cost: $3,960.21
Transportation cost: $3,219.85
Miscellaneous expense cost: $945.46
Total annual expenditure cost: $27,060.28
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,255.02
13. Mentor, Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,456.53
Healthcare cost: $5,884.11
Housing cost: $7,914.89
Utilities cost: $3,623.00
Transportation cost: $3,817.95
Miscellaneous expense cost: $911.84
Total annual expenditure cost: $26,608.33
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,217.36
12. Weirton, West Virginia
Grocery cost: $4,348.60
Healthcare cost: $7,972.02
Housing cost: $3,043.39
Utilities cost: $3,328.93
Transportation cost: $3,858.43
Miscellaneous expense cost: $787.20
Total annual expenditure cost: $23,338.57
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,944.88
11. Erie, Pennsylvania
Grocery cost: $4,222.68
Healthcare cost: $6,348.09
Housing cost: $5,027.31
Utilities cost: $3,732.79
Transportation cost: $3,714.52
Miscellaneous expense cost: $920.04
Total annual expenditure cost: $23,965.44
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,997.12
10. Alliance, Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,263.16
Healthcare cost: $6,073.92
Housing cost: $4,279.44
Utilities cost: $3,611.24
Transportation cost: $3,278.31
Miscellaneous expense cost: $806.06
Total annual expenditure cost: $22,312.13
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,859.34
9. Newton, Iowa
Grocery cost: $4,258.66
Healthcare cost: $7,353.38
Housing cost: $4,009.38
Utilities cost: $4,171.94
Transportation cost: $3,057.96
Miscellaneous expense cost: $753.58
Total annual expenditure cost: $23,604.91
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,967.08
8. Barberton, Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,276.65
Healthcare cost: $6,130.16
Housing cost: $3,843.19
Utilities cost: $3,662.21
Transportation cost: $3,512.16
Miscellaneous expense cost: $876.58
Total annual expenditure cost: $22,300.95
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,858.41
7. DuBois, Pennsylvania
Grocery cost: $4,380.08
Healthcare cost: $7,423.68
Housing cost: $2,679.85
Utilities cost: $3,862.19
Transportation cost: $3,723.52
Miscellaneous expense cost: $747.02
Total annual expenditure cost: $22,816.33
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,901.36
6. Marietta, Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,470.02
Healthcare cost: $7,367.44
Housing cost: $5,286.98
Utilities cost: $4,285.65
Transportation cost: $2,725.18
Miscellaneous expense cost: $717.50
Total annual expenditure cost: $24,852.78
Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,071.06
5. Fergus Falls, Minnesota
Grocery cost: $4,317.12
Healthcare cost: $5,694.30
Housing cost: $5,349.31
Utilities cost: $3,642.61
Transportation cost: $2,689.21
Miscellaneous expense cost: $807.70
Total annual expenditure cost: $22,500.24
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,875.02
4. Massillon, Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,321.62
Healthcare cost: $6,073.92
Housing cost: $5,629.75
Utilities cost: $3,697.50
Transportation cost: $3,264.82
Miscellaneous expense cost: $804.42
Total annual expenditure cost: $23,792.04
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,982.67
3. Tiffin, Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,096.77
Healthcare cost: $5,659.15
Housing cost: $4,778.02
Utilities cost: $3,987.66
Transportation cost: $2,797.13
Miscellaneous expense cost: $672.40
Total annual expenditure cost: $21,991.13
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,832.59
2. Akron, Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,204.70
Healthcare cost: $6,130.16
Housing cost: $2,742.17
Utilities cost: $3,619.08
Transportation cost: $3,611.09
Miscellaneous expense cost: $878.22
Total annual expenditure cost: $21,185.42
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,765.45
1. Ashland Ohio
Grocery cost: $4,344.10
Healthcare cost: $6,369.18
Housing cost: $4,372.93
Utilities cost: $3,756.32
Transportation cost: $2,990.51
Miscellaneous expense cost: $715.04
Total annual expenditure cost: $22,548.07
Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,879.01
Methodology: To find the 100 Best Cities to Retire on under $3,000 a month, GOBankingRates started by gathering a list of the top places to retire from previous articles by GOBankingRates within 2023. With the list numbering more than 500 cities, each city was re-analyzed by gathering; [1] Grocery cost of living index, [2] Healthcare cost of living index, [3] housing cost of living index, [4] Utilities cost of living, [5] Transportation cost of living, [6] Miscellaneous cost of living sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. Using these indexes and the national medians for each expenditure category sourced from Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for people 65 and over. The expenditure categories were summed and all cities over $3,000 a month were removed. For the cities remaining on the list, the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. The livability index and the annual expenditure costs were scored and combined to find cities that have a cheap cost of living and high quality of life, allowing GOBankingRates to sort and find the best places to retire for under $3,000 a month. All data was collected and is up to date as of July 31, 2023.
More From GOBankingRates
Grant Cardone: Here's How Wealthy People Invest Their Money for Retirement
5 Best Ways To Stay Safer From Identity Theft When You're Online
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 100 Best Cities To Retire on $3,000 or Less Per Month