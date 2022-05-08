U.S. markets closed

These are the 100 best early-stage investors in America

Matt Turner,Jordan Parker Erb
·4 min read
Hi, I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider. Happy Mother's Day to our readers in the US! Welcome back to Insider Weekly, a roundup of some of our top stories.

On the agenda today:

But first, I'd love to share my dispatch from the Milken Institute Global Conference this past week in Los Angeles.

What I got up to at Milken

Matt Turner at the Milken Institute Global Conference.
Matt Turner at the Milken Institute Global Conference.

Milken Institute Global Conference

I'm back in New York City after a busy few days at the Milken Institute Global Conference, where investors, founders, and CEOs met to discuss today's most pressing issues.

I was there to moderate a panel discussion (which you can watch here) about the erosion of trust and the responsibilities of big businesses — but I was also eager to get back to IRL networking. Attendees were similarly delighted to get back to seeing their clients, colleagues, and peers in person. There was a real energy to the event.

I was slightly surprised at how upbeat many of the attendees were given the challenges facing the global economy. Whether inflation, rising rates, and the risk of a recession in the US or the invasion of Ukraine and the move toward a more multipolar world, there's lots to worry about. While some people were more cautious, overall I found attendees to be pretty sanguine — though I can't help thinking the Los Angeles sunshine and the excitement about in-person interactions might have contributed to that.

I'll be headed to the World Economic Forum in Davos in a few weeks, where I'm looking forward to hearing from a diverse spread of participants. I'll write another dispatch while I'm there, so be sure to check back in for the latest from Switzerland.

Now, let's get to the rest of the stories.

Introducing the best US seed investors

Seed 100, best early stage investors 2022 4x3
Seed 100, best early stage investors 2022 4x3

MaC Venture Capital; Nurx; Initialized Capital; Vitalize; Rachel Mendelson/Insider

Based on data from Tribe Capital, Insider identified the top seed investors, meaning those who repeatedly demonstrate extraordinary skill.

Among the best are Eric Paley, whose search for the "weird and wonderful" led to an early investment in Uber; Miriam Rivera, whose portfolio includes the unicorns BetterUp and Everlaw; and Avichal Garg, who's among the beneficiaries of a wave of capital pouring into Web3.

Read the full story here:

Also read:

Leaked memo: Meta is going on a hiring freeze

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.
Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In a leaked note to staff, Meta's CFO announced a hiring pause that would "affect hiring goals for almost every team across the company."

The freeze, which the CFO said was brought on by the invasion of Ukraine, data-privacy changes, and an "industry-wide downturn," is rare for Meta, which most recently froze hiring at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the full story here:

Also read:

JPMorgan employees dish on return-to-office plans

JPMorgan
JPMorgan

iStock; Rebecca Zisser/Insider

Even with one of the most lenient return-to-office policies on Wall Street, JPMorgan's hybrid work plans have some workers concerned about their compensation, their performance at work, and the safety of their loved ones.

Insider spoke with seven JPMorgan employees, who described feeling betrayed and distrusted by the firm. And for some, leaving feels like the only answer.

Read the full story here:

Also read:

Cerebral is under investigation

Ho Anh (left) and Kyle Robertson, Cerebral&#39;s cofounders.
Ho Anh (left) and Kyle Robertson, Cerebral's cofounders.

Ho Anh (left) and Kyle Robertson, Cerebral's cofounders.Cerebral

Cerebral, one of a handful of online companies that prescribe controlled substances tightly regulated by the US Drug Enforcement Administration, such as Adderall and Xanax, has faced scrutiny in recent months over its prescribing practices.

Insider has learned DEA agents interviewed former Cerebral employees about the mental-health startup.

Read the full story here:

More of this week's top reads:

