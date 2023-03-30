$100+ Billion Cough and Cold Preparations Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2027 and 2032 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble, Bayer, & Reckitt Benckiser

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cough And Cold Preparations Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The cold and cough preparations market reached a value of nearly $66,754.2 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $66,754.2 million in 2022 to $84,021.9 million in 2027 at a rate of 4.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2027 and reach $103,384.5 million in 2032.

Growth in the historic period resulted from increased prevalence of respiratory diseases, increased incidence of tobacco smoking, global warming, strong economic growth in emerging markets and rise in healthcare expenditure. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were expiration of patents and political uncertainties.

Going forward, increased popularity of e-cigarettes/ vaping, rising obesity levels, large pool of undiagnosed population and government initiatives will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the cold and cough preparations market in the future include side effects associated with respiratory drugs, reduction in free trade and Russia-Ukraine war impact.

The cold and cough preparations market is segmented by drug type into antihistamines, expectorants, bronchodilators, decongestants, antibiotics, other drug types. The bronchodilators market was the largest segment of the cold and cough preparations market segmented by drug type, accounting for 30.1% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the expectorants segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cold and cough preparations market segmented by drug type, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2027.

The cold and cough preparations market is segmented by dosage type into oral syrups, tablets/pills, nasal drops, lozenges and other dosage types. The tablets/pills market was the largest segment of the cold and cough preparations market segmented by dosage type, accounting for 45.0% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the tablets/pills segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cold and cough preparations market segmented by dosage type, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2027.

Story continues

The cold and cough preparations market is segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and drug stores and other distribution channels. The retail pharmacies and drug stores market was the largest segment of the cold and cough preparations market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 57.4% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the other distribution channels segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cold and cough preparations market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027.

North America was the largest region in the cold and cough preparations market, accounting for 38.8% of the total in 2022. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the cold and cough preparations market will be Asia Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 5.3% and 4.8% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.4% and 3.9% respectively.

The Global cough and cold preparations market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 11.15% of the total market in 2021. Technological innovations in the recent past helped the companies to strengthen their market presence.

Johnson & Johnson was the largest competitor with 2.29% share of the market, followed by GlaxoSmithKline plc with 2.08%, Procter & Gamble with 1.75%, Bayer AG with 1.62%, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc with 1.33%, Novartis AG with 1.09%, Perrigo Company with 0.46%, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. with 0.28%, Prestige Consumer Healthcare with 0.17%, and Blackmores Limited with 0.08%.

Market-trend-based strategies for the cold and cough preparations market include use of probiotics to treat asthma, advanced bronchodilators launched, new product launches, mergers and collaborations in the market, increasing demand for personalized medicines, demand for aerosol respiratory drugs, rise of generic respiratory drugs and combination drug therapy to treat COPD.

Player-adopted strategies in the cold and cough preparations market includes focus on expanding operational capabilities through strategic acquisitions, enhancing business operations and product portfolio through the launch of new products.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the cold and cough preparations companies to focus on new product launches, focus on personalized medicines, focus on combination drug therapy to treat COPD, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic collaborations and acquisitions, focus on competitive pricing, participate in medicine seminars and conferences and target hospitals and pharmacies to spread awareness.

Opportunity Analysis

The top opportunities in the cold and cough preparations market segmented by drug type will arise in the bronchodilators segment, which will gain $5,223.0 million of global annual sales by 2027.

The top opportunities in the cold and cough preparations market segmented by dosage type will arise in the tablets/pills segment, which will gain $8,435.9 million of global annual sales by 2027.

The top opportunities in the cold and cough preparations market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the retail pharmacies and drug stores segment, which will gain $10,153.7 million of global annual sales by 2027.

The cold and cough preparations market size will gain the most in USA at $6,810.2 million.

Major Market Trends



Use Of Probiotics To Treat Asthma

Advanced Bronchodilators Launched

New Product Launches

Mergers And Collaborations In The Market

Increasing Demand For Personalized Medicines

Demand For Aerosol Respiratory Drugs

Rise Of Generic Respiratory Drugs

Combination Drug Therapy To Treat COPD

Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline plc

The Procter & Gamble Company

Bayer AG

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Table Of Contents



3. List Of Figures



4. List Of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction and Market Characteristics

6.1. General Market Definition

6.2. Summary

6.3. Cough And Cold Preparations Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4. Market Segmentation by Drug Type

6.4.1. Antihistamines

6.4.2. Expectorants

6.4.3. Bronchodilators

6.4.4. Decongestants

6.4.5. Antibiotics

6.4.6. Other Drug Type

6.5. Market Segmentation by Dosage Type

6.5.1. Oral Syrups

6.5.2. Tablets/Pills

6.5.3. Nasal Drops

6.5.4. Lozenges

6.5.5. Other Dosage Types

6.6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.6.1. Hospital Pharmacies

6.6.2. Retail Pharmacies And Drug Stores

6.6.3. Other Distribution Channels



7. Major Market Trends

7.1. Use Of Probiotics To Treat Asthma

7.2. Advanced Bronchodilators Launched

7.3. New Product Launches

7.4. Mergers And Collaborations In The Market

7.5. Increasing Demand For Personalized Medicines

7.6. Demand For Aerosol Respiratory Drugs

7.7. Rise Of Generic Respiratory Drugs

7.8. Combination Drug Therapy To Treat COPD



8. Global Market Size and Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, 2017 - 2022, Value ($ Million)

8.2.1. Market Drivers 2017 - 2022

8.2.2. Market Restraints 2017 - 2022

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2022 - 2027, 2032F Value ($ Million)

8.3.1. Market Drivers 2022 - 2027

8.3.2. Market Restraints 2022 - 2027



9. Global Cough And Cold Preparations Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Cough And Cold Preparations Market, Segmentation By Drug Type, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

9.2. Global Cough And Cold Preparations Market, Segmentation By Dosage Type, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

9.3. Global Cough And Cold Preparations Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)



10. Cough And Cold Preparations Market, Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Cough And Cold Preparations Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

10.2. Global Cough And Cold Preparations Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89v1fd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/100-billion-cough-and-cold-preparations-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2027-and-2032-featuring-johnson--johnson-glaxosmithkline-procter--gamble-bayer--reckitt-benckiser-301785076.html

SOURCE Research and Markets