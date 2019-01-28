100% Completed: The BitTorrent ICO is a 15-Minute Sellout

BitTorrent, acquired by Tron last year, completed an ICO today beginning at 3:00 PM UTC using Binance Launchpad.

Two simultaneous sales were run for Binance Coin and Tron. Neither market lasted longer than 15 minutes, according to Binance. More BTT was available for Tron than BNB.

In the BNB session, all 23.76 billion BTT were sold to token sale participants within 13 minutes and 25 seconds. Meanwhile, in the TRON session, all 35.64 billion BTT were sold within 14 minutes and 41 seconds.

BTT is a TRC-10 token that incentivizes improved file sharing on the network. The new system will enable downloaders and uploaders to utilize BTT in a variety of ways. The primary intention is to encourage seeders to seed files longer. “Seeding” is essentially hosting files.

