U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,958.73
    -5.21 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,865.11
    +15.65 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,992.86
    -56.64 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.96
    +9.99 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.40
    +1.16 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.70
    +10.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.46
    +0.33 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0343
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    +0.0450 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1967
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4900
    -0.4110 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,443.31
    +269.98 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.63
    -0.09 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

100 House Members pledge support to 'Neighborhood Homes Investment Act' to expand affordable homeownership opportunities and revitalize communities

·5 min read

500,000 homes could be constructed, renovated and sold under the bipartisan bill

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Congress set to reconvene for a post-election legislative session, 100 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and 24 senators have now signed on to support a new tax incentive that would produce 500,000 starter homes in struggling communities over the next decade. The legislation would address the needs of families throughout the country that are struggling to find entry into the homeownership market, as costs continue to rise and the supply of homes is on the decline.

The Neighborhood Homes Investment Act (Neighborhood Homes), introduced in both the House (H.R. 2143) and the Senate (S.98) last year, is designed to address a difficult market reality: in many areas, the cost to build or rehab a home exceeds the price at which the home could be sold once completed. The new tax credit would help fill that "value gap," up to 35 percent of eligible development costs for new homes, thus reducing the developer's risk of loss and encouraging investments in new and rehabbed housing. This will in turn widen the entry-point for homeownership and support broader revitalization and economic development strategies in disinvested urban and rural communities.

With the 100th House member added to the legislation earlier this month, there are now 124 Members of the House and Senate from 37 different states, from Delaware to North Dakota to California, that have sponsored the bi-partisan legislation.

"The affordable housing crisis has touched every community in the country. The widespread, bipartisan support for the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act shows the desire for new tools to address the affordable housing shortage, invest in our neighborhoods, and create opportunities for first-time homeownership, especially among those who are historically left out," said Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY), the author of the House legislation. "Together with the skilled and diverse group of advocates in the Neighborhood Homes Coalition, we will continue to push for the bill's passage this year."

"It is critical that we get the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act over the finish line," said Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), the lead Republican sponsor of the Senate legislation. "This bill would give us a critical new tool in the fight against rising housing costs, drive investment for more homes in the communities that need it most, and work alongside other powerful tools such as the New Markets Tax Credit, Opportunity Zones, and the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit to unleash investment and revitalize communities across the nation. I am thrilled that the support for this credit has continued to grow, now reaching 100 members in the House, alongside the 24 of us in the Senate. With our partners in the Neighborhood Homes Coalition, we will continue the fight to pass this bill before the end of this Congress."

Neighborhood Homes is particularly important given the nation's deepening affordable housing crisis, much of it the result of insufficient housing investments in recent decades. Economists have pointed to the connection between housing availability and inflation, noting that the supply-demand mismatch has fueled rising costs and pushed both rents and homeownership beyond the means of many families.

A recent study by the Bipartisan Policy Commission (BPC)/Morning Consult found that a majority of adults expect the federal government to tackle these challenges head on: 81 percent said it's important for the federal government to address high housing costs that are contributing to inflation, and 71 percent said that bipartisan legislation to grow the supply of homes and improve housing affordability should be a priority for Congress.

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our bipartisan tax credit builds on the success of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) and New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) to attract investment and revitalize neighborhoods," said Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD), the lead Democratic sponsor of the legislation in the Senate. "By creating this incentive in the tax code, we can create opportunities for families in Baltimore and across Maryland to build equity and wealth for their family."

Under Neighborhood Homes, tax credits would be awarded to project sponsors through statewide competitions administered by state housing finance agencies, much as the successful Low Income Housing Tax Credit program does for rental housing. Sponsors—which could include developers, lenders, or local governments—would use the credits to raise capital for their projects, and the investors would claim the credits against their federal income taxes once the homes are sold and occupied.

"It is vital that we, as a country, make equitable investments in our housing infrastructure—both for the stability of our economy and the well-being of families and communities across the country," said Kris Siglin, vice president of policy and partnerships for the National Community Stabilization Trust. "Neighborhood Homes encourages private investments in communities that would not otherwise have access to this kind of capital, creating new opportunities for families to put down roots in their own homes, strengthen their communities and build wealth for the future."

The Neighborhood Homes Coalition estimates that the Neighborhood Homes legislation would support a substantial economic impact over the next 10 years. In addition to the 500,000 homes that would be rehabbed and $100 billion in development activity, estimated impacts of this legislation include:

  • 785,714 jobs in construction and construction-related industries

  • $42.9 billion in wages and salaries

  • $29.3 billion in federal, state, and local tax revenues and fees

About Us
The Neighborhood Homes Coalition is a national advocacy group comprised of 36 national organizations, including housing and community development nonprofits, financial institutions, and related trade associations—all supporting enactment of the Neighborhood Homes legislation. The Coalition recently sent a letter to House and Senate leadership calling for action on the Neighborhood Homes legislation before the end of the year.

Please visit https://neighborhoodhomesinvestmentact.org/ for additional information.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/100-house-members-pledge-support-to-neighborhood-homes-investment-act-to-expand-affordable-homeownership-opportunities-and-revitalize-communities-301689334.html

SOURCE Neighborhood Homes Coalition

Recommended Stories

  • This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home

    Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.

  • Winter historically protected Russia. Now it's a form of attack

    Napoleon’s invasion of Russia was famously stopped in its tracks, in the winter of 1812, not only by tactics or a resistant army but by the weather. During World War II, when Hitler found himself battling on two fronts—with the UK, US and other forces in the west, and with Russia in the east—it was the impossibility of fighting through the winter that contributed to his final defeat.

  • Why Futu, RLX, and Dada Nexus Stocks Keep Rising

    Worries over widespread protests against China's zero-COVID policies, which swept China over the weekend, began to subside Tuesday as the scale of the protests moderated. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, online brokerage Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) stock is up a strong 10.2%, e-cigarette maker RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) is even higher at 14.7%, and e-commerce site Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) is doing best of all -- up 15.8%. The Washington Post tracked protests ongoing in more than a dozen major Chinese cities last night, but while the protests are ongoing, the Post noted that most demonstrations are now much smaller than what was seen over the weekend.

  • What Is ROI for Rental Property?

    Owning a rental property can be an excellent way to create a passive income stream. Before you buy, however, it's helpful to know how to calculate ROI on a rental property to make sure it's a smart investment. There's more … Continue reading → The post How to Calculate ROI on Rental Properties appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed’s shrinking of balance sheet via quantitative tightening is ‘a complete mistake,’ says Mizuho

    The Federal Reserve’s attempt at shrinking its balance sheet through so-called quantitative tightening, or QT, is 'a complete mistake,' according to Mizuho's chief economist for the U.S.

  • ‘It was not sustainable or real’: Tech layoffs approach Great Recession levels

    As tech companies deal with lower stock prices, inflation, rising interest rates and a possible recession, they've announced tens of thousands of job cuts.

  • Fed Officials Say More Rate Hikes Coming; Williams Flags Path to Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve policymakers stressed on Monday that they will raise borrowing costs further to curb inflation, with one key official saying that he sees interest rates heading somewhat higher than he had forecast just a couple of months ago.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes

  • China protests, Fedspeak, Congress's lame-duck session: 3 things to watch in politics this week

    From protests in China to Congress's agenda, here are three key stories to watch in business and politics this week.

  • Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA

    Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA). BofA believes the U.S. economy will enter a recession around the middle of next year, pushing the Fed to cut rates at the end of 2023 and sending yields - which move inversely to prices - lower across the curve, said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. Rates Strategy at BofA, in a media presentation. The projected slowdown in rate hikes will also tamp down some of the volatility that has plagued investors this year, which saw sharp declines in prices for stocks and bonds, Cabana said.

  • China COVID lockdowns: Here's what Wall Street is saying about the economic risk

    Increased angst over COVID-19 lockdowns in China and rare protests against the government is weighing down the broader stock market rally.

  • Trump ally Devin Nunes can sue NBCUniversal for defamation - judge

    A U.S. judge on Monday said Devin Nunes, the former California congressman and an ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, can sue NBCUniversal for defamation over a comment by Rachel Maddow concerning his relationship with a suspected Russian agent. Without ruling on the merits, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said Nunes "plausibly allege[d] actual malice" with respect to a statement from a March 2021 broadcast of MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show."

  • 'The economy's at risk': President Biden again urges Congress to help avert rail strike

    The pressure is on for railroad unions and management to reach a labor deal before a potential freight rail strike hits the U.S. in two weeks.

  • Signs of Another Humiliating Loss Send Russia Into Denial Mode

    GettyRussian forces may be preparing to leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russia has occupied since the early months of the war this year, according to Ukrainian authorities.Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said Sunday he believes Russian troops will be leaving the power plant as Ukrainian forces continue to make advances in occupied territories.“Russian servicemen will leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as their line of defense is gradua

  • Yardeni Says Curve Inversion Shows Bonds, Stocks Have Bottomed

    (Bloomberg) -- The inversion of the US Treasury yield curve is flashing that long-term interest rates have peaked, stocks have bottomed out and the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening is approaching its limit, according to Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woe

  • ‘We are treading water:’ An energy crisis is grinding European industry to a halt as the U.S. and China race ahead, Volkswagen warns

    Europe risks falling far behind competitors in many areas, including electric car manufacturing.

  • Why Zhihu Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) are soaring 23.6% Tuesday morning at 10:51 a.m. ET as the possibility grows that China will end its draconian zero-tolerance COVID lockdown policies. Health authorities reported an increase in senior vaccination rates, which could be a signal for the government to reopen the economy. Protests have been breaking out in major cities all across the country over the repressive policies that have forced people to remain indoors, not venturing forth even for food.

  • ‘We see major stock markets plunging 25% from levels somewhat above today’s,’ Deutsche Bank says

    Deutsche Bank researchers are the latest analysts to put a 25% decline in equities on the map, and they expect the U.S. to go into a recession by mid-2023.

  • Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Hits New 52-Week Low

    Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) last week sold off to a new 52-week low at $2.45 before buyers took it to just slightly higher. Based in Philadelphia, the company specializes in “the ownership and management of differentiated shopping malls,” according to its website. Earlier in November, CEO Joseph Coradino advised investors that the real estate investment trust (REIT) plans to explore a merger or a sale. In the most recent quarterly update, funds from operations show a lo

  • Oracle lists half of Pleasanton office campus for lease

    The software company said last spring that 20% of its global real estate portfolio had either been sublet or was actively being marketed for sale or sublease.

  • Stocks Could Rally More If the Fed Pauses Rate Hikes

    Investors are anticipating a “Fed pause" after a series of rate hikes. Such moves in the past have preceded big gains in the stock market.