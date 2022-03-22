100% of Husson University Clinical Mental Health Counseling Students Pass the National Counselor Examination on their First Attempt

Passing this rigorous examination is a requirement for counselor licensure in many states. The percentage of students who pass this exam on their first attempt is a key indicator of educational program quality.

“The graduate counseling program at Husson produces some of the best clinical mental health counselors in Maine,” said Dr. Deborah Drew, a professor and the director of the graduate counseling programs at the University. “We’re one of only two educational institutions in the state accredited by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Program (CACREP), a specialized accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). CACREP sets the standards for the education of professional counselors.”

BANGOR, MAINE, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husson University announced today that 100% of their clinical mental health counseling students recently passed their National Counselor Examinations (NCEs) on their first attempt. According to the National Board for Certified Counselors, the NCE is “a 200-item multiple-choice examination designed to assess knowledge, skills and abilities determined to be important for providing effective counseling services. Passing this exam is a requirement for counselor licensure in many states.”[1]

First used in 1983 as part of the National Certified Counselor (NCC) application process, this exam is regularly reviewed and updated to ensure it represents the latest counseling research and practices.[2] This is the fourth consecutive year that 100% of Husson University clinical mental health counseling students have passed the NCE on the first attempt.

“We have an outstanding and dedicated team with lots of new ideas,” continued Drew. “Our growing program is a reflection of our commitment to providing students and early-stage professionals with the knowledge and hands-on experience they need to be successful.”

Students in the graduate counseling program learn from faculty who have work experience as counselors. Their ability to share their real-world experiences helps students know what to expect as practicing counselors after they graduate.

The facilities at Husson University are another reason why this program is so successful. Students practice counseling skills in lab settings where sessions can be recorded and reviewed or observed live by their fellow students and faculty in another room. This provides practicing students and the other graduate counseling students with a chance to review, learn and critique the session. During the clinical phase of the program, students refine their skills while placed in clinical counseling settings where they see clients under the supervision of University faculty members and clinical site supervisors. These experiences provide students the opportunity to develop their skills and clinical processes through ongoing participation, observation, and supervision.

Students and practicing professionals interested in professional development opportunities are welcome to enroll in the Husson graduate counseling courses available this summer and fall. According to Dr. Phil Taylor, dean of the College of Science and Humanities, “These courses are ideal for any individual seeking to earn a graduate degree in counseling, earn hours towards re-licensure, or add a specialty treatment tool to their practice.”

A complete list of the counseling-related coursework being offered during the summer and fall semesters can be found at www.husson.edu/counseling-programs. Individuals interested in enrolling in any of these educational opportunities can complete the online non-degree application form at https://admissions.husson.edu/apply/. Directions are provided for anyone taking courses at Husson for the first time.

Part of the School of Education at Husson University, the graduate counseling and human relations program, which includes the clinical mental health counseling, human relations, and school counseling programs, is designed to prepare and graduate highly proficient and dedicated professionals in counseling and human relations who are committed to both ethical and evidence-based principles and practices. Aligned with the vision of the American Counseling Association, program graduates are prepared to empower diverse individuals, families and groups so they can reach mental health, wellness, education, and career goals. To learn more about Husson’s graduate counseling program, visit https://www.husson.edu/college-of-science-and-humanities/school-of-education/graduate-programs/counseling-human-relations.

The University’s School of Education is part of Husson’s College of Science and Humanities. The faculty at this College includes psychologists, poets, educators, historians and an extraordinary team of writers and scientists.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

