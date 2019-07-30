100 million Americans' data accessed in massive Capitol One hack

Twitter More

Well, this is not good.

Finance services giant Capital One announced Monday that there had been a major cybersecurity incident directly affecting 100 million Americans and six million Canadians. Specifically, a host of their customers' private financial data had been accessed by a hacker.

According to a statement issued by the company, two separates breaches occurred — once on March 22 and another on March 23 — and were discovered on July 19.

Bloomberg reports that a Seattle woman has been arrested and accused of hacking Capital One's server at an unnamed cloud-computing company.

Notably, it seems that although the customer data in question was encrypted, the hacker was able to decrypt it. Read more...

