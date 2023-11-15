$100 million-plus Altoona development focus of lawsuit against Meta

A real estate investment partnership is suing Meta Platforms, alleging the Facebook and Instagram owner has reneged on an agreement to guarantee leases for a more than $100 million complex it says it is building to the company's specifications in Altoona.

Meta counters in a Nov. 2 letter to Hawkeye Investment Partners, filed as an exhibit with the suit, that the employee who gave Hawkeye lease guarantees for the three-building, nearly 1 million-square-foot facility wasn't authorized to do so and that he has since left the company.

According to lease documents filed with the lawsuit, the new buildings ― apparently warehouses ― are in Altoona's I-80 Business Park northwest of the interchange of Interstate 80 and Hubbell Avenue. That site is adjacent to a Meta data center that the company in 2021 said would be its largest globally by 2025.

The lessee is JT Logistics, a Des Moines metro warehousing company that the suit says "entered into each of the Leases with the knowledge of Meta and for purposes of providing... logistics services to Meta."

Wheaton, Illinois-based Hawkeye's lawsuit, filed in Polk County District Court, seeks a judge's ruling that the lease guarantees are valid, and that Meta's repudiation of the agreements be found unlawful and void. The leases were signed June 1, with the annual cost ranging from $7.4 million in the first year to $11.2 million in the 15th and final year.

Developer: 'Tremendous damage' if it can't complete construction

The suit says Hawkeye used the lease guarantees to secure financing for the construction from Bankers Trust. The Nov. 2 letter "immediately jeopardizes Hawkeye's construction financing and Bankers Trust's willingness and ability to continue funding the Project pursuant to the construction loan and severely threatens Hawkeye's ability to complete the Buildings," the suit says.

"Because the Building are in the midst of construction, this would, among other things, result in contractors and subcontractors not being paid, millions of dollars of liens being filed on the Project, and tremendous damage to Hawkeye," the suits says.

It says the gaurantee documents were signed on behalf of Meta by Gus Aiono, a Meta program manager.

The letter from Meta Vice President Kevin Salvadori to Hawkeye says Aiono is no longer employed by Meta, that he was not authorized to enter such agreements and that Meta had no knowledge of the agreements. The letter also alleges that “while our investigation is ongoing, we have reason to believe that one or more of those involved in preparing or signing these documents knew or had reason to know that Mr. Aiono did not have the authority to sign on behalf of or otherwise bind Meta.”

Aiono could not be reached for comment.

The letter from Meta further states that it “repudiates” the guaranty documents “in their entirety and deems them invalid and unenforceable.”

Lawyers for Meta and Hawkeye Investments did not respond emails seeking comment.

Meta first announced its plans to build a data center in Altoona in 2013. Since then, Facebook has invested more than $2 billion to develop the site.

