100 N. Main development looks to bring new upscale hotel brand to Downtown Memphis

Downtown Memphis may be adding a new marquee hotel brand.

Adam Slovis of 100 N. Main LLC confirmed the 100 N. Main redevelopment will have a Marriott hotel brand.

"We just got approval from Marriott, which was one big step," Slovis said.

Slovis said the development team is targeting Marriott's Autograph Collection for the hotel portion of 100 N. Main.

100 N. Main is the tallest building in Downtown Memphis.

The 37-story 100 N. Main building is undergoing a $282 million renovation, which includes 200 residential units and a 160-room hotel component, which an Autograph Collection or other Marriot brand will occupy.

"It would be a great brand for that development," said Chuck Pinkowski of hospitality consulting firm Pinkowski and Co.

Pinkowski said Smith Travel Research (STR) classifies Autograph Collection as upper upscale. He added that in the current Downtown market Autograph Collection would offer a higher quality than most hotels; with the historic Peabody Hotel and Arrive Hotel being its main competitors.

According to Marriott Bonvoy brands, Autograph Collection is listed as a "premium" brand along with the likes of Westin, Sheraton and MGM Collection brands. The hotel corporation has four brand tiers: luxury, premium, select and longer stays.

Slovis said 100 N. Main LLC is aiming to land a premium Marriott brand for the site. He added that no other project in Downtown Memphis is a mixed-use skyrise and they hope to land a higher-quality, upscale hotel brand to complement the rest of the development.

"We want what is best for Downtown," Slovis said.

Slovis said Winston Hotels will remain on board managing the hospitality portion of the project. The North Carolina-based hospitality firm has a strong relationship with Marriott and helped bridge the connection between the development team and hotel company, he said. Memphis-based HBG Design was also approved by Marriott as the hotel architect.

There are 151 Autograph Collection hotels in North America, with 141 located in the United States, according to Marriott's website. Of those 141, only two are located in Tennessee: the Union Station Nashville Yards in Nashville and the Edwin Hotel in Chattanooga.

100 N. Main redevelopment

In February, the Center City Revenue Finance Corp., an affiliate board of the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC), approved a pair of incentives for the 100 N. Main project. The board approved a 30-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) along with a 5% Tourism Development Zone surcharge. The latter will require City Council approval.

In December, a ceremonial groundbreaking was held for the 100 N. Main redevelopment project. During the ceremony it was announced that Kansas City-based Block Real Estate was a partner in the development team. In February, the development team provided an update on that partnership.

The previous ownership group of 100 N. Main Development Partners, which included Woods, Jay Lindy, Michael McLaughlin, Adam Slovis and Billy Orgel, would be changing its name to 100 N. Main LLC. The new entity is a 50-50 ownership split with the original 100 N. Main Development Partners and Block Real Estate Services.

100 N. Main LLC will meet with the Center City Revenue Finance Corp. at the board's March 12 meeting. The board will discuss the bond resolution agreement and financing for the 100 N. Main development.

Memphis-based HBG Design and Allworld Project Management are helping with design and planning for the project.

The 100 N. Main building dates back to 1965 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building has been vacant since 2014. It is expected to reopen in 2027.

