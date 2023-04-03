U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.25
    -11.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,467.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,222.00
    -79.75 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.00
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.81
    +4.14 (+5.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.90
    -18.30 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.40 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0800
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2280
    -0.0052 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3770
    +0.5800 (+0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,702.88
    -815.79 (-2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    605.69
    -8.52 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.89
    +108.41 (+0.39%)
     

$100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

Yongchang Chin
·5 min read
$100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

(Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The White House has described the OPEC+ decision as ill-advised under current market conditions, and added that the US will work with producers and consumers to manage gasoline prices for Americans.

Here’s what analysts are saying about the shock OPEC+ production change:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“OPEC+ has very significant pricing power relative to the past,” analysts including Daan Struyven and Callum Bruce said. “Today’s surprise cut is consistent with their new doctrine to act pre-emptively because they can without significant losses in market share.”

This, combined with the extension of the Russian production cuts, led the Wall Street giant to raise its Brent oil forecast to $95 a barrel for December this year from $90 earlier, and to $100 for December 2024 from $95.

Unlike during the previous OPEC+ cut in October, the momentum for global oil demand is positive amid a strong recovery in China and resilient refining margins, Goldman added.

Bank of America Corp.

“Any unexpected 1 million barrel per day change in supply or demand conditions over the course of a year can impact prices between $20 and $25 per barrel,” said Francisco Blanch, head of commodity and derivatives research at Bank of America.

“OPEC is no longer afraid of a major US shale oil supply response if Brent crude oil prices trade above $80 per barrel, so cutting volumes to push oil prices higher does not carry the same risks it did five years ago,” he said.

Still, it’s unclear how much of the planned cuts will result in actual volume reductions, given that OPEC has historically failed to fully implement agreed cuts, he said. BofA maintains its Brent forecast of over $90 a barrel in the second half of the year.

Citigroup Inc.

“OPEC+ resumed its recently-abandoned decision to become the ‘central bankers’ of oil,” Citi analysts including Ed Morse and Francesco Martoccia said.

“Given extremely low managed money positioning, low open interest and high volatility, the markets can expect a price overshoot just as Fed tightening and banking turmoil led prices to fall two weeks ago far more than balances warranted.”

RBC Capital Markets LLC

The surprise cut by OPEC+ could result in an actual reduction of about 700,000 barrels a day in output despite the headline figure being around 1.65 million barrels a day, according to RBC analysts including Helima Croft and Christopher Louney.

Still, the move can be read as a signal that Saudi Arabia and its OPEC partners will seek to short-circuit further macro selloffs. The Saudis have expressed clear concerns about aggressive Federal Reserve action, macro uncertainty, and what’s been seen as an overly bearish bias in the market, they said.

ANZ Group Holdings Ltd.

The probability of reaching $100 before the end of the year “certainly has increased following these measures,” said Daniel Hynes, ANZ’s senior commodity strategist, on Bloomberg Television.

“Like the rest of the market I was quite surprised by the move,” he said. “This measure does send a pretty strong signal to the market that they’re going to support prices.”

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd.

The announced cuts from OPEC+ will amount to “about 1.1% of global supply in the next two months and about 1.6% of global supply in the back half of this year,” said Vivek Dhar, Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s director of mining and energy commodities research.

The eight countries planning to shave production do have the capacity to do so, he added. “So we are talking north of one million barrels a day that can be an actual reality,” Dhar said. “People should be paying attention to these cuts because they can actually be realized.”

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

It’s “easy to cut when there is limited risk for loss of market share to US shale oil as growth there slows,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, SEB’s chief commodities analyst. “More market power to OPEC+ and higher oil prices is the natural consequence of fading US shale oil growth.”

The cuts will help to drive Brent faster back to the $100 per barrel level as global jet fuel demand revives, he said.

“We have previously argued that OPEC has a lot of ‘dry powder’ in terms of yet unused potential for further production cuts,” Schieldrop said. “This still holds true even after the latest cuts. The consequence is that there is limited downside price risk.”

Vanda Insights

“The move has the potential to push the market into a deficit in the second quarter, versus earlier expectations of a surplus,” said Vandana Hari, Singapore-based founder of oil consulting firm Vanda Insights.

“Higher prices may curtail some demand for crude as well as exacerbate the stubborn inflation that central banks are trying to combat, adding to recessionary risks,” she added.

--With assistance from Natalia Kniazhevich, Alex Longley and Elizabeth Low.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC+ announces surprise oil production cut that could lead to higher prices at pump

    A group of OPEC and OPEC+ countries led by Saudi Arabia, Iraq and UAE announced voluntary oil production cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day in a surprise move.

  • Treasury Yields Rise as Jump in Oil Adds to Inflation Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slid on concern a rally in oil will keep inflation elevated and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to go on raising interest rates. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedShorter maturities led d

  • Dollar gains as inflation worries resurface after OPEC+ surprise

    The U.S. dollar started the week higher as fears over inflation resurfaced after a surprise announcement by major oil producers to cut production further, with traders wagering the Federal Reserve may need to increase interest rates at its next meeting. The announcement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, comes after data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending rose moderately in February after surging the prior month, with inflation showing some signs of cooling even as it remained elevated. "While receding broader contagion risks, positive developments in China and expectations that the Fed is nearing the end of the tightening cycle should keep sentiments broadly supported, the recent oil price gain due to the surprise production cut is a fresh risk to inflation," said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC in Singapore.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Oil prices jump in blow to global inflation hopes

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia. "The involvement of the largest OPEC+ members suggest that adherence to production cuts may be stronger than has been the case in the past," said Vivek Dhar, an energy analyst at CBA.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Investors Dumped Bank Stocks. Insiders at 2 Small Banks Bought Shares.

    Insiders at Peapack-Gladstone and Bankwell Financial scooped up shares in March as the banking sector tanked after SVB’s collapse.

  • Oil jumps $5/bbl as surprise OPEC+ output cuts jolt markets

    Oil prices jumped about $5 a barrel on Monday's open, jolted by a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut production further in an effort to support market stability. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, shook markets by announcing production cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day on Sunday. The group known as OPEC+ had been expected to maintain its earlier decision to cut output by 2 million bpd until December at its monthly meeting on Monday.

  • Stocks Poised for Lower Open

    Crude futures were surging Sunday evening after OPEC and its allies announced a surprise production cut.

  • Oil prices surge as Saudis slash production

    Oil prices surged almost 8pc as markets opened in Asia on Monday morning after a surprise production cut by Saudi-led oil producers.

  • America's Best Housing Markets For Growth & Stability

    Gone are the days of a sub-3% mortgage, commonplace during the housing market boom of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mortgage rates have steadily increased since the Federal Reserve started hiking interest rates in March 2022 to combat inflation. As a result, … Continue reading → The post Best Housing Markets for Growth and Stability – 2023 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin, Ether drop; US equities rise as inflation cools down

    Bitcoin dipped on Monday morning in Asia but held above US$28,000. Most top 10 non-stablecoin cryptos dropped following a week unsettled by regulatory woes.

  • China's March factory activity growth falters on weaker demand - Caixin PMI

    China's factory activity growth stalled in March, weighed down by slowing production and weaker global demand and adding to uncertainty about a post-COVID recovery, a private sector survey showed on Monday. "Only by working hard to stabilise employment, increase household income, and improve market expectations, can the government reach its goal of restoring and expanding consumption."