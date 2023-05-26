100% Ownership and Green Goals: ConocoPhillips Buys Out Surmont Partner for 3B

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) disclosed exercising its preemption right to purchase the remaining 50% interest in Surmont from TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd for approximately $3 billion (C$4 billion) and contingent payments of up to roughly $325 million (C$440 million).

ConocoPhillips currently holds a 50% interest as the operator of Surmont and will own 100% upon closing.

The transaction will likely close in the second half of 2023.

Based on $60 WTI, the transaction will add approximately $600 million of annual free cash flow in 2024, including about $100 million of yearly capex for maintenance and pad development costs.

Since 2016, Surmont's GHG emissions intensity has declined by about 20%, and ConocoPhillips plans for future emissions reduction by applying current and new technology.

ConocoPhillips held $8.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2023.

Price Action: COP shares are trading higher by 0.39% at $102.12 on the last check Friday. TTE shares traded higher by 0.61% at $59.66.

