With 100% of its products made in Saudi Arabia, Jazeera Paints Participates in the Saudi Made Exhibition!

·2 min read

RIAYDH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazeera Paints, the leading Saudi company in the field of paints, colors, and construction solutions, will participate this week in the Saudi Made exhibition, which will start on Sunday, in February 13-16, 2022, at the Riyadh Front, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Jazeera Paints will display 100% of its products that are fully made in Saudi Arabia, where more than 83% of the raw materials that are used in the manufacturing process are also Saudi made material!

Jazeera Paints Participates in Saudi Made Exhibition!
Jazeera Paints Participates in Saudi Made Exhibition!

This participation comes out of the company's interest in highlighting the Saudi national industry as Jazeera Paints is the leading national company in the field of paint, colors, and construction solutions. In this regard, Mr. Abdullah Saud Al-Rumaih, CEO of Jazeera Paints, comments on the company's participation in the Saudi Made exhibition, he states:

"Our Saudi youth are the real assets in which we should be investing. They prove day after day that investing in their talents gives back to the community in various forms of development and creativity that lead the Kingdom. This exhibition shows only a small fraction of the Saudi youth creativity, reviewing years of research and hard work. The effort represented in every product we see in the exhibition Saudi Made. In turn, we, at Jazeera Paints, are proud that 100% of our products are made in Saudi Arabia and that more than 83% of our products are made from local, Saudi raw materials. We were very keen to participate in this wonderful exhibition."

About Saudi Made

The exhibition, Saudi Made, is graciously sponsored by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, and under the direct supervision of His Excellency, the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef.

This exhibition serves as a celebration of the innovations, creative talents, and business expertise of Saudis. The program generally aims to provide golden opportunities to support national products and locally and globally promote them. More importantly, it is a key driver for achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which is to diversify the economy's resources.

Follow us on https://twitter.com/JPaintsGlobal.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745084/Jazeera_Paints.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-100-of-its-products-made-in-saudi-arabia-jazeera-paints-participates-in-the-saudi-made-exhibition-301481040.html

SOURCE Jazeera Paints

