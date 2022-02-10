100 popular retailers that offer a discount to first-time customers
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Within seconds of visiting almost any brand's website, you're likely greeted with a pop-up inviting you to sign up for the retailer's newsletter or rewards program. Thankfully, these newsletter subscriptions often come with a reward: a first-time discount for new customers.
Most of these discounts range from 10% to 20% off, so they're a great opportunity to save some money, especially if you were planning on spending a significant amount. After all, every little bit helps! Below, you'll find 100 retailers that offer a first-time discount with an email sign-up or free rewards membership, from Adidas to Old Navy to Under Armour.
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
Retailers that offer first-time customer discounts
Adidas: 15% off with rewards sign-up
American Eagle: 10% with email sign-up
Alice + Olivia: 15% off with email sign-up
AllSaints: 15% off with email sign-up
Ann Taylor: 10% off with email sign-up
Artifact Uprising: 10% off with email sign-up
ASTR the Label: 10% off with email sign-up
Athleta: 20% off and free shipping with email sign-up
Backcountry: 15% off with email sign-up
Banana Republic: 15% off with email sign up
Bandier: 15% off with email sign-up
BareMinerals: 15% off with email sign-up
Bass Pro Shops: $10 off first order with email sign-up
Bed Bath & Beyond: 20% off with text sign-up
Beyond Yoga: 15% off with email or text sign-up
Bissell: 10% off with email sign-up
Bloomscape: $10 off your first plant with email sign-up
Bobbi Brown Cosmetics: 15% off with rewards program sign-up
Boll & Branch: 10% off your first order of $200 or more with email sign-up
Bombas: 20% off with email sign-up
Bouqs: 20% off with email sign-up
Brooklinen: 10% off with email sign-up
Boxed: 10% off with email sign-up and code BULKNOW
Calpak: 10% off with email sign-up
Chaco: 10% off with email sign-up
Chewy: 35% off first Autoship order
Cole Haan: 10% off with email sign-up
Crate & Barrel: 10% off with email sign-up
Crocs: 15% off with email sign-up
Dermstore: 15% off with email sign-up
Dooney & Bourke: 10% off with email sign-up
Dr. Martens: 10% off with email sign-up
Eddie Bauer: $5 gift with email sign-up
Everlane: 10% off with email sign-up
Fanatics: 10% off with email sign-up
First Aid Beauty: 15% off with email sign-up
Gap: 25% off with email sign-up
Girlfriend Collective: $15 off first order of $125 or more with email sign-up
GlassesUSA: 65% off with email sign-up
Gravity Blanket: $20 off with email sign-up
H&M: 10% off with member sign-up
Harry & David: 10% off with email sign-up
Hatch Collection: 10% off with email sign-up
HSN: $10 off first order with code HELLO10
Hush Puppies: 20% off with email sign-up
JLab: 10% off with email sign-up
JustFab: $10 for your first pair with email sign-up
Keds: 10% off with email sign-up
KitchenAid: 10% off with email sign-up
Kohl’s: 15% off with email sign-up
L.L.Bean: 10% off with email sign-up
Lands' End: 50% off with email sign-up
Little Passports: 15% off with email sign-up
Lively: 10% off with email sign-up
Living Proof: 10% off with email sign-up
LOFT: 10% off with email sign-up
Merrell: 10% off with email sign-up
New Balance: 10% off with rewards sign-up
Nine West: 15% with email sign-up
Old Navy: 20% off with email sign-up
One Kings Lane: 15% off with email sign-up
Onzie: 10% off with email sign-up
Otterbox: $10 off with email sign-up
Outdoor Voices: 20% off with email sign-up
Paper Source: 10% off with email sign-up
philosophy: 15% off with email sign-up
PopSockets: 10% off with email sign-up
Pottery Barn: 10% off with email sign-up
ProFlowers: 10% off with email sign-up
QVC: $10 off first order with code SURPRISE
Revolve: 10% off with email sign-up
Rifle Paper Co.: 10% off with email sign-up
Riley: $25 off first order of $125 or more with email sign-up
Road Runner Sports: 20% off with email sign-up
Saks Fifth Avenue: 15% off with email sign-up
Sio Beauty: 10% off with email sign-up
Shein: 10% off with email sign-up
Shopbop: 15% off with email sign-up
Smartwool: 15% off with email sign-up
Snowe: 10% off with email sign-up
Spanx: 10% off with email sign-up
Sperry: 10% off with email sign-up
Tarte: $10 off first purchase of $60 or more with email sign-up
The Art of Shaving: 15% off with email sign-up
The Container Store: 15% off with rewards program sign-up
The North Face: 10% off with rewards program sign-up
The Sill: 15% off with email sign-up
ThermoWorks: 10% off with email sign-up
ThirdLove: 20% off with email sign-up
Timberland: 10% off with email sign-up
Tommy John: 20% off with email sign-up
Uncommon Goods: $5 off with email sign-up
Under Armour: 15% off with email sign-up
Uniqlo: $10 off first order of $75 or more with email sign-up
Urban Outfitters: 15% off with email sign-up
Urbanstems: 10% off and free shipping with email sign-up
Vera Bradley: 15% off with email sign-up
World Market: 15% off with rewards program sign-up
YLighting: 5% off with email sign-up
Yankee Candle: 20% off with email sign-up
There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 100 retailers that offer discounts to first-time customers online