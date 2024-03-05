100 Stocks You Should Have Invested In 5 Years Ago

Maximusnd / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you know even a little bit about finance and investing, then you probably know that the stock market offers the most attractive returns for the average retail investor. The S&P 500, the index most commonly used as a proxy for the total U.S. stock market, delivered an average annual return of 14.68% over the last five years. That means $10,000 invested at the start of the period would be worth roughly $19,800 now, almost doubling your money. Not bad!

This type of investing — buying a widely diversified group of stocks to replicate an index — is called passive investing. It has a lot of advantages. It’s very easy to do, as there are now dozens of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) replicating multiple stock indices. It’s low risk, because the stock has delivered very consistent returns over the decades. It’s also low cost, meaning less of your returns get eaten away by management fees and expenses.

One of the downsides of passive investing is that when you “own the market” you are investing in both the winners and the losers, and it turns out that the market has a lot of losers. For example, a paper authored by finance Prof. Hendrik Bessembinder for the Journal of Financial Economics found that the majority of large-cap stocks failed to outperform their index. Even more striking was the finding that the entire net gain over the life of the total stock market since 1926 was created by just the top-performing 4% of companies.

Advocates of passive investing would point to this as proof of how hard it is to pick the winners — and they’re not wrong. Successful active investing isn’t easy, and even most professionals can’t beat the market over the long haul. Warren Buffett’s famous million-dollar bet with hedge fund manager Ted Seides proved that, when Buffett’s single index fund massively outperformed Seides’ handpicked group of hedge funds over a 10-year period.

Active investing remains popular, however, because for those who are good enough or lucky enough to pick one of the few winners, the rewards can be spectacular. For example, if you invested $10,000 in semiconductor company Nvidia’s stock five years ago, you would be sitting on over $200,000 today. These sorts of eye-popping returns are hard to resist. Here are 100 winners that just might have made you rich if you had bought them five years ago.

Note: The total return accounts for the impact of events like dividends and stock splits, and may be more or less than the percentage change in stock price over five years.

Celsius Holdings (CELH)

Share price in 2019: $1.15

Share price in 2024: $81.62

Total 5-year return: 6,778%

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Share price in 2019: $19.46

Share price in 2024: $866.12

Total 5-year return: 4,430%

champpixs / Getty Images/iStockphoto

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

Share price in 2019: $7.79

Share price in 2024: $208.53

Total 5-year return: 2,523%

Antonio Bordunovi / Getty Images

NVIDIA (NVDA)

Share price in 2019: $37.32

Share price in 2024: $791.12

Total 5-year return: 1,965%

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

Share price in 2019: $20.20

Share price in 2024: $313.97

Total 5-year return: 1,468%

Maximusnd / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Builder FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)

Share price in 2019: $13.46

Share price in 2024: $195.18

Total 5-year return: 1,301%

IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Share price in 2019: $8.29

Share price in 2024: $127.01

Total 5-year return: 1,300%

Maximusnd / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

Share price in 2019: $8.15

Share price in 2024: $77.05

Total 5-year return: 1,024%

Torsten Asmus / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dorian LPG (LPG)

Share price in 2019: $5.29

Share price in 2024: $36.15

Total 5-year return: 1,020%

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA)

Share price in 2019: $2.56

Share price in 2024: $25.90

Total 5-year return: 923%

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

Share price in 2019: $9.04

Share price in 2024: $78.20

Total 5-year return: 922%

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Share price in 2019: $6.01

Share price in 2024: $72.24

Total 5-year return: 901%

Omar Marques / SOPA Images / Shutterstock.com

Tesla (TSLA)

Share price in 2019: $18.44

Share price in 2024: $201.88

Total 5-year return: 847%

©iStock.com

Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

Share price in 2019: $4.88

Share price in 2024: $48.06

Total 5-year return: 803%

Saia (SAIA)

Share price in 2019: $61.25

Share price in 2024: $575.40

Total 5-year return: 770%

Xpel (XPEL)

Share price in 2019: $6.31

Share price in 2024: $52.12

Total 5-year return: 756%

©Shutterstock.com

Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

Share price in 2019: $30.50

Share price in 2024: $260.87

Total 5-year return: 755%

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

Share price in 2019: $2.49

Share price in 2024: $13.43

Total 5-year return: 745%

JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Share price in 2019: $22.08

Share price in 2024: $192.53

Total 5-year return: 718%

ACM Research (ACMR)

Share price in 2019: $3.88

Share price in 2024: $30.92

Total 5-year return: 717%

Leonardo DRS (DRS)

Share price in 2019: $2.75

Share price in 2024: $22.71

Total 5-year return: 714%

leungchopan / Shutterstock.com

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (ARCT)

Share price in 2019: $4.63

Share price in 2024: $40.18

Total 5-year return: 697%

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

Share price in 2019: $66.77

Share price in 2024: $516.18

Total 5-year return: 682%

Atkore (ATKR)

Share price in 2019: $21.62

Share price in 2024: $169.40

Total 5-year return: 635%

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)

Share price in 2019: $14.06

Share price in 2024: $107.04

Total 5-year return: 630%

Darren415 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Medpace Holdings (MEDP)

Share price in 2019: $51.42

Share price in 2024: $397.52

Total 5-year return: 623%

Jer123 / Shutterstock.com

Microstrategy (MSTR)

Share price in 2019: $137.35

Share price in 2024: $1,022.84

Total 5-year return: 622%

P10 (PX)

Share price in 2019: $1.29

Share price in 2024: $9.10

Total 5-year return: 622%

Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

Share price in 2019: $22.17

Share price in 2024: $159.47

Total 5-year return: 613%

GotziLA STOCK / Shutterstock.com

Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

Share price in 2019: $23.49

Share price in 2024: $163.24

Total 5-year return: 610%

Igor Kutyaev / Getty Images/iStockphoto

XPO (XPO)

Share price in 2019: $16.45

Share price in 2024: $120.32

Total 5-year return: 591%

zoom-zoom / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gen Digital (GEN)

Share price in 2019: $12.65

Share price in 2024: $21.49

Total 5-year return: 591%

Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock / Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Quanta Services (PWR)

Share price in 2019: $34.99

Share price in 2024: $241.51

Total 5-year return: 588%

Avosb / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vertiv Holdings (VRT)

Share price in 2019: $9.97

Share price in 2024: $67.62

Total 5-year return: 582%

TopBuild (BLD)

Share price in 2019: $63.00

Share price in 2024: $402.38

Total 5-year return: 576%

Ares Management (ARES)

Share price in 2019: $22.45

Share price in 2024: $132.63

Total 5-year return: 575%

Darren415 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Powell Industries (POWL)

Share price in 2019: $30.49

Share price in 2024: $185.24

Total 5-year return: 572%

Torsten Asmus / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boise Cascade (BCC)

Share price in 2019: $26.67

Share price in 2024: $135.78

Total 5-year return: 565%

Checubus / Shutterstock.com

Impinj (PI)

Share price in 2019: $16.67

Share price in 2024: $102.81

Total 5-year return: 553%

Mongkol Onnuan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

Share price in 2019: $12.60

Share price in 2024: $76.61

Total 5-year return: 549%

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Share price in 2019: $28.30

Share price in 2024: $184.16

Total 5-year return: 547%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)

Share price in 2019: $56.78

Share price in 2024: $377.25

Total 5-year return: 545%

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Share price in 2019: $126.34

Share price in 2024: $753.68

Total 5-year return: 545%

Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

Share price in 2019: $8.80

Share price in 2024: $57.07

Total 5-year return: 541%

PixieMe / Shutterstock.com

KLA (KLAC)

Share price in 2019: $114.63

Share price in 2024: $682.30

Total 5-year return: 536%

©Shutterstock.com

Dillard’s (DDS)

Share price in 2019: $69.87

Share price in 2024: $417.41

Total 5-year return: 533%

UFP Technologies (UFPT)

Share price in 2019: $33.34

Share price in 2024: $208.26

Total 5-year return: 522%

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

Share price in 2019: $25.76

Share price in 2024: $127.76

Total 5-year return: 518%

FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

Share price in 2019: $14.40

Share price in 2024: $56.29

Total 5-year return: 505%

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Share price in 2019: $141.96

Share price in 2024: $895.59

Total 5-year return: 505%

Drazen_ / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

Share price in 2019: $14.16

Share price in 2024: $89.71

Total 5-year return: 497%

Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com

DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

Share price in 2019: $36.26

Share price in 2024: $177.89

Total 5-year return: 494%

Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

Share price in 2019: $52.02

Share price in 2024: $305.73

Total 5-year return: 491%

©Shutterstock.com

IES Holdings (IESC)

Share price in 2019: $18.45

Share price in 2024: $107.79

Total 5-year return: 483%

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Wingstop (WING)

Share price in 2019: $65.43

Share price in 2024: $351.05

Total 5-year return: 481%

©Shutterstock.com

Rambus (RMBS)

Share price in 2019: $9.78

Share price in 2024: $59.24

Total 5-year return: 477%

kanchana_koyjai / Shutterstock.com

Installed Building Products (IBP)

Share price in 2019: $46.41

Share price in 2024: $238.93

Total 5-year return: 477%

SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Lam Research (LRCX)

Share price in 2019: $167.16

Share price in 2024: $938.25

Total 5-year return: 473%

shapecharge / Getty Images

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Share price in 2019: $48.47

Share price in 2024: $307.37

Total 5-year return: 471%

Immunogen (IMGN)

Share price in 2019: $5.91

Share price in 2024: $31.23

Total 5-year return: 469%

danielvfung / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Synopsys (SNPS)

Share price in 2019: $103.26

Share price in 2024: $573.73

Total 5-year return: 464%

RomanovRV / Shutterstock.com

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Share price in 2019: $134.10

Share price in 2024: $720.04

Total 5-year return: 459%

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Broadcom (AVGO)

Share price in 2019: $265.51

Share price in 2024: $1,300.49

Total 5-year return: 457%

photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Share price in 2019: $37.57

Share price in 2024: $201.62

Total 5-year return: 455%

Sundry Photography / Getty Images

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

Share price in 2019: $58.00

Share price in 2024: $324.15

Total 5-year return: 453%

D-Keine / iStock.com

Murphy USA (MUSA)

Share price in 2019: $77.75

Share price in 2024: $417.01

Total 5-year return: 447%

Natera (NTRA)

Share price in 2019: $77.75

Share price in 2024: $417.01

Total 5-year return: 446%

Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT)

Share price in 2019: $3.71

Share price in 2024: $15.38

Total 5-year return: 440%

23d7d4d_101 / iStock.com

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

Share price in 2019: $19.57

Share price in 2024: $112.67

Total 5-year return: 436%

Pedro Martinez Valera / Shutterstock.com

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Share price in 2019: $58.77

Share price in 2024: $304.38

Total 5-year return: 432%

Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

Share price in 2019: $13.01

Share price in 2024: $71.28

Total 5-year return: 428%

Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Jabil (JBL)

Share price in 2019: $27.19

Share price in 2024: $144.09

Total 5-year return: 424%

PEO ACWA / Flickr.com

United Rentals (URI)

Share price in 2019: $126.58

Share price in 2024: $693.27

Total 5-year return: 424%

Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

Share price in 2019: $6.57

Share price in 2024: $35.22

Total 5-year return: 421%

Uranium Energy (UEC)

Share price in 2019: $1.24

Share price in 2024: $6.48

Total 5-year return: 414%

REDPIXEL.PL / Shutterstock.com

Fair Isaac (FICO)

Share price in 2019: $248.05

Share price in 2024: $1,269.91

Total 5-year return: 412%

champpixs / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

Share price in 2019: $12.42

Share price in 2024: $69.52

Total 5-year return: 410%

Massimo Giachetti / Getty Images

GameStop (GME)

Share price in 2019: $2.74

Share price in 2024: $14.27

Total 5-year return: 404%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

Share price in 2019: $2.87

Share price in 2024: $14.56

Total 5-year return: 400%

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

Share price in 2019: $3.21

Share price in 2024: $17.12

Total 5-year return: 395%

champpixs / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bancorp (TBBK)

Share price in 2019: $8.66

Share price in 2024: $44.64

Total 5-year return: 392%

Maximusnd / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Griffon (GFF)

Share price in 2019: $17.30

Share price in 2024: $71.40

Total 5-year return: 392%

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Share price in 2019: $3.35

Share price in 2024: $14.05

Total 5-year return: 389%

Maximusnd / Getty Images/iStockphoto

M/I Homes (MHO)

Share price in 2019: $26.05

Share price in 2024: $126.99

Total 5-year return: 388%

MYR Group (MYRG)

Share price in 2019: $35.39

Share price in 2024: $162.46

Total 5-year return: 384%

Zscaler (ZS)

Share price in 2019: $58.27

Share price in 2024: $241.97

Total 5-year return: 378%

©iStock.com

Crocs (CROX)

Share price in 2019: $25.37

Share price in 2024: $122.25

Total 5-year return: 376%

©Shutterstock.com

KKR & Co (KKR)

Share price in 2019: $22.56

Share price in 2024: $98.26

Total 5-year return: 372%

Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC)

Share price in 2019: $9.96

Share price in 2024: $47.75

Total 5-year return: 369%

Manhattan Associates (MANH)

Share price in 2019: $53.27

Share price in 2024: $253.33

Total 5-year return: 363%

SARINYAPINNGAM / Getty Images/iStockphoto

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

Share price in 2019: $17.47

Share price in 2024: $88.33

Total 5-year return: 363%

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Share price in 2019: $28.53

Share price in 2024: $111.80

Total 5-year return: 357%

GMS (GMS)

Share price in 2019: $19.84

Share price in 2024: $89.31

Total 5-year return: 357%

©Blackstone Group

Blackstone (BX)

Share price in 2019: $33.72

Share price in 2024: $127.82

Total 5-year return: 356%

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Share price in 2019: $57.82

Share price in 2024: $235.53

Total 5-year return: 355%

Group 1 Automotive

Share price in 2019: $60.55

Share price in 2024: $270.65

Total 5-year return: 353%

Andriy Blokhin / Shutterstock.com

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Share price in 2019: $93.91

Share price in 2024: $442.48

Total 5-year return: 349%

SARINYAPINNGAM / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

Share price in 2019: $14.21

Share price in 2024: $63.37

Total 5-year return: 346%

EMCOR Group

Share price in 2019: $70.22

Share price in 2024: $313.52

Total 5-year return: 344%

Studio Barcelona / Shutterstock.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Share price in 2019: $609.53

Share price in 2024: $2,688.77

Total 5-year return: 343%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 100 Stocks You Should Have Invested In 5 Years Ago