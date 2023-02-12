U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,089.75
    -10.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,831.00
    -64.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,311.50
    -34.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,918.90
    -5.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.25
    -0.47 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.90
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0672
    -0.0071 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    +0.0610 (+1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    20.53
    -0.18 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    -0.0080 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6080
    +0.1700 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,803.37
    -62.24 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.90
    -7.73 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

1000 HOMES IN 100 HOURS FOR DISPLACED OF SYRIA AFTER QUAKE

·2 min read

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just over 100 hours after the first earthquake hit northwest Syria, global charity Human Appeal has offered 1,000 newly built brick homes as housing for internally displaced families who lost their homes in the massive earthquake that recently struck the region.

NGO Human Appeal's Al Zohoor town, Idlib, northwest Syria.
NGO Human Appeal's Al Zohoor town, Idlib, northwest Syria.

Human Appeal is the first international humanitarian NGO to offer permanent homes as shelter for those who lost their homes in northwest Syria due to the natural disaster.

The homes are part of a town settlement project by Human Appeal called Al Zohoor (in English the floral town) near Idlib northwest Syria, recently completed to provide permanent housing to 1000 internally displaced Syrian families due to the ongoing conflict.

Each single storey home comprises a modern design that includes a bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom and will offer electricity and running water. The project forms part of a major development by the charity in its ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of internally displaced families in the area.

Demonstrating Human Appeal's success in building permanent homes for displaced families in Syria, the Al Zohoor town follows on the heels of its first successful housed settlement already populated by families with 272 houses in Azaz, north of Aleppo.

Human Appeal has been active in humanitarian deployments and projects in northwest Syria for the last decade, providing ongoing medical and humanitarian assistance. Its biggest ongoing programme in the area focuses on healthcare such as mobile clinics and its Al Imaan hospital that Human Appeal has been running since 2014. The hospital provides ongoing primary medical care and a maternity ward for local residents. It offers much needed medical assistance to over 2,300 people in northwest Syria each month.

"The homes will still be offered to internally displaced families in northwest Syria but will now prioritize those Syrian families who have lost their homes and possessions due to the recent deadly earthquake. There are now even more displaced people in a region where 2.8 million—out of a total population of 4 million—were already displaced. The huge consequences of this disaster require large scale international aid. Some of these displaced families do not even have a tent to shelter in from the current bitter winter conditions or coming harsh heat of summer," commented Dr. Mohamed Ashmawey, CEO of Human Appeal.

About Human Appeal USA:
Human Appeal USA is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.
Tax ID # 87-2410117. Your donations are tax deductible.

CONTACT:  Human Appeal Inc., 26050 Acero, Suite 415, Mission Viejo, CA 92691, USA
Tel.:  +1 949 569 9060
Email: customercare@humanappealusa.org 
For more information visit: www.humanappealusa.org

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1000-homes-in-100-hours-for-displaced-of-syria-after-quake-301744746.html

SOURCE Human Appeal

Recommended Stories

  • Battery Giant LG Chem Prepares to Lock In Raw Material Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- LG Chem Ltd. is prioritizing efforts to secure raw materials used in electric-vehicle batteries and establishing a self-sufficient global supply chain, including via potential partnerships and investments in mining companies.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaAirsp

  • Exclusive-S.Korea aims to join AI race as startup Rebellions launches new chip

    South Korean startup Rebellions Inc launches an artificial intelligence (AI) chip on Monday, racing to win government contracts as Seoul seeks a place for local companies in the exploding AI industry. The company's ATOM chip is the latest Korean attempt to challenge global leader Nvidia Corp in the hardware that powers the potentially revolutionary AI technology. Nvidia, a U.S. chip designer, has a commanding share of high-end AI chips, making up about 86% of the computing power of the world’s six biggest cloud services as of December, according to Jefferies chip analyst Mark Lipacis.

  • An anonymous donor gave $30 million to Turkey earthquake victims, Pakistani prime minister says

    The Pakistani PM tweeted he was ‘deeply moved’ after a Pakistani man walked into the Turkish embassy in the U.S. to make such a ‘glorious act of philanthropy’

  • U.S. warplane shot down object over northern Canada on Trudeau’s order

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. fighter jet shot down an unidentified object that was flying high over the Yukon, acting a day after the U.S. took similar action over Alaska.

  • The metric that shows why the world’s three biggest economies could be in serious trouble

    The dependency ratio might be one of the most important statistics for the future of global markets. Some countries are headed in the wrong direction.

  • Quake Latest: Turkey’s Economic Toll Could Reach $84 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey has widened its probe into contractors after the collapse of buildings in two massive earthquakes, as search and rescue efforts near the one-week mark. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaAirspace Over Lake Michigan Closed Briefly for Military ActivityNearly

  • Airport Shuttle Bus Collides With American Airlines Plane at LAX

    Four people were hospitalized when a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport collided with a plane owned by American Airlines Group on Friday night, officials said.

  • Why Super Bowl halftime star Rihanna is seen as a ‘trailblazing’ philanthropist

    As fans await Rihanna’s next album, her foundation has been busy handing out grants across the Caribbean and the U.S.

  • Quake Latest: Death Toll Nears 30,000; Looters Detained

    (Bloomberg) -- The death toll from two massive earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria climbed above 29,000, as rescuers continued to dig through rubble for survivors and victims. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaAirspace Over Lake Michigan Closed Briefly for Military Activity

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's landlord? Earn up to a 13.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • Natural Gas: Fasten Your Seat Belts

    Last year, natural-gas prices were—by some measures—the most volatile since the U.S. shale boom began about a decade earlier. Despite the recent plunge in prices, it could be just a preview of coming attractions. Here is one way to quantify the wild swings: There were 18 days last year when the benchmark Henry Hub futures contract’s daily closing prices moved by more than 10%, the most since the Nymex natural-gas contract made its debut more than three decades ago, according to Eli Rubin, senior energy analyst at EBW Analytics Group.

  • Stocks risk a nasty tumble as investors turn a blind eye to Ukraine and Taiwan

    If you are not a regular devotee of stock market movements, you may not have noticed that, before dipping a bit on Friday, this week the FTSE 100 stock market index hit new all-time highs.

  • Sunak’s tax blunders prove it – Liz Truss was right all along

    The return of Liz Truss to the political fray has inevitably sparked a barrage of derision and outrage. The former prime minister has been widely criticised for her 4,000-word essay in last weekend's Telegraph, followed by an hour-long interview on Spectator TV.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Market Rally Faces Tests; What To Do Now

    The stock market rally's pullback still looks normal, but the CPI inflation report and Tesla data are ahead. Get your game plan ready.

  • A $1.5 Million Annuity Could Get You This Much Money Every Year

    Annuities are a form of hybrid financial product. Part investment and part contract, they're primarily sold by insurance companies as a way to save for retirement. While in recent years they have come under criticism for below-market returns, many retirees … Continue reading → The post How Much Would a $1.5 Million Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Incyte Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • ‘Crimea is Putin’s kryptonite - Russians will die in numerous ditches defending it’

    It’s possible to take a dark view of the Ukraine war. The astonishing courage and sacrifice of the Ukrainians has stopped the Russian onslaught when very few, initially, thought this could be done. But now the fighting has stabilised into an attritional bloodbath. Putin is assembling a new invasion army, ready to launch a fresh offensive in the spring. Some Western experts believe that Russian successes are imminent.

  • NVIDIA Corp. Shares Have Further to Go, Supported by Growing Sales

    Smart money managers are always looking for the next hot stock. And NVIDIA has many attractive fundamental qualities.

  • Should I Really Use Fidelity's 45% Rule?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.