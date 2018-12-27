This Is a 1000-HP All-Wheel Drive Civic Wagon

From Road & Track

Remember that 1029-horsepower Honda Odyssey that could do more burnouts than your favorite muscle car? Well, Bisimoto Engineering, the firm behind that wonderful piece of engineering, is back again tuning Hondas after a brief hiatus building center-seat Porsches. Its latest creation is this 1991 Honda Civic wagon that's been converted to all-wheel drive, sporting an engine capable of 1000 horsepower. We're interested.

The firm's founder, Bisi Ezerioha, got the chance to bring his newly-built Civic over to The Hoonigans garage to show it off for one of their Build Biology episodes, and even though no driving actually happens throughout the 15-minute video, it's certainly worth the watch. Ezerioha breaks down the entire build start to finish, going over everything from the paint color to the powertrain. The engine is a highly modified K24-based Honda inline-four with a 72mm billet turbo that can produce up to 1000 horsepower, which is pretty absurd. The all-wheel drive system is taken from a 2004 Honda CR-V, of all things, beefed up to handle all that extra thrust. There's also a digital gauge cluster, a custom interior, and roll cage painted in the exterior color.

That stuff is just scratching the surface of what makes this build so cool, though. Check out the full video here to see all of the engineering Bisimoto Engineering put into this thing.

