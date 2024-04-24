If You Make $100K, You Can Afford the Average Home in These 37 States

©Shutterstock.com

Your household has reached the $100,000-a-year income level, and you’ve decided it’s time to think about changing your housing situation.

But just how much house can you afford on that increased salary? That’s a decision that depends on where you live, as well as how much your mortgage lender can prequalify you for after reviewing your entire financial picture.

For you to own a home, many financial experts recommend spending no more than 30% of your monthly income on housing costs. But how much does that translate into when it comes to the price range you can afford for a new house? A good place to start your calculation is by looking at what it takes in terms of the salary needed to afford an average home, as well as the property taxes you can expect to pay, in your state. As your salary and home prices go up, so do those costs.

Keep reading to see where you can buy the average home on a $100,000 salary.

Alabama

Salary needed to afford average home: $64,163

2023 average home value: $201,212

20% down payment: $40,242

Primary loan amount: $160,970

Monthly tax payment: $65

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,059

Arizona

Salary needed to afford average home: $96,344

2023 average home value: $420,605

20% down payment: $84,121

Primary loan amount: $336,484

Monthly tax payment: $228

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,304

Arkansas

Salary needed to afford average home: $60,487

2023 average home value: $176,107

20% down payment: $35,221

Primary loan amount: $140,886

Monthly tax payment: $94

Monthly mortgage payment: $963

Delaware

Salary needed to afford average home: $89,773

2023 average home value: $355,120

20% down payment: $71,024

Primary loan amount: $284,096

Monthly tax payment: $175

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,928

Florida

Salary needed to afford average home: $95,979

2023 average home value: $398,861

20% down payment: $79,772

Primary loan amount: $319,089

Monthly tax payment: $302

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,271

Georgia

Salary needed to afford average home: $80,105

2023 average home value: $307,375

20% down payment: $61,475

Primary loan amount: $245,900

Monthly tax payment: $233

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,750

Idaho

Salary needed to afford average home: $97,916

2023 average home value: $438,088

20% down payment: $87,618

Primary loan amount: $350,470

Monthly tax payment: $256

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,418

Illinois

Salary needed to afford average home: $79,065

2023 average home value: $239,065

20% down payment: $47,813

Primary loan amount: $191,252

Monthly tax payment: $408

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,588

Indiana

Salary needed to afford average home: $69,677

2023 average home value: $221,357

20% down payment: $44,271

Primary loan amount: $177,086

Monthly tax payment: $155

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,248

Iowa

Salary needed to afford average home: $70,093

2023 average home value: $201,546

20% down payment: $40,309

Primary loan amount: $161,237

Monthly tax payment: $252

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,247

Kansas

Salary needed to afford average home: $70,204

2023 average home value: $208,883

20% down payment: $41,777

Primary loan amount: $167,106

Monthly tax payment: $230

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,261

Kentucky

Salary needed to afford average home: $64,790

2023 average home value: $188,438

20% down payment: $37,688

Primary loan amount: $150,750

Monthly tax payment: $129

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,059

Louisiana

Salary needed to afford average home: $63,119

2023 average home value: $182,124

20% down payment: $36,425

Primary loan amount: $145,699

Monthly tax payment: $82

Monthly mortgage payment: $981

Maine

Salary needed to afford average home: $93,928

2023 average home value: $347,071

20% down payment: $69,414

Primary loan amount: $277,657

Monthly tax payment: $362

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,075

Maryland

Salary needed to afford average home: $97,091

2023 average home value: $395,518

20% down payment: $79,104

Primary loan amount: $316,414

Monthly tax payment: $343

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,295

Michigan

Salary needed to afford average home: $70,928

2023 average home value: $212,868

20% down payment: $42,574

Primary loan amount: $170,295

Monthly tax payment: $245

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,296

Minnesota

Salary needed to afford average home: $87,301

2023 average home value: $320,005

20% down payment: $64,001

Primary loan amount: $256,004

Monthly tax payment: $293

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,873

Mississippi

Missouri

Salary needed to afford average home: $69,920

2023 average home value: $226,968

20% down payment: $45,394

Primary loan amount: $181,575

Monthly tax payment: $187

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,308

Montana

Salary needed to afford average home: $97,477

2023 average home value: $427,218

20% down payment: $85,444

Primary loan amount: $341,775

Monthly tax payment: $267

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,376

Nebraska

Salary needed to afford average home: $76,661

2023 average home value: $242,560

20% down payment: $48,512

Primary loan amount: $194,048

Monthly tax payment: $325

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,523

Nevada

Salary needed to afford average home: $98,623

2023 average home value: $429,767

20% down payment: $85,953

Primary loan amount: $343,814

Monthly tax payment: $215

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,336

New Mexico

Salary needed to afford average home: $77,014

2023 average home value: $280,010

20% down payment: $56,002

Primary loan amount: $224,008

Monthly tax payment: $154

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,536

North Carolina

Salary needed to afford average home: $82,358

2023 average home value: $309,902

20% down payment: $61,980

Primary loan amount: $247,921

Monthly tax payment: $212

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,741

North Dakota

Salary needed to afford average home: $76,476

2023 average home value: $245,226

20% down payment: $49,045

Primary loan amount: $196,181

Monthly tax payment: $194

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,405

Ohio

Salary needed to afford average home: $70,976

2023 average home value: $206,508

20% down payment: $41,302

Primary loan amount: $165,206

Monthly tax payment: $272

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,291

Oklahoma

Salary needed to afford average home: $63,890

2023 average home value: $189,085

20% down payment: $37,817

Primary loan amount: $151,268

Monthly tax payment: $139

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,072

Pennsylvania

Salary needed to afford average home: $78,695

2023 average home value: $243,386

20% down payment: $48,677

Primary loan amount: $194,709

Monthly tax payment: $302

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,504

South Carolina

Salary needed to afford average home: $75,950

2023 average home value: $272,103

20% down payment: $54,421

Primary loan amount: $217,682

Monthly tax payment: $127

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,470

South Dakota

Salary needed to afford average home: $79,649

2023 average home value: $283,596

20% down payment: $56,719

Primary loan amount: $226,877

Monthly tax payment: $279

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,679

Tennessee

Salary needed to afford average home: $75,947

2023 average home value: $287,793

20% down payment: $57,559

Primary loan amount: $230,234

Monthly tax payment: $163

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,584

Texas

Salary needed to afford average home: $83,946

2023 average home value: $296,285

20% down payment: $59,257

Primary loan amount: $237,028

Monthly tax payment: $410

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,872

Vermont

Salary needed to afford average home: $97,731

2023 average home value: $327,908

20% down payment: $65,582

Primary loan amount: $262,327

Monthly tax payment: $497

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,116

Virginia

Salary needed to afford average home: $90,084

2023 average home value: $363,186

20% down payment: $72,637

Primary loan amount: $290,549

Monthly tax payment: $263

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,056

West Virginia

Salary needed to afford average home: $60,980

2023 average home value: $145,893

20% down payment: $29,179

Primary loan amount: $116,715

Monthly tax payment: $67

Monthly mortgage payment: $787

Wisconsin

Salary needed to afford average home: $82,208

2023 average home value: $262,566

20% down payment: $52,513

Primary loan amount: $210,052

Monthly tax payment: $357

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,653

Wyoming

Salary needed to afford average home: $81,223

2023 average home value: $322,509

20% down payment: $64,502

Primary loan amount: $258,008

Monthly tax payment: $151

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,742

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first surveyed monthly living expenses in all 50 states. The cost-of-living comparison included the following factors: (1) yearly mortgage by assuming 20% down payment, 30-year fixed loan, current interest rate as sourced from St. Louis Federal Reserve (6.27%) for every state and multiplying that by 12 (for months), sourced from Zillow’s home value index and determined using CNET Mortgage Calculator formula; (2) annual necessities cost (grocery, utilities, healthcare and transportation) by taking the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer expenditure survey and factored out by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s cost of living index for all of 2022. Necessity costs were totaled the annual dollar cost of necessities in each state. This dollar amount for necessities was then doubled to find the (3) actual annual income needed to live comfortably in the state, assuming a person is following the 50-30-20 budgeting guideline, which requires an income double the cost of necessities. The amount of money specified for savings is equal to 20% of the total income needed, and the amount specified for discretionary spending is equal to 30% of the total income needed. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 18, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If You Make $100K, You Can Afford the Average Home in These 37 States