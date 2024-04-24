If You Make $100K, You Can Afford the Average Home in These 37 States

Jami Farkas
9 min read
0
©Shutterstock.com

Your household has reached the $100,000-a-year income level, and you’ve decided it’s time to think about changing your housing situation.

But just how much house can you afford on that increased salary? That’s a decision that depends on where you live, as well as how much your mortgage lender can prequalify you for after reviewing your entire financial picture.

For you to own a home, many financial experts recommend spending no more than 30% of your monthly income on housing costs. But how much does that translate into when it comes to the price range you can afford for a new house? A good place to start your calculation is by looking at what it takes in terms of the salary needed to afford an average home, as well as the property taxes you can expect to pay, in your state. As your salary and home prices go up, so do those costs.

Keep reading to see where you can buy the average home on a $100,000 salary.

gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $64,163

  • 2023 average home value: $201,212

  • 20% down payment: $40,242

  • Primary loan amount: $160,970

  • Monthly tax payment: $65

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,059

Arizona

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $96,344

  • 2023 average home value: $420,605

  • 20% down payment: $84,121

  • Primary loan amount: $336,484

  • Monthly tax payment: $228

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,304

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $60,487

  • 2023 average home value: $176,107

  • 20% down payment: $35,221

  • Primary loan amount: $140,886

  • Monthly tax payment: $94

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $963

AndreyKrav / iStock.com
AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Delaware

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $89,773

  • 2023 average home value: $355,120

  • 20% down payment: $71,024

  • Primary loan amount: $284,096

  • Monthly tax payment: $175

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,928

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images
Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $95,979

  • 2023 average home value: $398,861

  • 20% down payment: $79,772

  • Primary loan amount: $319,089

  • Monthly tax payment: $302

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,271

Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com
Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $80,105

  • 2023 average home value: $307,375

  • 20% down payment: $61,475

  • Primary loan amount: $245,900

  • Monthly tax payment: $233

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,750

Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com
Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $97,916

  • 2023 average home value: $438,088

  • 20% down payment: $87,618

  • Primary loan amount: $350,470

  • Monthly tax payment: $256

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,418

xavierarnau / Getty Images
xavierarnau / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $79,065

  • 2023 average home value: $239,065

  • 20% down payment: $47,813

  • Primary loan amount: $191,252

  • Monthly tax payment: $408

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,588

chapin31 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
chapin31 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $69,677

  • 2023 average home value: $221,357

  • 20% down payment: $44,271

  • Primary loan amount: $177,086

  • Monthly tax payment: $155

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,248

Laurens Hoddenbagh / Shutterstock.com
Laurens Hoddenbagh / Shutterstock.com

Iowa

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $70,093

  • 2023 average home value: $201,546

  • 20% down payment: $40,309

  • Primary loan amount: $161,237

  • Monthly tax payment: $252

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,247

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $70,204

  • 2023 average home value: $208,883

  • 20% down payment: $41,777

  • Primary loan amount: $167,106

  • Monthly tax payment: $230

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,261

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto
alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $64,790

  • 2023 average home value: $188,438

  • 20% down payment: $37,688

  • Primary loan amount: $150,750

  • Monthly tax payment: $129

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,059

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $63,119

  • 2023 average home value: $182,124

  • 20% down payment: $36,425

  • Primary loan amount: $145,699

  • Monthly tax payment: $82

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $981

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $93,928

  • 2023 average home value: $347,071

  • 20% down payment: $69,414

  • Primary loan amount: $277,657

  • Monthly tax payment: $362

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,075

Tim Pruss / Getty Images
Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $97,091

  • 2023 average home value: $395,518

  • 20% down payment: $79,104

  • Primary loan amount: $316,414

  • Monthly tax payment: $343

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,295

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Michigan

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $70,928

  • 2023 average home value: $212,868

  • 20% down payment: $42,574

  • Primary loan amount: $170,295

  • Monthly tax payment: $245

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,296

dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $87,301

  • 2023 average home value: $320,005

  • 20% down payment: $64,001

  • Primary loan amount: $256,004

  • Monthly tax payment: $293

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,873

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Art Wager / iStock.com
Art Wager / iStock.com

Missouri

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $69,920

  • 2023 average home value: $226,968

  • 20% down payment: $45,394

  • Primary loan amount: $181,575

  • Monthly tax payment: $187

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,308

Daniel J. Rao / Shutterstock.com
Daniel J. Rao / Shutterstock.com

Montana

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $97,477

  • 2023 average home value: $427,218

  • 20% down payment: $85,444

  • Primary loan amount: $341,775

  • Monthly tax payment: $267

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,376

Aspects and Angles / Shutterstock.com
Aspects and Angles / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $76,661

  • 2023 average home value: $242,560

  • 20% down payment: $48,512

  • Primary loan amount: $194,048

  • Monthly tax payment: $325

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,523

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $98,623

  • 2023 average home value: $429,767

  • 20% down payment: $85,953

  • Primary loan amount: $343,814

  • Monthly tax payment: $215

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,336

Michael E Halstead / Shutterstock.com
Michael E Halstead / Shutterstock.com

New Mexico

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $77,014

  • 2023 average home value: $280,010

  • 20% down payment: $56,002

  • Primary loan amount: $224,008

  • Monthly tax payment: $154

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,536

Ryan Herron / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ryan Herron / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $82,358

  • 2023 average home value: $309,902

  • 20% down payment: $61,980

  • Primary loan amount: $247,921

  • Monthly tax payment: $212

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,741

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $76,476

  • 2023 average home value: $245,226

  • 20% down payment: $49,045

  • Primary loan amount: $196,181

  • Monthly tax payment: $194

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,405

BorisVetshev / Shutterstock.com
BorisVetshev / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $70,976

  • 2023 average home value: $206,508

  • 20% down payment: $41,302

  • Primary loan amount: $165,206

  • Monthly tax payment: $272

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,291

JTSorrell / Getty Images
JTSorrell / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $63,890

  • 2023 average home value: $189,085

  • 20% down payment: $37,817

  • Primary loan amount: $151,268

  • Monthly tax payment: $139

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,072

luminouslens / Getty Images/iStockphoto
luminouslens / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $78,695

  • 2023 average home value: $243,386

  • 20% down payment: $48,677

  • Primary loan amount: $194,709

  • Monthly tax payment: $302

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,504

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $75,950

  • 2023 average home value: $272,103

  • 20% down payment: $54,421

  • Primary loan amount: $217,682

  • Monthly tax payment: $127

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,470

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $79,649

  • 2023 average home value: $283,596

  • 20% down payment: $56,719

  • Primary loan amount: $226,877

  • Monthly tax payment: $279

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,679

ehrlif / iStock.com
ehrlif / iStock.com

Tennessee

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $75,947

  • 2023 average home value: $287,793

  • 20% down payment: $57,559

  • Primary loan amount: $230,234

  • Monthly tax payment: $163

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,584

belterz / Getty Images
belterz / Getty Images

Texas

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $83,946

  • 2023 average home value: $296,285

  • 20% down payment: $59,257

  • Primary loan amount: $237,028

  • Monthly tax payment: $410

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,872

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Vermont

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $97,731

  • 2023 average home value: $327,908

  • 20% down payment: $65,582

  • Primary loan amount: $262,327

  • Monthly tax payment: $497

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,116

MandD / Getty Images
MandD / Getty Images

Virginia

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $90,084

  • 2023 average home value: $363,186

  • 20% down payment: $72,637

  • Primary loan amount: $290,549

  • Monthly tax payment: $263

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,056

ablokhin / iStock.com
ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $60,980

  • 2023 average home value: $145,893

  • 20% down payment: $29,179

  • Primary loan amount: $116,715

  • Monthly tax payment: $67

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $787

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Wisconsin

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $82,208

  • 2023 average home value: $262,566

  • 20% down payment: $52,513

  • Primary loan amount: $210,052

  • Monthly tax payment: $357

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,653

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Salary needed to afford average home: $81,223

  • 2023 average home value: $322,509

  • 20% down payment: $64,502

  • Primary loan amount: $258,008

  • Monthly tax payment: $151

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,742

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first surveyed monthly living expenses in all 50 states. The cost-of-living comparison included the following factors: (1) yearly mortgage by assuming 20% down payment, 30-year fixed loan, current interest rate as sourced from St. Louis Federal Reserve (6.27%) for every state and multiplying that by 12 (for months), sourced from Zillow’s home value index and determined using CNET Mortgage Calculator formula; (2) annual necessities cost (grocery, utilities, healthcare and transportation) by taking the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer expenditure survey and factored out by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s cost of living index for all of 2022. Necessity costs were totaled the annual dollar cost of necessities in each state. This dollar amount for necessities was then doubled to find the (3) actual annual income needed to live comfortably in the state, assuming a person is following the 50-30-20 budgeting guideline, which requires an income double the cost of necessities. The amount of money specified for savings is equal to 20% of the total income needed, and the amount specified for discretionary spending is equal to 30% of the total income needed. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 18, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If You Make $100K, You Can Afford the Average Home in These 37 States

