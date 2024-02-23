$100K Goes The Furthest in These US Cities

With taxes, housing, food and other costs varying widely across the U.S., a $100,000 income can look drastically different depending on where you live. Even places that don’t charge residents a state or local income tax can see a wide range for how far a dollar stretches thanks to cost of living differences. Because of the nature of compounding, the wide differences in the value of a $100k income can have life-changing effects on your long-term finances, particularly early on in your investment career.

With this in mind, SmartAsset adjusted a $100,000 income for federal, state and local taxes, as well as local cost of living premiums, to find the purchasing power – or effective value – of that money in 72 of the largest U.S. cities.

Key Findings

$100k goes furthest in El Paso, TX. With no state or local income taxes and a 12% discount on cost of living, a $100k income equates to $88,840 of purchasing power. Four other Texas cities made the top 10, including Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Lubbock and Houston.

A $100k salary is worth just $31,000 in Manhattan. With the highest cost of living and second-highest tax rate studywide, this income may not offer much wiggle room in New York City. It’s more affordable in Brooklyn and Queens, where $100k is worth $43,376 (fourth least) and $49,978 (seventh least), respectively.

Baltimore residents face the highest income taxes. At the $100k income level, a Baltimore resident stands to lose up to 32.7% of their income to federal, state and local taxes. Meanwhile, residents in cities and states that forego income tax collection face a standard 22% federal rate. The average aggregate tax rate studywide is 26%.

In these four California cities, $100k gets halved. San Francisco, where $100k equates to $40,997; Los Angeles ($47,762); San Diego ($50,082); and Oakland ($51,237) all make the top 10 cities where a $100,000 income is worth the least after adjusting for taxes and cost of living.

Top 10 Cities Where $100,000 Goes Furthest

El Paso, TX: $88,840 Oklahoma City, OK: $87,585 Memphis, TN: $86,960 Corpus Christi, TX: $86,383 San Antonio, TX: $85,625 Lubbock, TX: $85,065 Tulsa, OK: $84,507 Jacksonville, FL: $83,878 Houston, TX: $82,986 St. Louis, MO: $82,614

Top 10 Cities Where $100,000 Is Worth the Least

Manhattan, NY: $30,914 Honolulu, HI: $39,148 San Francisco, CA: $40,997 Brooklyn, NY: $43,376 Los Angeles, CA: $47,762 Washington, DC: $48,734 Queens, NY: $49,978 San Diego, CA: $50,082 Boston, MA: $50,109 Oakland, CA: $51,237

Data and Methodology

This study used SmartAsset’s paycheck calculator to apply federal, state and local taxes to an annual salary of $100,000 for an individual. This online tool calculates your take-home pay per paycheck for both salary and hourly jobs after taking into account federal, state and local taxes. We then adjusted the remaining amount for the local cost of living in 72 of the largest cities in the U.S. using data from the Council for Community and Economic Research. The cost of living takes into account the price of housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous goods and services. Cost of living index data is averaged across 2023.

