$100K+ job openings in NC: Some fully remote jobs let you live out of state

The State of North Carolina currently has over 1,100 job openings listed online. Some are entirely remote and offer six-figure salaries, and others have a work-from-home hybrid perk.

We combed through six-figure, remote-friendly offerings in North Carolina right now.

If you’re searching for a new job, or if you’re just curious about the salaries some state employees are making these days, we’ve compiled some of the highest paying state jobs that are currently open (as of April 4) and listed on the state’s job postings site.

Below, you’ll find each job’s title, a description of the position and a link to the posting, where you can find more information about the job and apply. Be sure to inquire about residency requirements, as some remote jobs require employees to reside in-state.

All of the jobs’ posted salaries and recruitment ranges go up to six figures, but not all are guaranteed to pay over $100,000.

You can find the full, searchable list of all current openings at governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina.

To search for fully remote or hybrid jobs, filter selections to include remote options, including remote only, remote optional and flexible/hybrid.

Salary range: $95,000 - $175,000

ServiceNOW Architect/Developer for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $97,986 - $171,475

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position is responsible for leading efforts to deliver ServiceNOW automation solutions for the Department of Information Technology (DIT) operations and influencing the implementation, processes and on-going support of the DIT CMDB and Asset Database.

Deadline: April 11

IT Project Manager II for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $97,986 - $171,475

Recruitment range : Up to $120,000

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position is responsible for managing projects of multiple technology disciplines (i.e. hardware, software, applications development, network infrastructure etc.) and/or significant business process reengineering efforts.





Deadline: April 4

Salary range: $80,000 - $190,000

Actuary - Property & Casualty for the Department of Insurance

Posted salary : $83,746 - $188,429

Recruitment range : $83,746 - $151,414

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position will assist with devising and conducting special studies on important issues affecting P&C insurance and performs special technical projects under the guidance of the chief actuary.

Deadline: April 26

Legislative Affairs Attorney for the Department of Insurance

Posted salary : $84,878 - $148,537

Recruitment range : $84,878 - $117,475

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position advises and strategizes with the executive leadership team on legislative policy formation, directs long-range initiatives and works with the appropriate managers and interest groups to develop approaches to promote legislation and shepherd proposals through the legislative process.

Deadline: April 11

Salary range: $70,000 - $125,000

Network Specialist - Information Technology Division for the Office of the State Auditor

Posted salary : $81,500 - $122,250

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position is responsible for utilizing network monitoring applications to identify inefficiencies, assisting with upgrading and maintaining OS levels on networking equipment and more.

Deadline: April 14

Cloud Operations Lead for the Department of Health and Human Services

Posted salary : $81,500 - $122,250

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position provides a vital technical leadership role and hands-on guidance in ensuring the 24/7 availability, security and optimal performance of complex cloud-based systems, data storage solutions and network operations.

Deadline: April 9

Infrastructure Specialist for the Department of State Treasurer

Posted salary : $75,814 - $113,721

Recruitment range : $75,814 - $113,721

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position supports various maintenance and deployment tasks centered around Cisco routers, Catalyst and Nexus switches, Cisco MDS switches, Cisco Catalyst wireless infrastructure and Meraki Wireless infrastructure.

Deadline: April 4

IT Business Systems Analyst II for the Department of Revenue

Posted salary : $70,525.00 - $105,787

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Remote

Summary : This position works with business and technical stakeholders to perform process analysis and engineering to assist with the creation of and edits to architectural designs,

Deadline: April 11

Salary range: $60,000 - $130,000

Revenue Field Auditor II Interstate/Remote for the Department of Revenue

Posted salary : $65,876 - $115,283

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Remote optional. This position can be located in Raleigh or within 50 miles from the center city of Boston, Massachusetts; Philadelphia or Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Seattle, Washington.

Summary : This position conducts independent examinations of financial records of taxpayers that have unique or special audit features or anticipated accounting, tax law or investigative problems.

Deadline: April 11

Employee Relations Manager for the Department of Adult Correction

Posted salary : $66,016 - $128,731

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position independently manages and administers all aspects of a wide variety of diverse human resources policies and procedures, including workplace conflict and problem resolution, employee disciplinary action, workplace investigations, fitness for duty evaluations and Employee Assistance Program referrals and more.

Deadline: April 12

State Budget Management Analyst II for the Office of State Budget and Management

Posted salary : $66,016 - $128,731

Recruitment range : $80,000- $105,000

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position is responsible for interpreting legislation and other governing language; developing and issuing budget policies and procedures; providing nonpartisan, accurate and timely fiscal/policy analysis and conducting quarterly reviews with agency leadership.

Deadline: Continuous

Deputy Director - Operations for the Department of Health and Human Services

Posted salary : $65,876 - $115,283

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position is responsible for overseeing and managing the major departmental components for the Disability Service program.

Deadline: April 8

