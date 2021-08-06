U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.01
    -1.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.80
    -46.10 (-2.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.99 (-3.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    -0.0072 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3877
    -0.0054 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2170
    +0.4640 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,712.17
    +1,840.53 (+4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

$100M donation powers decade-long moonshot to create solar satellites that beam power to Earth

Devin Coldewey
·4 min read

It sounds like a plan concocted by a supervillain, if that villain's dastardly end was to provide cheap, clean power all over the world: launch a set of three-kilometer-wide solar arrays that beam the sun's energy to the surface. Even the price tag seems gleaned from pop fiction: one hundred million dollars. But this is a real project at Caltech, funded for a nearly a decade largely by a single donor.

The Space-based Solar Power Project has been underway since at least 2013, when the first donation from Donald and Brigitte Bren came through. Donald Bren is the chairman of Irvine Company and on the Caltech board of trustees, and after hearing about the idea of space-based solar in Popular Science, he proposed to fund a research project at the university — and since then has given over $100M for the purpose. The source of the funds has been kept anonymous until this week, when Caltech made it public.

The idea emerges naturally from the current limitations of renewable energy. Solar power is ubiquitous on the surface, but of course highly dependent on the weather, season, and time of day. No solar panel, even in ideal circumstances, can work at full capacity all the time, and so the problem becomes one of transferring and storing energy in a smart grid. No solar panel on Earth, that is.

A solar panel in orbit, however, may be exposed to the full light of the sun nearly all the time, and with none of the reduction in its power that comes from that light passing through the planet's protective atmosphere and magnetosphere.

The latest prototype created by the SSPP, which collects sunlight and transmits it over microwave frequency.

"This ambitious project is a transformative approach to large-scale solar energy harvesting for the Earth that overcomes this intermittency and the need for energy storage," said SSPP researcher Harry Atwater in the Caltech release.

Of course, you would need to collect enough energy that it's worth doing in the first place, and you need a way to beam that energy down to the surface in a way that doesn't lose most of it to the aforementioned protective layers but also doesn't fry anything passing through its path.

These fundamental questions have been looked at systematically for the last decade, and the team is clear that without Bren's support, this project wouldn't have been possible. Attempting to do the work while scrounging for grants and rotating through grad students might have prevented its being done at all, but the steady funding meant they could hire long-term researchers and overcome early obstacles that might have stymied them otherwise.

The group has produced dozens of published studies and prototypes (which you can peruse here), including the lightest solar collector-transmitter made by an order of magnitude, and is now on the verge of launching its first space-based test satellite.

"[Launch] is currently expected to be Q1 2023," co-director of the project Ali Hajimiri told TechCrunch. "It involves several demonstrators for space verification of key technologies involved in the effort, namely, wireless power transfer at distance, lightweight flexible photovoltaics, and flexible deployable space structures."

Diagram showing how tiles like the one above could be joined together to form strips, then spacecraft, then arrays of spacecraft.

These will be small-scale tests (about 6 feet across), but the vision is for something rather larger. Bigger than anything currently in space, in fact.

"The final system is envisioned to consist of multiple deployable modules in close formation flight and operating in synchronization with one another," Hajimiri said. "Each module is several tens of meters on the side and the system can be build up by adding more modules over time."

Image of how the final space solar installation could look, a kilometers-wide set of cells in orbit.
Image of how the final space solar installation could look, a kilometers-wide set of cells in orbit.

Image Credits: Caltech

Eventually the concept calls for a structure perhaps as large as 5-6 kilometers across. Don't worry — it would be far enough out from Earth that you wouldn't see a giant hexagon blocking out the stars. Power would be sent to receivers on the surface using directed, steerable microwave transmission. A few of these in orbit could beam power to any location on the planet full time.

Of course that is the vision, which is many, many years out if it is to take place at all. But don't make the mistake of thinking of this as having that single ambitious, one might even say grandiose goal. The pursuit of this idea has produced advances in solar cells, flexible space-based structures, and wireless power transfer, each of which can be applied in other areas. The vision may be the stuff of science fiction, but the science is progressing in a very grounded way.

For his part, Bren seems to be happy just to advance the ball on what he considers an important task that might not otherwise have been attempted at all.

"I have been a student researching the possible applications of space-based solar energy for many years," he told Caltech. "My interest in supporting the world-class scientists at Caltech is driven by my belief in harnessing the natural power of the sun for the benefit of everyone."

We'll check back with the SSPP ahead of launch.

Recommended Stories

  • From CRISPR to glowing proteins to optogenetics – scientists' most powerful technologies have been borrowed from nature

    Crystal jellyfish contain glowing proteins that scientists repurpose for an endless array of studies. Weili Li/Moment via Getty ImagesWatson and Crick, Schrödinger and Einstein all made theoretical breakthroughs that have changed the world’s understanding of science. Today big, game-changing ideas are less common. New and improved techniques are the driving force behind modern scientific research and discoveries. They allow scientists – including chemists like me – to do our experiments faster t

  • Atlas Air Buys Eight 747 Freighters Off Lease To Maintain Capacity

    Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ: AAWW) said Thursday it is purchasing eight Boeing 747-400 freighters as their leases expire between this summer and the end of 2022 to ensure capacity as strong air cargo volumes collide with supply shortages. The cargo airline holding company's second-quarter revenue increased 20% to $990.4 million and it projected sales will reach $1 billion in the current period as shippers flock to air transport to support heavy ordering from customers and avoid ocean shipping co

  • Exxon suspended from climate advocacy group it helped form

    The move comes a little over a month after an Exxon lobbyist said the company supports a carbon tax publicly because the plan to curb climate change would never gain enough political support to be adopted. Exxon Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods had condemned the comments. "After careful consideration, we have decided to suspend ExxonMobil's membership in both the Council and Americans for Carbon Dividends, our advocacy arm," CLC CEO Greg Bertelsen said in a statement.

  • The difference between climate change and global warming

    These terms are often used interchangeably to describe the warming of earth, but that's not exactly accurate.

  • Battery technology: Form Energy 'a solution that has a very clear path,' CEO says

    Form Energy recently announced that it developed a new iron-air battery that is both low-cost and long-duration. It could be a major leap forward in the transition to renewable electricity.

  • Puerto Rico Implements Strict Vaccination and Testing Rules for Hotel Stays

    "Vaccinations are the solution," Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said.

  • Jimmy Smith carted off with apparent leg injury

    The Ravens defensive backfield could be taking a hit. According to multiple reporters at Friday’s practice, cornerback Jimmy Smith suffered an apparent leg injury and had to be carted off the field. Smith was covering Mark Andrews on the play and got tangled up with the tight end. After the session, head coach John Harbaugh [more]

  • Carli Lloyd, ‘unapologetically me,’ savors the last dance

    In what might have been her final competitive match with the USWNT, Carli Lloyd gave herself a moment to reflect back on all the work it took to get there.

  • Greenland mass ice-melting event is latest worrisome sign of climate crisis

    In recent days, Greenland’s massive ice sheet has been melting at twice its average summer rate, shedding enough water to cover the entire state of Florida with 5 inches of water, research from Danish scientists shows.

  • Olympics-Wrestling-American Steveson cruises into freestyle super heavyweight final

    CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) -U.S. wrestler Gable Steveson booked his place in the gold medal bout of the men's freestyle super heavyweight category without conceding a single point in his three bouts on Thursday. Steveson first beat former Asian champion Aiaal Lazarev of Kyrgyzstan with a 10-0 victory by technical superiority after five takedowns before he stunned Rio Games gold medallist Taha Akgul of Turkey 8-0 in the quarter-finals. The semi-final against Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur proved to be a tougher encounter, but 21-year-old Steveson managed to get a single leg takedown early and finished with another takedown in the final 10 seconds to win 5-0.

  • USA's Steveson scores late to win wrestling gold

    With 10 seconds remaining, Gable Steveson trailed the biggest wrestling match of his life by three points. When the clock hit zero, he was an Olympic gold medalist. Steveson trailed Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 8-5 with time running out.

  • This Jennifer Aniston-approved underwear brand is on sale at Nordstrom— but not for long

    "They definitely live up to their reputation."

  • Atlas 5 hauled off launch pad for Starliner troubleshooting

    If a valve problem with Boeing's Starliner crew capsule isn't quickly fixed, launch could slip to late this year.

  • U.S. heavyweight wrestler Gable Steveson wins Olympic gold in last-second victory

    U.S. wrestling heavyweight Gable Steveson won the Olympic men’s freestyle 125kg gold medal on Friday in a last-second victory.Driving the news: Steveson defeated Georgia's Geno Petriashvili 10-8 to claim the gold medal — and celebrate with a backflip. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDO A FLIP!@GableSteveson x #TokyoOlympicspic.twitter.com/PpSNj8wUSc— Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 6, 2021 The big picture: Steveson outscored his oppo

  • 'Best baseball I've ever touched': Why players love Japanese Olympic baseballs

    U.S. pitchers Joe Ryan and Scott Kazmir are big fans of the baseballs being used in the Tokyo Olympics. Would MLB consider making a switch?

  • Biggest ever rocket is assembled briefly in Texas

    SpaceX engineers join together the two segments that make up its new super-rocket system, Starship.

  • The Argentine River That Carries Soybeans to World Is Drying Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Snaking its way through thousands of miles of South American rainforest and pampas and past sprawling soybean and corn farms, the Parana River is the main thoroughfare for Argentine commerce. Some 80% of the country’s crop exports flow through its muddy waters en route to the Atlantic Ocean.So when the river’s levels fell to the lowest since the 1940s -- the result of years of scorching drought that scientists attribute to climate change -- it deepened the strains on an economy th

  • Infrastructure Bill Has Big Wins for Oil, Climate Advocates Say

    (Bloomberg) -- When negotiators released the more-than-2,700-page text of the infrastructure bill now inching its way forward in the Senate this week, they discussed it as a glass half full — the first, imperfect step toward greening U.S. energy and industry.To many looking at it from outside the government, however, what’s in that glass has been polluted.Many of the bill’s provisions are on the oil industry’s wish list. The proposed legislation has more than $10 billion for carbon capture, tran

  • Scientists fear a critical Atlantic Ocean system might collapse, triggering 'extreme cold' and sea level rise

    Scientists fear a critical Atlantic Ocean system might collapse, triggering 'extreme cold' and sea level rise

  • Exxon’s “net zero” climate goal misses the point

    Ultimately, the only way for Exxon to eliminate its worst emissions is to stop producing oil and gas.