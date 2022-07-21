U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

101 Days Into His Recovery Former Patient Thanks DayBreak Addiction Treatment Solutions

DayBreak Addiction Treatment Solutions
·3 min read

Bristol Township, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bristol Township, Pennsylvania -

Bucks County, PA - He put in the work and finally found a path to recovery. After continuing treatment for 101 days, a former client at Daybreak Addiction Treatment Center shared his life-changing experience in a glowing 5-star review on Google.

Daybreak changed my life,” Andre wrote about the program, which is located near Philadelphia. “The staff – from the nurses to the therapists, managers, and most importantly, the on-site techs – were all extremely helpful in our recovery. Everything one needs is available, from detox all the way through residential treatment. If anyone really wants help, this is a great place to find it.”

DayBreak Addiction Treatment Solutions
DayBreak Addiction Treatment Solutions

Andre found help at one of the area’s top addiction treatment centers; DayBreak is listed as a recommended provider by the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs. “Recovery is possible. Hope is on the horizon,” the center vows in its mission statement, which declares a commitment “to helping people overcome their struggles with addiction. Our program provides clients with a holistic approach to treatment, encouraging individuals to include healing strategies that support the whole person.”

DayBreak offers comprehensive treatment for dependence on many substances, from alcohol to prescription painkillers and anti-anxiety drugs, to club drugs, methamphetamine, and marijuana. As Andre learned, the route to recovery takes in much more than just the immediate addiction; therapy includes healing strategies that support the whole person. Programs are customized for each person’s situation and often begin with detox.

The cleansing process known as detox is the first step toward recovery for many people; it prepares the body for treatment by ridding it of drugs and alcohol. This can be a physically uncomfortable and even painful period, depending on the type of substance and the severity of the addiction. Therefore, medical supervision in a properly equipped and staffed facility is recommended.

After detox, clients move to the rehab phase of treatment, where the deeper emotional work begins.

Therapy is designed to provide the emotional and mental support needed to move past addiction and maintain a healthier lifestyle after formal treatment. Clients attend one-on-one therapy sessions to examine underlying emotional or psychological conditions that may be feeding the addiction.

Accommodations include some private rooms and some rooms that are shared by up to two people. Each resident has their own TV. Amenities include a holistic spa, massage and salon services, and movie theater access. Nourishing meals and recreational activities add to the overall well-being that DayBreak seeks to create for clients.

These are not mere luxuries but have a therapeutic purpose and play a critical role in recovery. The more comfortable the client, the more open they will be to accepting treatment. They also help clients begin to feel better about themselves and show that a life without drugs or alcohol can be a positive one.

DayBreak also offers family programs, knowing the importance of having a support system throughout treatment and recovery. When family and friends are involved from the start, they understand the addiction and recovery process. As a result, they can better offer their loved one the support they need.

In his review, Andre urged anyone needing help with addiction to contact Daybreak. It takes work, he advised, but for him, the effort has paid off.

“This is definitely something that people take out what they put in,” he wrote. “Participate in the groups, the therapy, and take advantage of the help that they willingly offer; changes happen here.

“Thanks to the Daybreak family,” he concluded, “I am 101 days into a powerful new life.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fvd50slEyPI&t=6s

For comprehensive treatment of alcohol dependence or other substance use disorders for oneself or a loved one, visit Daybreak Treatment Solutions or call 844-695-0083.

###

For more information about DayBreak Addiction Treatment Solutions, contact the company here:

DayBreak Addiction Treatment Solutions
(215) 478-8047
1288 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA 19056


